War crime perpetrators should be punished - Former Sri Lanka Army Commander Field Marshal Fonseka: Jan 29, Colombo: If there are individuals who have committed war crimes, they should be punished irrespective of their status, the Minister for Regional Development and former Sri Lanka Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says. Governor of Riyadh Region receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom: Jan 29, Riyadh: Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Azmi Thassim in Riyadh today.

Any act to sabotage the economy will be defeated - Sri Lanka PM: Jan 29, Anuradhapura: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the unity government will not allow any acts to sabotage the economy and strikes, protests and any other such threats conducted by the opponents to derail the economy will be defeated. Two Sri Lankans arrested in Mumbai for trying to smuggle out US dollars: Jan 29, Mumbai: Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by the authorities of India's Customs Department at the Mumbai airport yesterday when they attempted to smuggle out foreign currency worth over 2 million Indian rupees.

Two MSD policemen arrested for sexually abusing a Russian woman: Jan 29, Colombo: The Mount Lavinia police have arrested two Police Constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) for sexually abusing a Russian woman at the Mount Lavinia Beach Saturday evening, a police report said. Sri Lanka's Bogala graphite mine collapses killing worker: Jan 29, Colombo: A worker at Sri Lanka's Bogala Graphite mine in Kegalle has been killed when the mine collapsed yesterday, the police said.

Sri Lanka CJ emphasizes the need for legislation to directly benefit people: Jan 29, Lahore: Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, Justice K. Sripavan has emphasized the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice. Ceylon Chamber to conduct seminar on 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing': Jan 29, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar on the 9th February under the title 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing', in a bid to help finance sector professionals maintain a healthy capital structure in their firms.

Sri Lanka's Auditor General rejects Finance Minister's allegations on report on Treasury bond issue: Jan 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Auditor General Gamini Wijesingha says Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's allegation that a report on the Central Bank's Treasury bond transactions during the past eight years was given to the parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) without giving it to the Minister, is a 'wrong statement'. CAA sets Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities: Jan 28, Colombo: The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities - Mysore dhal, sugar, potatoes, green gram and imported sprats with effect from midnight Friday, January 27, the agency said in a statement.

No 'cold war' within the government - Petroleum Minister: Jan 28, Colombo: Even though some proposals presented by the ministers of the United National party (UNP) are rejected by the President Maithripala Sirisena, there is no 'cold war' within the government, the Minister of Petroleum and Petroleum Development Chandima Weerakkody said. PM assures to implement development projects in Anuradhapura safeguarding the heritage sites: Jan 28, Anuradhapura: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the government will implement development projects in the Anuradhapura district while protecting the national heritage sites.

President launches Kumbukkan Oya development project to uplift agriculture in Moneragala district: Jan 28, Moneragala: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today ceremonially launched the Kumbukkan Oya Reservoir Project in Monaragala District for the benefit of the people in the Uva-Wellassa area. Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows : Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans.

Sri Lanka showcased at the New York Times Travel Show: Jan 28, New York: Several Sri Lankan Travel Operators are participating in The New York Times Travel Show which is being held from 27th -29th January 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Galle Face road in Colombo closed in weekend in preparation for Independence Day celebrations: Jan 28, Colombo: A part of the Galle Face road in Colombo will be closed on Saturday (28th) and Sunday (29th) for the rehearsals of the 69th Independent Day ceremony, Police Headquarters said.

Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told : Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of Sri Lanka police has informed the court. Import duty on rice reduced further with immediate effect: Jan 28, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to further reduce the existing tax on imported rice with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka's Hemas and GAC to Build a World-class Integrated Logistics Facility in Muthurajawela Industrial Zone: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hemas Holdings together with the GAC Group Sri Lanka are planning to build a modern integrated logistics facility in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone, with a state-of-the-art distribution center, container yard and a warehouse facility that spreads across 15 acres. Four ex-LTTE members arrested for plotting to assassinate Sri Lanka Tamil legislator: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) officials based on intelligence received have arrested four former LTTE cadres in the Tamil-majority Northern Province earlier this month for plotting to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran.

