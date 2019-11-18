Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
EU looks forward to work with Sri Lanka President to bring whole country together
Mon, Nov 18, 2019, 06:19 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 18, Colombo: The European Union noting that Sri Lanka's election process was peaceful and confirmed the stability of the democratic institutions said it looks forward to work with the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to continue improving the human rights, reconciliation and good governance.

While congratulating President Rajapaksa, the EU assured that it will remain fully supportive of the broader reform agenda in Sri Lanka.

"We congratulate President Rajapaksa and look forward to working with him to uphold Sri Lanka's commitments to implement international conventions on fundamental rights and to continue efforts aimed at improving governance, human rights and reconciliation."

The EU said "It is crucial that Sri Lanka continues to move forward, bringing the whole country together."

Following is the full statement by the EU Spokesperson :

Presidential elections in Sri Lanka took place on Saturday 16 November. The election campaign and process have unfolded in an overall peaceful environment, despite reports of a few violent incidents. This confirms the stability of the democratic institutions and attachment of the Sri Lankan people to their fundamental rights and freedoms after the brutal Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

As a sign of trust, and reflecting our close cooperation on good governance and democracy, Sri Lanka welcomed the European Union's Election Observation Mission. This is the 6th Sri Lankan election observed by the EU. Preliminary findings indicate that the fundamental freedoms and rights of the citizens of the country have largely been respected. The EU's Election Observation Mission recognised that elections were administered efficiently by Sri Lanka's Election Commission

The EU looks forward to continue working with Sri Lanka on the wide range of issues covered by our partnership, from trade to cooperation in the area of foreign policy and security. We remain fully supportive of the broader reform agenda in Sri Lanka. We congratulate President Rajapaksa and look forward to working with him to uphold Sri Lanka's commitments to implement international conventions on fundamental rights and to continue efforts aimed at improving governance, human rights and reconciliation. It is crucial that Sri Lanka continues to move forward, bringing the whole country together.

 

