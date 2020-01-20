Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
* Four killed, 20 injured in bus-tipper collision in Hungama
Mon, Jan 20, 2020, 10:49 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Jan 20, Colombo: Four people were killed and 20 others were injured when a private bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in the Batatha area on the Hungama-Ranna road last night.

Reportedly, the accident had occurred when a tipper truck traveling towards Ranna had collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction as it was trying to overtake a three-wheeler.

Among the dead were the driver of the bus, a 3-year-old girl, a male passenger, and a female passenger.

The tipper driver, 14 passengers and 5 children were injured in the accident. They were admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations.

 

