Home Advertising SL Breaking News Disclaimer About Us
Lankapage Logo CP 19 YEARS
Go Home Home Serving the Sri Lankan community globally since 2000
go to LankaPage.com

Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Australian Home Affairs Minister to visit Sri Lanka
Mon, Jun 3, 2019, 11:18 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

June 03, Colombo: Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to arrive in Sri Lanka today for a two day official visit, the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

During his visit the Australian Minister is expected to meet a number of high level Government officials and hold discussions on counterterrorism and people smuggling among other things.

The Minister will on Monday visit the St Sebastian Church, Katuwapitiya, Negombo which was destroyed by the Easter Sunday terrorist attack.

Australian authorities recently returned 20 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, who were detained in Christmas Island after the boat carrying them on its way to Australia was intercepted.

 

ColomboPage - Recent 10 Stories ::
Cardinal visits fasting lawmaker monk as protests spread in support of his demand to remove Muslim politicians
-- [6 minutes ago]
PM instructs Buddha Sasana Ministry to make arrangements to celebrate Poson successfully
-- [51 minutes ago]
Consumer Affairs Authority gazettes Maximum Retail Prices for rice
-- [1 hour and 28 minutes ago]
Australian Home Affairs Minister to visit Sri Lanka
-- [1 hour and 41 minutes ago]
Sri Lanka's Ports and Logistics sectors at Transport Logistics Fair in Munich from June 4-7
-- [3 hours ago]
SLFP MP justifies Rathana Thero's fasting campaign, says discussions in progress to remove Muslim political leaders from their posts
Sri Lanka Marxist party says PM's claim existing laws inadequate to defeat terrorism is a canard
Removal of oil spill from Wellawatte - Mt Lavinia coast begins
Suspect posing as an Army intelligence officer, an engineer arrested
Programs for prevention of diseases should be broadened - President

Copyright © 2000, 2016 by LankaPage.com (LLC) :
The news and other contents on ColomboPage are copyrighted property of LankaPage.com, LLC. Any unauthorized use of any information on ColomboPage may constitute a violation of copyright laws. You need written permission to reproduce, republish, post, transmit, broadcast or distribute, material from this site from LankaPage.com, LLC. However, news organizations or broadcasters in Sri Lanka may republish the news items in ColomboPage with proper acknowledgment to ColomboPage.