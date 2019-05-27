Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
Lankapage Logo CP 19 YEARS
Go Home Home Serving the Sri Lankan community globally since 2000
go to LankaPage.com

Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to hold roadshows in Busan, Seoul in June
Mon, May 27, 2019, 07:27 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

May 27, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) will host its annual roadshows in South Korea in June offering up-to-date travel information for travel agencies and relevant officials of South Korea.

Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau said it will host a roadshow at Lotte Hotel in Busan on June 4, and at The Westin Chosun in Seoul on June 10.

According to a SLTPB press release, 10 Sri Lankan tour and resort companies will participate, and the event will provide opportunities for Korean and Sri Lankan travel agencies to hold business-to-business meetings.

The bureau also highlighted that Sri Lanka has rich cultural heritage, unique festivals and traditional food.

"Sri Lanka boasts of natural beauty, UNESCO cultural heritage sites, exotic festivals and cuisines, on top of tea plantations. We hope the fairs will help drawing more Korean tourists," the bureau said.

"From the event, we would like to introduce tour spots and products that are not well known to Koreans. We would also like to cooperate with Korean tour companies to develop new tour products to attract more Korean tourists," an official from the tourism bureau said.

"We will also continue to make efforts so that more Koreans would learn about the charm of Sri Lanka that has abundant cultural heritage and great natural scenery."

Sri Lanka has been emerging as a tourist destination in Korea recently, The Korea Times reported.

 

ColomboPage - Recent 10 Stories ::
Prime Minister establishes Palmyra Fund to accelerate North East development
-- [4 hours ago]
Another suspect arrested for placing bombs near a school in Baduraliya, politician's link suspected
-- [5 hours ago]
Health Ministry appoints a special committee to probe allegations against OB-GYN doctor
-- [6 hours ago]
SriLankan Airlines clarifies facts regarding social media post on detention of a passenger
-- [7 hours ago]
Sri Lanka President assures country returning to normalcy, urges foreign envoys to lift travel advisories
-- [7 hours ago]
Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to hold roadshows in Busan, Seoul in June
-- [8 hours ago]
BOI and Hutch agreement to strengthen telecom infrastructure
-- [9 hours ago]
Complaints against Minister Bathiudeen and Governor Hizbullah directed to CID
Term of Presidential Commission on SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering and Mihin Lanka extended
Mechanism to educate the farmers on agricultural policies should be instituted urgently - Agriculture Minister

Copyright © 2000, 2016 by LankaPage.com (LLC) :
The news and other contents on ColomboPage are copyrighted property of LankaPage.com, LLC. Any unauthorized use of any information on ColomboPage may constitute a violation of copyright laws. You need written permission to reproduce, republish, post, transmit, broadcast or distribute, material from this site from LankaPage.com, LLC. However, news organizations or broadcasters in Sri Lanka may republish the news items in ColomboPage with proper acknowledgment to ColomboPage.