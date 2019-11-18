Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
* Sri Lanka's new President to be sworn-in at Ruwanweli Seya today
Mon, Nov 18, 2019, 09:00 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 18, Colombo: President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the seventh Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka at the Ruwanweli Seva Maha Viharaya in Anuradhapura this morning (18).

Before taking oaths, he will observe religious rituals at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and the Ruwanweli Seya this morning.

After taking oaths, Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the nation at the Ruwanweli Seya.

Leader of the Opposition, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, founder of the SLPP and a large number of parliamentarians will participate in the event.

The 2019 Sri Lankan presidential election makes history as the SLPP, a new party formed two years ago scored a major victory at a Presidential election. It is also noteworthy that for the first time Sri Lanka elected a non-politician to lead the country.

 

