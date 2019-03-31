Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
Lankapage Logo CP 19 YEARS
Go Home Home Serving the Sri Lankan community globally since 2000
go to LankaPage.com

Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Sri Lanka Cricket to launch investigation into national cricketer's drunk driving accident
Sun, Mar 31, 2019, 10:19 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that it will launch an investigation into Sri Lanka Test Cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne over driving under the influence and causing an accident.

Issuing a release, SLC said it will follow the legal recourse regarding the accident in which Karunaratne while driving drunk collided with a three wheeler.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that it will be investigating whether the incident has any impact on the contract between Sri Lanka Cricket and Dimuth Karunaratne.

The jeep driven by Dimuth Karunaratne had collided with a three wheeler near Kinsey road and Horton place in Borella in early Sunday morning. The driver of the three-wheeler had sustained minor injuries and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

 

ColomboPage - Recent 10 Stories ::
Sri Lanka Prime Minister says aim is to overtake other countries, not to follow
-- [1 hour and 14 minutes ago]
Sri Lanka's first multimodal transport center opened in Kottawa
-- [1 hour and 35 minutes ago]
Sri Lanka Cricket to launch investigation into national cricketer's drunk driving accident
-- [2 hours ago]
NARA's research buoy lost in Batticaloa seas recovered after four years
-- [3 hours ago]
Over 46,000 loans worth Rs. 79 billion disbursed under Enterprise Sri Lanka Program
-- [4 hours ago]
President opens Toxin Free National Fair and Exhibition
-- [5 hours ago]
Dialog Axiata powers up South Asia's first pilot mobile 5G Service
Royal Australian Navy ships HMAS Canberra and Newcastle depart Sri Lanka after concluding joint exercise
No money for local governments and provincial councils after April 30 - PM
Sri Lanka Test Cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne arrested for an accident while driving drunk

Copyright © 2000, 2016 by LankaPage.com (LLC) :
The news and other contents on ColomboPage are copyrighted property of LankaPage.com, LLC. Any unauthorized use of any information on ColomboPage may constitute a violation of copyright laws. You need written permission to reproduce, republish, post, transmit, broadcast or distribute, material from this site from LankaPage.com, LLC. However, news organizations or broadcasters in Sri Lanka may republish the news items in ColomboPage with proper acknowledgment to ColomboPage.