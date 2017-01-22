International Commission of Jurists calls on Sri Lanka to implement recommendations of Consultation Task Force: Jan 21, Colombo: The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international non-governmental human rights organization has called on the Sri Lankan government to implement the recommendations made by the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms. President pledges to increase funding for research and development: Jan 21, Talawakelle: President Maithripala Sirisena today said his government will allocate more funds for research and development in all areas including agriculture.

Motor vehicle enthusiasts to gather at Ceylon Motor Show 2017 - a showcase of the best of modern cars and classic vehicles in Sri Lanka: Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan motor vehicle enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming launch of the "Ceylon Motor Show 2017" sponsored by Sri Lanka Insurance Motor Plus, the island's largest platform for cutting edge and classic motor vehicles. Sailors of USS Hopper restores the resting place of first US envoy to Sri Lanka in Galle : Jan 21, Galle: The sailors of the US Navy ship USS Hopper, which is docked at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port, today cleared and restored the All Saints cemetery in Galle, where the final resting place of the first US Consul to Sri Lanka lies.

Heavy rainfall expected in Sri Lanka as over one million people affected by severe drought : Jan 21, Colombo: The Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka said today heavy rains could be expected at different parts of the country during next few days as authorities warned that the number of people affected by the severe drought could rise if the rains do not arrive soon. President sets price ceiling for imported rice, instructs to expedite drought relief: Jan 21, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena has set a price ceiling on imported rice at Rs. 76 per kilogram emphasizing that private traders and rice mill owners cannot be permitted to increase prices as they want and burden the people already distressed by the drought.

Police to check all vehicles for covering driver side windows: Jan 21, Colombo: Local police stations island wide will be checking all vehicles for covering the driver side mirror with curtains on the window or using dark tinted glasses, the Police Headquarters has informed. President to take action against removal of head of Lanka Coal Company: Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to take action against the removal of Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited, Maithri Gunaratne and the Director Board of the Company by the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, according to a local media report.

Three bidders for Sri Lanka national carrier shortlisted : Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka has received nine bids from international airlines in response to the call for bids to privatize its loss-making national SriLankan Airlines and out of those three bidders are shortlisted State Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim said. IMF commends Sri Lanka's strategy to create financial discipline: >Jan 20, Davos: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the new strategy of Sri Lankan government to create financial discipline and lead the country in a correct path to economic development.

President requests industries to reduce power usage in advertising and decorations at night: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has requested all the private institutions to join reducing usage of power by switching off lights that are used for the advertising and decoration purposes of their respective institutions. 'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Timber Corp, not by Muslim IDPs' - environmentalist: Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan environmentalist has claimed that the forests in the Wilpattu National Reserve were cleared by the State Timber Corporation and not by the displaced Muslims as alleged.

4th Ministerial consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Colombo on 23 -24 January: Jan 20, Colombo: The 4th Ministerial consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) will be held in Colombo next week with the participation of ministers responsible for Foreign Employment of the ADD countries. Sri Lankan Prime Minister holds discussions with world leaders on expanding bilateral ties, trade and investment: Jan 20, Davos: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is leading the Sri Lankan delegation to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland held discussions with several heads of states and business giants on expanding bilateral ties and boosting trade and investment.

UNHRC Chief satisfied with Sri Lanka's progress on improving Human Rights: Jan 20, Davos: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has expressed his satisfaction towards the positive steps taken by Sri Lanka to improve the country's human rights conditions. Protests in Sri Lanka against US President elect Donald Trump: Jan 20, Colombo: A small group on Friday staged a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Colombo on the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, officials said.

Gulf Air commences direct operations to Colombo : Jan 20, Colombo: Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, has commenced its direct operations to Bandaranaike International Airport, in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, with 5 flights per week. Sri Lanka to enter into agreements with Ukraine and Denmark on recognition of Certificates issued to seafarers: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka will sign Memorandums of Understanding with the governments of Ukraine and Denmark to allow the authorities of those countries to recognize the certificates of competency issued for Sri Lankan seafarers.

