Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Capital Maharaja Group Chairman R. Rajamahendran passes away

Sun, Jul 25, 2021, 09:58 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

July 25, Colombo: Rajendram Rajamahendran, Chairman of the Capital Maharaja Group, one of the largest business entities in the country, has passed away this (25) morning.

Mr. Rajamahendran passed away while he was being treated at a private hospital in Colombo following a brief illness.

Mr. Rajamahenran is also the owner of Sirasa Media Network.