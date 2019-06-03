Leading News from Sri Lanka::

* Australian Home Affairs Minister to visit Sri Lanka

Mon, Jun 3, 2019, 11:18 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

June 03, Colombo: Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to arrive in Sri Lanka today for a two day official visit, the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

During his visit the Australian Minister is expected to meet a number of high level Government officials and hold discussions on counterterrorism and people smuggling among other things.

The Minister will on Monday visit the St Sebastian Church, Katuwapitiya, Negombo which was destroyed by the Easter Sunday terrorist attack.

Australian authorities recently returned 20 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, who were detained in Christmas Island after the boat carrying them on its way to Australia was intercepted.