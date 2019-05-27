Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to hold roadshows in Busan, Seoul in June

Mon, May 27, 2019, 07:27 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

May 27, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) will host its annual roadshows in South Korea in June offering up-to-date travel information for travel agencies and relevant officials of South Korea.

Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau said it will host a roadshow at Lotte Hotel in Busan on June 4, and at The Westin Chosun in Seoul on June 10.

According to a SLTPB press release, 10 Sri Lankan tour and resort companies will participate, and the event will provide opportunities for Korean and Sri Lankan travel agencies to hold business-to-business meetings.

The bureau also highlighted that Sri Lanka has rich cultural heritage, unique festivals and traditional food.

"Sri Lanka boasts of natural beauty, UNESCO cultural heritage sites, exotic festivals and cuisines, on top of tea plantations. We hope the fairs will help drawing more Korean tourists," the bureau said.

"From the event, we would like to introduce tour spots and products that are not well known to Koreans. We would also like to cooperate with Korean tour companies to develop new tour products to attract more Korean tourists," an official from the tourism bureau said.

"We will also continue to make efforts so that more Koreans would learn about the charm of Sri Lanka that has abundant cultural heritage and great natural scenery."

Sri Lanka has been emerging as a tourist destination in Korea recently, The Korea Times reported.