* Expenditure head of Ministry of Highways approved, defeated expenditure heads to be presented again in parliament

Fri, Mar 29, 2019, 08:28 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 29, Colombo: The expenditure head of Ministry of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development, headed by Minister Kabir Hashim was approved by the Committee by a majority of 83 votes with 84 MPs voting in favor and one against.

The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development Ministry headed by Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and of Minister Vajira Abeywardena's Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government were defeated yesterday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the defeated expenditure heads of the two ministries will be presented in parliament again for approval.

The expenditure heads of the two ministries were defeated in an unexpected move during the committee stage of the Budget 2019 yesterday when the opposition unexpectedly called for a division while most of the government members were absent.

The Prime Minister told parliament today that the government lost the votes yesterday as not enough MPs were present in the House at the time.

Leader of the House, Minister Lakshman Kiriella said that there was an understanding that there would not be a vote taken during the committee stage of the budget debate but the opposition broke that understanding.