Sri Lanka Army personnel deployed for drought relief: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army, in response to a Presidential directive has deployed teams of Army personnel to distribute relief material to those who have been affected by the drought. Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne granted bail: Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Friday granted bail to former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne, who was arrested on January 2nd and remanded on charges of financial misappropriation during his tenure in the previous government.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 4 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Jan 20, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested four local fishermen on Thursday for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices using banned fishing nets. New Zealnd's Fonterra welcomes fresh trade and investment discussions with Sri Lanka: Jan 20, Colombo: The New Zealand dairy product giant, Fonterra has welcomed the announcement that New Zealand and Sri Lanka will progress discussions on new trade and investment opportunities, including the possibility of a FTA down the track, the company said in a release.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka discuss trade opportunities, free trade agreement: Jan 20, Davos: New Zealand and Sri Lanka have discussed a free trade agreement to promote the bilateral trade between the two countries. WFP pledges necessary support to Sri Lanka to cope with drought: Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged to provide necessary support and aid to Sri Lanka to overcome challenges faced by the people due to the prevailing drought.

UNEP offers Sri Lanka expert advice on green economy: Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has offered Sri Lanka its expert advice on a green economy and an environmentally friendly financial environment to promote health, wealth, and well-being of the island nation

Questions of Sri Lankan skipper's leadership will arise if not played well in the ODI and T20 series- Chief Selector: Jan 19, Colombo: The Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee, Sanath Jayasuriya says that questions about the leadership of captain Angelo Mathews will arise again and again if the team does not perform well in the upcoming one-day (ODI) and T20 matches of the South African tour.

Sri Lanka Development Bonds issue for US$ 225 mn oversubscribed five-fold: Jan 19, Colombo: The issue of Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) for US$ 225 million has been oversubscribed with total bids received amounting to US$ 1.137 billion, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

Appellate Court dismisses petition against acquittal of suspects in TNA MP's murder : Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal filed against the verdict issued by a lower court in exonerating all the suspects in the murder of Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj.

China's Alibaba interested in investing in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Colombo: The world famous Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has shown keen interest in investing in Sri Lanka and to build an e-commerce platform to promote online business ventures, Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said today.

Sofia Hospitality & Carlson Rezidor break ground on Park Inn by Radisson Colombo in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Singapore: Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, marked its entry into Sri Lanka at a recent groundbreaking ceremony of Park Inn by Radisson Colombo.

U.S. Navy Ship Hopper arrives at Colombo Port in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed the United States Navy ship USS Hopper arrived at the Port of Colombo on Thursday, 19th January 2017 on a goodwill visit.

Diminishing audience prompts U.S. to close the VOA station in Sri Lanka : Jan 19, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo says the diminishing audience for shortwave broadcasts prompted the decision to close the Voice of America Station in Iranawila, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Navy accused of snapping Tamil Nadu fishermen's fishing nets : Jan 19, Colombo: Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have accused the Sri Lankan Navy personnel of damaging their fishing nets and chasing them back to Indian waters while they were fishing near the Katchatheevu islet yesterday.

President advises field officials to provide pragmatic and viable solutions to farmers to boost agriculture sector: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says it is the relevant field officers who can practically implement the government's policies among the people and get successful results to build a prosperous country by enhancing the agriculture.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka - Sharif: Jan 19, Davos: Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are most cordial and friendly. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said when he and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum meeting in in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.

First Capital Holdings signs MOU with Oxford Business Group to publish Sri Lanka 2017 report: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's efforts to boost capital inflows through the gradual liberalization of its trade and investment laws will be explored in a forthcoming report by the global publishing firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

Sri Lankan government takes action to arrest tri forces deserters: Jan 19, Colombo: Authorities have begun taking legal action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the general amnesty that ended on 31st December 2016, Military Spokesman Brigadier Rohan Seneviratne said.

US to close Voice of America station in Sri Lanka and hand over land to government: Jan 19, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo has informed the Sri Lankan government that U.S. has decided to close the Voice of America broadcasting facility at Iranawila in Puttalam and hand over the land back to the Sri Lanka before its lease expires.

