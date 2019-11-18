Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* U.S. ready to continue its work with the new President of Sri Lanka

Mon, Nov 18, 2019, 02:50 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 18, Colombo: The United States congratulating the People of Sri Lanka on their democratic presidential election expressed its readiness to working with the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The U. S. Embassy in Colombo in a statement said Sri Lanka has continued to show the strength and resilience of its republic with a free, fair, and transparent presidential election befitting Asia's oldest democracy.

"We commend the Elections Commission, civil society and government authorities for promoting a peaceful election. We are ready to continue our work with the new President and with all the people of Sri Lanka in supporting the country’s sovereignty through heightened good governance, expanded economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation, and in fostering an Indo-Pacific region where all countries can prosper."

In a tweet, US Ambassador in Colombo Alaina B. Teplitz yesterday said the U.S. were looking forward to working with the President-elect on issues of good governance, economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation in support of a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka.