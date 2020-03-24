Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* 317 leave for home after 14-day quarantine at Kandakadu and Poonani centers

Tue, Mar 24, 2020, 11:49 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 24, Colombo: A group of 317 persons arrived in Sri Lanka from COVID-19 affected countries had left for their homes yesterday after completing the 14-day quarantine period, the Army said today.

A high ranking military official said that 207 were from Poonani Quarantine Center and 110 from Kandakadu Center. Among them were 235 males and 87 females.

The group of people have arrived from South Korea and Italy and were sent to Poonani and Kandakadu for quarantine. Among them 28 people had become infected with the COVID-19 virus and are still receiving treatment at hospital.

Under the supervision and guidance of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Eastern Commander Maj. Gen. Rasika Fernando led a dedicated team of over 75 personnel including Specialist Dr. Shaveen Semage to care for the quarantined group.