Former president Rajapaksa says his government will return the property stolen by the current government back to people: Jan 27, Colombo: Former President and current Kurunegala District Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa assured today that a government under him will return all the property stolen from the people by this government back to the people. European Court of Human Rights orders Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 for ex- LTTE member deported to Sri Lanka: Jan 27, Strasbourg: The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 to a Sri Lankan Tamil national who was deported from Switzerland and subsequently arrested and allegedly beaten in Colombo.

Sri Lanka welcomes India's largest business chamber at Jaffna International Trade Fair: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka today welcomed the India's largest and oldest business chamber, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) which has sent a 75-member delegation to participate in the Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF 2017), opened today in Jaffna.

President calls for highest standards and quality in Sri Lankan products : Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President today called for highest standards and quality in every product made in Sri Lanka to ensure they meet the competition in the world.

Sri Lanka President appoints Commission of Inquiry to investigate the Central Bank bond issue: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a Presidential Commission to inquire into the controversial Central Bank bond issue.

U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation partnering with Sri Lanka to promote economic opportunity: Jan 27, Colombo: Senior officials from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) visited Sri Lanka January 23-26 to discuss joint efforts to fight poverty and promote economic opportunity for all Sri Lankans.

Eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum today: Jan 27, Colombo: The eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum, organized by the Ministry of Finance will be held today (27 January) at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Auditorium of MILODA - Academy of Financial Studies Center in Colombo, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

Transparency International Sri Lanka rejects reports several activists are leaving the organization: Jan 27, Colombo: The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) today rejected the media reports which said that several activists have left organization following controversies over financial transactions between the TISL and other entities.

Sri Lankan authorities arrest 250 tri forces deserters: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan Authorities are continuing to take action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty periods provided in the past, the Ministry of Defense said.

China says never asked Sri Lanka to allow only Chinese companies in Hambanthota Industrial Zone: Jan 27, Colombo: China has never asked Sri Lanka to allow only Chinese enterprises to operate inside the Hambantota Industrial Zone, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Eighth Annual Jaffna International Trade Fair opens today: Jan 27, Jaffna: Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF 2017), the largest ever trade fair and international exhibition in Northern Sri Lanka, opens today for the 8th consecutive year in the capital of Northern Province.

Sri Lanka's Sail Lanka Charter hosts PM on-board catamaran: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Sail Lanka Charter hosted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife on-board their 53ft sailing catamaran, Sapphire, during the Fairway Galle Literary Festival.

Gold honors for Sri Lanka's Expolanka Freight at National Business Excellence Awards: Jan 26, Colombo: Following a landmark year of initiatives and milestones, Expolanka Freight (Pvt) Ltd received the honor for excellence in the Logistics and Transport sector at the National Business Excellence Awards 2016.

President appointed the commission to probe Treasury bond issue to improve transparency of the government - Minister: Jan 26, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a commission of inquiry to further investigate the Central Bank bond issue just because such an inquiry is necessary in order to ensure the transparency of the government, Minister Susil Premajayantha said.

Sri Lanka’s highest foreign debt repayment of USD 4 billion due in 2019: Jan 26, Colombo: The Ministry of Finance says Sri Lanka's total debt stock has increased by 233% to Rs. 7.391 trillion during the period from 2005 to 2014.

JHU says Athuraliye Rathana Thera should resign from parliamentary seat if wants to work independently: Jan 26, Colombo: Co-Chairman of the Jathika Hela Urumaya, Ven. Hedigalle Wimalasara Thera says parliamentarin Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera should resign from his parliamentary seat if he needed to work independently since he was appointed as a national list MP of the JHU.

Proposal for national policy on education presented to President: Jan 26, Colombo: The proposal for the national policy on general education which includes the proposals on the reforms in the education sector of the country was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena today (Jan. 26) at the President's Official Residence, President's Media Division said.

New Regional Consular Office of Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry opens in Jaffna: Jan 26, Jaffna: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a Regional Consular Office on Thursday, 26 January in Jaffna.

Sri Lankan President underscores importance of current dialogue on corruption, fraud and waste : Jan 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the broad social dialogue emerged within the country regarding corruption, fraud and waste after he took office two years ago is very timely and he considers it as an initiative to prevent the wrong practices.

Teejay Lanka reports 33% revenue growth at the end of Q3 2016: Jan 26, Colombo: The Teejay Group which recently consolidated its operations in Sri Lanka and the region under the single brand 'Teejay,' announced a strong revenue growth of 33 percent over the nine months ended 31st December 2016.

India hopes Sri Lanka take advantage of its 'Neighborhood First' policy: Jan 26, Colombo: The new High commissioner of India to Colombo, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India's "neighborhood first" policy.

Finance Ministry denies reports of not settling bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries: Jan 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Finance today denied news reports which said that the Ministry has not settle the bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries in the last quarter of 2016.

GSP+ concessions would massively benefit Sri Lankan fish exports industry - Fisheries Minister: Jan 26, Colombo: Regaining European Union's GSP+ tariff concession is a huge achievement to Sri Lanka since it will benefit not only apparel exports but also fish exports and many other sectors, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says.

Government hands over 240 acres of army-held land to people in the North: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has released another 243 acres of land held by the Sri Lanka Army in Mullaitivu in the Northern Province to the people in the area.

Sri Lanka to construct luxury tourist camps adjacent to Yala National Park: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government with the aim to attract high-income tourists plans to construct luxury environmentally-friendly tourist camps adjacent to the Yala National Park in the deep South.

'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country.

Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka: Jan 25, Colombo: The Government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Information Department said.

Sri Lanka not successful in reducing corruption in 2016, ranks 95th on 2016 Corruption Perception Index : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka has not been successful in its efforts to reduce corruption in 2016 as the country slipped 12 notches down to rank at the 95th place on the 2016 Corruption Perception Index released today by Transparency International, the global movement against corruption.

Finance Minister to open new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow: Jan 25, Colombo: Fulfilling another proposal in 2017 Budget Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will open a new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow.

Digital summit to be held in Sri Lanka : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka is planning to hold a digital summit in March this year with a view to make the island a global digital hub. The planned summit will be held on 23rd and 24th March 2017.

President instructs to fill vacancies of senior officials at Department of Archaeology: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies of senior officials at the Department of Archaeology, President's Media Division said.

Sri Lanka electricity regulator expedites grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's electricity regulator, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), has directed Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) to expedite the grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month : Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced.

Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder: Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

SriLankan Airlines clarifies penalty figures on cancellation of three A350 aircraft : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines clarifying recent news reports on returning the three A350 aircraft said the total penalty paid was US$ 98 million or Rs. 14.7 billion and not Rs. 150 billion as reported.

Port Minister prefers government to retain majority stake of Colombo Port East Container Terminal: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ports and Shipping Minister Arjuna Ranatunga says he prefers the government to retain majority stake of Sri Lanka Port Authority's Colombo Port East Container Terminal.

Government to conduct a workshop on drone journalism: Jan 25, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka will conduct a workshop on the ethics and laws of using drone cameras for journalists and other users of the technology, the said.

Finance Ministry disputes reports that Arjuna Mahendran is an advisor on Central Bank: Jan 25, Colombo: The Ministry of Finance rejected the media reports which said that the controversial former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran is currently functioning as an advisor on the Central Bank to the Ministry of Finance.

Indian court orders center government to take measures to salvage 120 Tamil Nadu fishermen's boats from Sri Lanka: Jan 25, Madurai: An Indian court has directed the central government of India to take appropriate measurers within two months to retrieve the Indian fishermen's boats seized by Sri Lanka Navy when the fishermen enter the island waters illegally for poaching.

American Chamber recognizes Sri Lanka's President for his commitment to mitigate climate change: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena was recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Sri Lanka for his commitment to mitigate climate change.

Government will not interfere in Central Bank bond investigation process - Minister: Jan 24, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will not interfere in the ongoing investigation process on the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue, Minister Kabir Hashim assured today during the debate on the recommendations of the Committee on Public Enterprises on the issue in parliament.

