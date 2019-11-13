Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
Lankapage Logo CP 19 YEARS
Go Home Home Serving the Sri Lankan community globally since 2000
go to LankaPage.com

Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Fundamental Right petitions against MCC, SOFA and ACSA agreements fixed for January 31st
Wed, Nov 13, 2019, 02:54 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Nov 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court today fixed for support on January 31 for granting of Leave to Proceed with the three Fundamental Right petitions filed against the signing of agreements with the United States.

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court fixed the date today to hear the Fundamental Right petitions filed against the signing of agreements on Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact, Status of Forces Agreement and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement.

Supreme Court Judge Buwaneka Aluvihare serves as the Chairman of the five-member Bench and justices L .T. B. Dehideniya. Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekara are the other members.

The relevant fundamental rights petitions have been filed by Government Medical Officers Association, Attorney-at-Law Dharshana Veraduwage and Ven. Anguruwelle Jinananda Thero.

The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to rule that the government's decision to enter into these agreements violates the Constitution and issue an interim order preventing the signing of such agreements.

Attorney General on behalf of President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Minister Thilak Marapana and Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera have been named as respondents.

 

ColomboPage - Recent 10 Stories ::
Sri Lankan banks facing pressure on credit profiles - Fitch Ratings
-- [49 minutes ago]
Commonwealth group begins observation of Sri Lankan presidential election
-- [1 hour and 5 minutes ago]
Election Commission receives 3,729 complaints of election law violations
-- [1 hour and 37 minutes ago]
Fundamental Right petitions against MCC, SOFA and ACSA agreements fixed for January 31st
-- [1 hour and 43 minutes ago]
Sri Lanka Army's next contingent for UN peacekeeping in Mali leaves
-- [1 hour and 55 minutes ago]
Central Bank to release information in Forensic Audits to public on AG's advice
-- [2 hours ago]
UNDP supports Strengthening Right to Information in Sri Lanka
-- [3 hours ago]
GTF urges Tamils to freely exercise their franchise at the upcoming Presidential Election
-- [6 hours ago]
Sri Lanka's next president faces major rights challenges - HRW
-- [7 hours ago]
Sunshine Holdings opens third hydropower plant
-- [7 hours ago]

Copyright © 2000, 2016 by LankaPage.com (LLC) :
The news and other contents on ColomboPage are copyrighted property of LankaPage.com, LLC. Any unauthorized use of any information on ColomboPage may constitute a violation of copyright laws. You need written permission to reproduce, republish, post, transmit, broadcast or distribute, material from this site from LankaPage.com, LLC. However, news organizations or broadcasters in Sri Lanka may republish the news items in ColomboPage with proper acknowledgment to ColomboPage.