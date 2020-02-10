Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
* SriLankan Airlines flies in West Indies cricket team
Mon, Feb 10, 2020, 08:44 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Feb 10, Colombo: SriLankan Airlines carried the West Indies cricket team in to Colombo on Monday, 10th February, for its tour of Sri Lanka.

The 25-member squad flew in from London on two flights, enjoying the comforts of the National Carrier’s Business Class cabin.

This is the third time that the West Indies team has traveled on SriLankan in recent years, having also flown in 2015 and 2016. Arrangements for the squad’s travel were made by SriLankan’s GSA office in the USA.

The West Indies are scheduled to play three one-day international and two twenty20 international matches versus Sri Lanka in Colombo, Hambantota and Kandy, preceded by two warm-up matches.

 