TNA MP Raviraj murder case: Appeal against lower court verdict re-listed: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has reinstated the appeal filed against the verdict issued by a lower court in exonerating all the suspects in the murder of Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj. The appeal will be taken up for support on March 3 by the Appellate Court.

Upul Tharanga to Captain ODI matches against South Africa: Jan 24, Colombo: Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka's 31-year-old batting talisman has been chosen to captain the country's five One Day International matches against South Africa starting in Port Elizabeth this Saturday (28), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

Sri Lanka opens Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry in North: Jan 24, Colombo: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open a Regional Consular Office in Jaffna.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu assumes duties as new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka: Jan 24, Colombo: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the new High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, presented his credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on 24 January 2017 at a ceremony at President's House in Colombo.

New envoys of four nations present credentials to Sri Lankan President: Jan 24, Colombo: Three new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the President's House in Colombo.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister highlights migrant workers' issues at Abu Dhabi Dialogue: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today highlighting the issues faced by the migrant workers said it is necessary for all stakeholders to get together in addressing the matters important to the migrant workers.

Sri Lanka earns a profit of Rs 1.2 billion from fish exports in 2016: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka has earned a profit of Rs. 1.2 billion by exporting fish in 2016, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera revealed at a progress and performance review meeting held at the Ministry on 16th January.

Debate on the Central Bank bond issue in parliament today: Jan 24, Colombo: The Parliamentary debate on the recommendations of the Committee on Public Enterprises on the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue is being held in parliament today. The debate will be held in Parliament today from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p. m.

Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa's remand extended until February 7: Jan 24, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa who was arrested and remanded over misuse of state property.

State Minister emphasizes the need to change laws and attitudes to uplift livelihoods of fisherman and the industry: Jan 24, Colombo: State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Dilip Wedaarachchi emphasized that a desirable change need to be taken place in laws and attitudes regarding the fisheries industry in order to uplift the livelihoods of the fisherman and fisheries industry.

Dry weather conditions impair Sri Lanka's Maha cereal output significantly this year - FAO: Jan 24, Colombo: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations says the Maha season cereal crop in 2017 is significantly impaired by dry weather conditions and the rice import requirements are projected to increase in the year.

Sri Lanka's Bank of Ceylon surpasses one Trillion mark, three years in a row: Jan 24, Colombo: The Bank of Ceylon (BOC) scored its third "Trillion" at the end of the year 2016. That is surpassing the Rs. One trillion mark in advances-

INSEE Cement partners with three big league universities in Sri Lanka: Jan 24, Colombo: INSEE Cement (formerly known as Holcim (Lanka) Ltd) signed a milestone partnership with three of Sri Lanka's big league universities - Peradeniya, Moratuwa and Ruhuna - to boost the local construction industry with game changing, innovative, research and development advancements.

Central Bank, law enforcement authorities probe transactions of Employees' Provident Fund: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Central Bank and law enforcement authorities are probing the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), a retirement fund of private sector workers which is managed by state institution.

Sri Lanka, MCC in discussions on multi hundred million dollar grant for economic development: Jan 23, Colombo: A Team of senior officials of the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is in Sri Lanka to discuss the island nation's economic growth strategies and its solutions to eradicating poverty through growth with the Corporation's million dollar grant for the country's economic development.

Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded over Tamil MP's murder: Jan 23, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police over the killing of a Tamil parliamentarian.

Sri Lanka strengthens Consumer Affairs Authority investigation officers force to safeguard consumers: Jan 23, Colombo: Faced with increasing price control issues in its domestic market, Sri Lanka has started enforcing new protection measures to safeguard its consumers from errant traders, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said.

Sri Lanka's President promises to strengthen free education system to benefit all children in country: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says he will take steps to create a society of intellectuals by strengthening the free education system of the country and providing equal benefits to all the children in the country.

Sri Lanka nationwide inflation marginally increases to 4.2 percent in December 2016 : Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's nationwide inflation in December 2016 determined under the new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) marginally increased to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent recorded in November 2016, on an year-on-year basis, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Monday.

