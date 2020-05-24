Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Coronavirus update: Sri Lanka COVID-19 cases increase to 1138 with 20 new cases Sunday

Sun, May 24, 2020, 10:54 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

May 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka reported 20 new cases by the end of the day Sunday, raising the total number of people contracted the coronavirus to 1138, the Health Ministry reported.

According to the Epidemiology Unit report updated at 9:45 pm Sunday, 455 confirmed patients are receiving treatment at hospitals while 97 individuals are currently under investigations in hospitals.

Nine patients have died while 674 patients including the Chinese tourist, who was the first COVID-19 case detected in the country in January and discharged last month, have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 53,092 PCR tests have been conducted to detect Covid-19 infected persons from February 18 to May 23, according to the Health Promotion Bureau report.