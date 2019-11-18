Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
Lankapage Logo CP 19 YEARS
Go Home Home Serving the Sri Lankan community globally since 2000
go to LankaPage.com

Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* U.S. ready to continue its work with the new President of Sri Lanka
Mon, Nov 18, 2019, 02:50 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 18, Colombo: The United States congratulating the People of Sri Lanka on their democratic presidential election expressed its readiness to working with the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The U. S. Embassy in Colombo in a statement said Sri Lanka has continued to show the strength and resilience of its republic with a free, fair, and transparent presidential election befitting Asia's oldest democracy.

"We commend the Elections Commission, civil society and government authorities for promoting a peaceful election. We are ready to continue our work with the new President and with all the people of Sri Lanka in supporting the country’s sovereignty through heightened good governance, expanded economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation, and in fostering an Indo-Pacific region where all countries can prosper."

In a tweet, US Ambassador in Colombo Alaina B. Teplitz yesterday said the U.S. were looking forward to working with the President-elect on issues of good governance, economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation in support of a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka.

 

ColomboPage - Recent 10 Stories ::
ACMC leader expects the new President to uphold unity and reconciliation among all communities
-- [3 hours ago]
U.S. ready to continue its work with the new President of Sri Lanka
-- [3 hours ago]
EU EOM says Sri Lanka election is peaceful and technically well-managed, but affected by media bias
-- [4 hours ago]
Iran congratulates Sri Lanka on successful presidential elections
-- [4 hours ago]
Gotabaya Rajapaksa sworn in as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka
-- [4 hours ago]
Kenyan woman arrested with cocaine pills at Sri Lanka airport
-- [5 hours ago]
Patali Champika Ranawaka resigns from minister post
-- [5 hours ago]
Sri Lanka ruling party parliamentarians to meet today to decide on government
-- [6 hours ago]
Sri Lanka Telecom Group operating profit up 37%, revenue recorded at Rs. 63.9 billion: first nine months 2019
-- [7 hours ago]
CILT opens trading at CSE to celebrate Centenary Year
-- [8 hours ago]

Copyright © 2000, 2016 by LankaPage.com (LLC) :
The news and other contents on ColomboPage are copyrighted property of LankaPage.com, LLC. Any unauthorized use of any information on ColomboPage may constitute a violation of copyright laws. You need written permission to reproduce, republish, post, transmit, broadcast or distribute, material from this site from LankaPage.com, LLC. However, news organizations or broadcasters in Sri Lanka may republish the news items in ColomboPage with proper acknowledgment to ColomboPage.