SriLankan Airlines most punctual among oneworld airlines in 4th quarter 2016: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines has further enhanced its reputation as one of the most punctual airlines in the world, by being rated as the most on-time member airline of the oneworld global airline alliance in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Captain Angelo Mathews, injured players to return to Sri Lanka from South Africa tour : Jan 23, Colombo: Captain of Sri Lanka's national team Angelo Mathews is expected to return to Sri Lanka from his South Africa tour to join his family this week, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

European Investment Bank provides Sri Lanka Euro 50 million loan to improve Colombo wastewater network: Jan 23, Colombo: The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 million to support improvement and expansion of sewage networks across the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, the long-term lending institution of the European Union confirmed today in a statement.

US Navy Ship USS Hopper's visit signals growing bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka: >Jan 23, Colombo: The USS Hopper (DDG 70) concluded its five-day port call to Colombo today as part of a visit to strengthen growing United States-Sri Lankan ties and expressed appreciation to the Sri Lankan Navy for its assistance during an emergency medical evacuation of a USS Hopper crewmember in September 2016.

Sri Lanka President instructs AG to appoint a commission this week to investigate Central Bank bond scam: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena said he has instructed the Attorney General to take immediate steps to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and take required legal action.

Sri Lanka Tourism promotes island as a destination for all seasons for Latin American Market at FITUR, Madrid 2017: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka has made a great impact in promoting the country as a tourism destination by participating at the 37th staging of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, held in Madrid, Spain from 18th to 22nd January 2017, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Board (SLTPB) said.

Appellate Court requested to relist the appeal against acquittal of suspects in TNA MP's murder: Jan 23, Colombo: A motion has been filed before the Court of Appeal by Shashikala Raviraj, wife of slain former TNA Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj, requesting the court to re-list an appeal filed by the petitioner earlier, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal last week.

Party leaders to meet today to discuss Local Government polls: Jan 23, Colombo: Leaders of political parties are expected to meet today to discuss the upcoming Local Government Election and reach a decision on its conduct after the report on demarcation was handed over to the Minister of Local Government by the National Delimitation Commission.

Belgium and European companies affirm to expand trade ties with Sri Lanka: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama met with representatives of the Belgium government and heads of several leading European companies in Brussels last week.

Three Sinha Group receives FCCISL Silver Award: Jan 23, Colombo: Three Sinha Group of Companies, an organization that strives to break new barriers in the roller door industry won the Silver Award in large category – manufacturing sector (national level) at 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 ' Awards Ceremony organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).

Rs. 5.7 million robbed from a stat bank ATM in Monaragala: Jan 22, Colombo: Around Rs. 5.7 million have been stolen from a state bank in Moneragala by breaking open its Automated Teller Machine (ATM), the police said.

Sri Lankans urged to conserve water and electricity as rains not sufficient: Jan 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center today urged the people to conserve water and electricity as the rains received today in many parts of the country are not enough to alleviate the severe drought prevailing in the country.

Prices of eye lenses to be reduced from next week: Jan 22, Colombo: The National Drug Regulatory Board has initiated a program to reduce the prices of contact lenses and the prices will be reduced by Rs.20,000 from next week, the Government Information Department said.

Provincial Chief Ministers meet former President to unite Sri Lanka Freedom Party: Jan 22, Colombo: Chief Ministers of six provinces representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) met with the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence today to discuss the future of the party in preparation for upcoming local government elections.

Extraordinary Gazette notification announces Right to Information Act to be enforced from February 3rd : Jan 22, Colombo: An Extraordinary Gazette notification published on Friday (20) has announced the date of the enforcement of the Right to Information Act as from 3rd February 2017.

Renuka City Hotel honors and rewards 46 long serving employees : Jan 22, Colombo: Renuka City Hotel recently honored 46 of its longest serving staff members at a felicitation ceremony held at the hotel.

Sarath Fonseka to be questioned further on Lasantha Wickrematunge murder : Jan 22, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police will bring in former Army Commander and Minister of Regional Development, Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday for further questioning in connection with the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, according to a report in Sunday Observer.