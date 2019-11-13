Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Fundamental Right petitions against MCC, SOFA and ACSA agreements fixed for January 31st

Wed, Nov 13, 2019, 02:54 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court today fixed for support on January 31 for granting of Leave to Proceed with the three Fundamental Right petitions filed against the signing of agreements with the United States.

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court fixed the date today to hear the Fundamental Right petitions filed against the signing of agreements on Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact, Status of Forces Agreement and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement.

Supreme Court Judge Buwaneka Aluvihare serves as the Chairman of the five-member Bench and justices L .T. B. Dehideniya. Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekara are the other members.

The relevant fundamental rights petitions have been filed by Government Medical Officers Association, Attorney-at-Law Dharshana Veraduwage and Ven. Anguruwelle Jinananda Thero.

The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to rule that the government's decision to enter into these agreements violates the Constitution and issue an interim order preventing the signing of such agreements.

Attorney General on behalf of President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Minister Thilak Marapana and Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera have been named as respondents.