Sri Lankan court orders police to produce suspects of 928 kg cocaine shipment: Jan 18, Colombo: Colombo Magistrate Court today ordered the Police Narcotic Bureau to arrest the suspects linked to the last month's cocaine haul of 928 kilograms and produce them in court.

Swiss President commends Sri Lanka's commitment to democracy and good governance: Jan 18, Davos: President of Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard has commended the Sri Lankan government's commitment to democracy and good governance to make the country more peaceful and prosperous through sustainable peace and the national economic plan to establish economic stability.

New Chairman appointed to head the National Police Commission: Jan 18, Colombo: P.H. Manathunga has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Police Commission, the President’s Media Division said.

President holds special ministerial discussion on drought relief preparations: Jan 18, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena led a special ministerial discussion at the President’s Official Residence today (18) to provide essential relief to the public during the impending drought situation in Sri Lanka.

Ceylon Chamber lines up top economists to discuss Economic Outlook for 2017: Jan 18, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar lining up four well-known economists along with an international relations specialist to discuss the economic outlook and its implication for business during the year 2017.

SriLankan Cargo sets new record for cargo handling at BIA with nearly 13% growth: Jan 18, Colombo: SriLankan Cargo the freight handling arm of SriLankan Airlines, set a new record for the amount of cargo handled at the Cargo Centre of Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

Sri Lankan PM solicits foreign advice for government's future development plans : Jan 18, Davos: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is participating in the 2017 Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has received many offers of support for the future development of the island nation.

Government to construct 1,250 new irrigational wells, repair 7000: Jan 18, Colombo: Director General of Irrigation Department Saman Weerasinghe says the government plans to construct 1,250 new irrigational wells and repair another 7,000 as an alternative to provide irrigation water to cultivations in the drought hit areas.

Sri Lanka Army Camp at Omanthai in North not removed, Army clarifies: Jan 18, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Army's Omanthai camp has not been removed but 18 acres of land around the camp belonging to the civilians has been handed over to the Vavuniya Government Agent, Army Spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said.

Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA feasibility study to conclude by August: Jan 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka is exploring to purchase sugar from Thailand while a feasibility study for a Sri Lanka-Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to conclude by August 2017, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said.

Sri Lanka introduces guidelines to identify domestic consumers who cannot pay new electricity connection charge: Jan 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka's electricity sector regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has introduced a guideline to identify information for the instalment payment system for those who are not able to pay the connection charge for a new electricity connection, in terms of Section 27 of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act, No. 20 of 2009 as amended.

Sri Lanka agrees to follow Saudi Arabia's recruitment system for domestic workers: Jan 18, Riyadh: A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia's Musaned online recruitment system following a meeting with senior officials, Arab News reported.

Sri Lanka, Sweden discuss bilateral cooperation, reconciliation process: Jan 18, Stockholm: Sri Lanka's reconciliation process and bilateral relations were in the center of discussions when Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera met Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström Tuesday in Stockholm.

EU reiterates implementation of 27 international conventions only criteria for Sri Lanka to regain GSP Plus: Jan 18, Colombo: The European Union has reiterated that implementation of 27 international conventions by the Sri Lankan government was the only criteria for the European Commission to recommend restoring the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) tariff concession to Sri Lanka.

Delimitation Review Committee hands over final report to Minister : Jan 17, Colombo: The Delimitation Committee reviewing the demarcation of electoral boundaries in local government wards handed over its much-awaited final report to the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha today.

Sri Lanka, Iran sign agreement to cooperate on laboratory analysis for oil and gas: Jan 17, Tehran: Sri Lanka and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on laboratory analysis for oil and gas.

New computerized system implemented to discharge merchant navy certificates: Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Tuesday implemented a new computerized system for the Continuous Discharge Certificates of merchant navy personnel.

India funds post of Hindi Professor at Sri Lanka's University of Kelaniya: Jan 17, Colombo: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 17 January 2017 between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the University of Kelaniya to fund the post of an ICCR Professor for Hindi Language at the University.

