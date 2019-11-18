Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Iran congratulates Sri Lanka on successful presidential elections

Mon, Nov 18, 2019, 01:56 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 18, Teheran: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has congratulated the Sri Lankan nation and president-elect on holding presidential elections successfully.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its sincere congratulations to the Sri Lankan nation and the president-elect Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the peaceful and victorious presidential election, which was held with the participation of all walks of life," Mehr News Agency quoted Mousavi as saying in a statement on Monday.

The spokesman expressed hope that the latest developments would result in further success and prosperity for the Sri Lankan people and leaders in the future.

He also hoped that the election of Rajapaksa would lead to the expansion of bilateral relations between the Iran and Sri Lanka.