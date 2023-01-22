Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* North Western Province Governor removes Kurunegala Mayor after budget defeat

Sun, Jan 22, 2023, 10:43 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Jan 22, Colombo: North Western Province Governor Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has removed the Mayor of Kurunegala Thushara Sanjeeva Witharana from his position by way of a special Gazette notification.

The Mayor has been removed for acting to adopt the budget document for the year 2023 presented by the Mayor in a manner that violates the Municipal Council Ordinance after it was defeated at the Municipal Council.

According to the instructions given by the Attorney General in this regard, the Governor has issued a special gazette announcement yesterday (21) to remove the mayor from that position.

Accordingly, it is considered that Mr. Thushara Sanjeeva Witharana has been removed from the position of Kurunegala Mayor from 31.12.2022 and the position of Mayor of Kurunegala Municipality is vacant with immediate effect.

Mr. Thushara Sanjeeva Witharana is contesting for the Kurunegala Municipal Council under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for the upcoming local government elections.