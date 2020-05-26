Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* 90 Sri Lankans repatriated from Kuwait among 157 returnees tested positive for COVID-19

Tue, May 26, 2020, 11:27 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

May 26, Colombo: A total of 157 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Out of this total, 90 returnees from Kuwait, 18 from Dubai and a few from Indonesia were found to be infected with the coronavirus, according to the Army Commander. He said the returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 so far had contracted the virus even before they arrived in the country.

He said that only 405 people within the community were reported to be infected while 619 Sri Lanka Navy personnel were confirmed to have been infected. However, all of these sailors were safely directed to quarantine preventing the spread of COVID to the community.

Sri Lanka’s confirmed the tenth death from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday (25). A 51-year-old female arrived from Kuwait succumbed to COVID-19 while being quarantined at the Trincomalee Quarantine Center.

Meanwhile, the government halted a repatriation flight from Qatar scheduled to arrive today after revelation that about 70 people out of the 466 Sri Lankans who were brought to Sri Lanka from Kuwait on 19th May are currently infected with coronavirus COVID-19.