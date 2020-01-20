Jan 20, Colombo: Four people were killed and 20 others were injured when a private bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in the Batatha area on the Hungama-Ranna road last night.
Reportedly, the accident had occurred when a tipper truck traveling towards Ranna had collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction as it was trying to overtake a three-wheeler.
Among the dead were the driver of the bus, a 3-year-old girl, a male passenger, and a female passenger.
The tipper driver, 14 passengers and 5 children were injured in the accident. They were admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.
Police are conducting further investigations.