Sri Lanka is making its contribution to the economic integration in South Asia - Prime Minister: Jan 17, Davos: Sri Lanka is making its contribution to the economic integration in South Asia by making Sri Lanka the hub of Indian Ocean, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

Sri Lankan signs US$125 million credit with World Bank to modernize agriculture: Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka has signed a US$125 million credit with the World Bank to help the country modernize its agriculture sector.

Sri Lankan government vehemently rejects media reports of pre conditions to GSP+: Jan 17, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has vehemently rejected the media reports which say that the government has agreed to 58 conditions to get the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) tariff concession.

Sri Lanka urges APTA member states to expand trade, investment and economic integration: Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka has urged the members of the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) conclude negotiations early to broaden the trade agreements and expand into services to pave the way to further expansion of trade, investment and economic integration among the member countries.

John Keells Holdings files its first patent related to novel energy storage material: Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) filed its first patent jointly with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - India, in the area of energy storage materials.

Tamil Tiger fundraiser losses battle to stay in Canada as federal court upholds deportation order: Jan 17, Toronto: An alleged fundraiser for Sri Lanka's vanquished terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has lost his battle to stay in Canada after a federal judge dismissed his appeal against deportation.

Sri Lankan national arrested in India for entering illegally: Jan 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan national has been arrested by Tamil Nadu police for entering the state illegally by a ferry, Indian media reported.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests two with 45 kilograms of Kerala cannabis : Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy personnel Monday arrested two individuals transporting 45 kilograms of Kerala cannabis (Kerala Ganja).

Namal Rajapaksa pleads not guilty to contempt of Court charges: Jan 16, Colombo: Hambantota District parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa today pleaded not guilty to contempt of court charges filed against him.

Local government elections cannot be held before May - Election Commissioner: Jan 16, Colombo: The National Election Commission says that Local Government (LG) polls cannot be held before May this year.

Construction of 100 houses for landslide victims in Aranayake begin with Chinese aid: Jan 16, Colombo: Construction of 100 houses for families displaced by the landslide at Samasara Kanda in Aranayake last year was launched today. The construction work at a cost of Rs. 217 million is supported by the Government of China.

Coca Cola interested in setting up a production plant in Sri Lanka : Jan 16, Colombo: American beverages giant Coca-Cola is interested in using Sri Lanka as a production hub and set up a plant, to cater to the Indian market, the Finance Ministry said today.

UN assures Sri Lanka assistance for drought relief: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka faced with prolonged drought is seeking international assistance to provide relief to the affected people, especially farmers, and President Maithripala Sirisena Monday met with the top officials of international agencies to discuss relief measures.

Travel ban imposed on Avant Garde Chairman and former Defense Ministry official: Jan 16, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today imposed a travel ban on the Chairman of controversial Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Palitha Fernando

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister visits Sweden: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sweden at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, from January 17-18, 2017.

Sri Lankan PM reminds former president advantages of GSP+: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka did not even manage to increase the revenues from apparel exports twofold from 2003 to 2015 without the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences plus tariff concession.

PM leaves for Switzerland to attend Davos meeting : Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today left the island for Switzerland, to attend the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting from 17-20 January 2017 in Davos-Klosters.

Hayleys unveils Sri Lanka's largest capacity solar power plant in Welikande : Jan 16, Colombo: Hayleys Group PLC jointly with Windforce Ltd., in the forefront of renewable energy in the country, has commissioned their solar power plant.

Over Rs. 1 billion paid as compensation to people affected by Salawa Army explosion : Jan 15, Colombo: The Disaster Management Ministry announced that about 90 percent of the people affected by the Salawa ammunition dump explosion have been compensated by 31st of December, 2016.

Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year : Jan 15, Colombo: Prevalence of mosquito-borne dengue is alarmingly rising in Sri Lanka and according to the Ministry of Health over 1,300 cases of dengue have been reported already in the first half of January this year.

Drone camera hits pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police say that a drone fitted with a camera has hit the pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura during an illegal shooting of the historic Stupa.

