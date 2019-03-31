Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Sri Lanka Cricket to launch investigation into national cricketer's drunk driving accident

Sun, Mar 31, 2019, 10:19 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that it will launch an investigation into Sri Lanka Test Cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne over driving under the influence and causing an accident.

Issuing a release, SLC said it will follow the legal recourse regarding the accident in which Karunaratne while driving drunk collided with a three wheeler.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that it will be investigating whether the incident has any impact on the contract between Sri Lanka Cricket and Dimuth Karunaratne.

The jeep driven by Dimuth Karunaratne had collided with a three wheeler near Kinsey road and Horton place in Borella in early Sunday morning. The driver of the three-wheeler had sustained minor injuries and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.