Sri Lanka main Tamil party threatens to quit constitution-making process if more devolution not considered: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Tamil party Tamil National Alliance says it will not be a part of the ongoing constitution-making process and will quit if the government abandons the idea of finding a political solution to the Tamil issue.

Iran, Sri Lanka hope to remove financial obligations on way of bilateral corporation: Jan 15, Teheran: Iran and Sri Lanka expressed hope that the remaining financial obstacles on the way of bilateral cooperation will be removed and the two countries would expand bilateral relations further.

Sri Lanka PM to leave for Davos meeting tomorrow: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave the island tomorrow to attend the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sri Lanka business chambers conduct briefing on introducing mediation for the resolution of commercial disputes: Jan 15, Colombo: Introduction of 'Commercial Mediation' will offer Sri Lanka's business community an optional dispute resolution mechanism in addition to litigation and Arbitration, both of which are riddled with delay and expense.

Farmers in Puttalam battered by drought: Jan 15, Colombo: The prolong drought has affected a large population in the Puttalam district and farmers have been struggling with the severe drought, according to media reports.

No equipment to detect bus drivers using drugs - Police Spokesman: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lankan police say the medical tests or the equipment needed to determine the use of narcotic drugs such as heroin among private bus drivers have not yet been introduced to the legal system in Sri Lanka.

Institutional, personal policies need to be changed to move country forward - President: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says that the unity government is moving forward strongly to build the country and changes in institutional and personal policies are needed to move the country forward.

SriLankan Airlines to introduce daily flights to Muscat: Jan 15, Colombo: With growing trade and tourism links between Oman and Sri Lanka, the national carrier, SriLankan Airlines plans to introduce daily flights to Oman, according to an airline official.

Prime Minister pledges to cut poverty in half by 2020: Jan 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to reduce poverty by half in the next four years and make Sri Lanka a high income country by 2030.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests eight local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Jan 14, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has yesterday arrested eight local fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices.

Global Tamil Forum calls on the Sri Lankan Government to expeditiously implement the CTF recommendations : Jan 14, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) welcoming the recommendations of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms (CTF) released on January 3, 2017 has called on the Sri Lankan government to fully implement these recommendations.

Sri Lanka ratifies the ILO Maritime Labour Convention: Jan 14, Geneva: On 12 January 2016, the Government of Sri Lanka deposited with the International Labor Office (ILO) the instrument of ratification of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) . Sri Lanka is the 81st ILO Member State and the 16th Asian State to have ratified the Convention.

Sri Lankan President says Thai Pongal is an occasion to show gratitude to the nature: Jan 14, Colombo: Thai Pongal is a festive occasion that allows us to show our gratitude to the nature and renew our hopes, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said in a message to mark the Hindu Festival.

'Bird Flu' is not the cause of AH1N1 deaths, health authorities clarify: Jan 14, Colombo: The Head of the Department of Animal Production and Health, Dr. Hemal Kotalawala said that the deaths caused due to Influenza AH1N1 viral infection in Kandy General Hospital is not because of "Bird Flu".

World Affairs Council of Washington features Sri Lanka: >Jan 14, Washington D.C.: The World Affairs Council - Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam for members and guests of the WAC-DC at the Sri Lanka Residence on January 12.

Prime Minister advises police officials on modernizing police force: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Friday met with the senior police officials of Sri Lanka police and instructed the police heads on how to reform the police force in the future.

Commonwealth delighted to offer technical assistance to Sri Lanka on constitutional reforms: Jan 13, London: The Commonwealth was delighted to give technical assistance to the constitutional realignment to Sri Lanka, particularly to make sure minorities feel represented, Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland said when she met with Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera Thursday at Marlborough House in London.

Sri Lanka to issue US$ 225 million development bonds: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka Central Bank has announced that it plans to sell US$ 225 million worth of development bonds to foreign and local investors.

Sri Lanka's manufacturing and services sectors continue to expand in December 2016: Jan 13, Colombo: Both manufacturing and service sectors of Sri Lanka recorded a positive growth in December 2016, the Central Bank's recent Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Survey showed.

Sri Lanka prepares for impact of drought, President appoints a multi-institutional task force to provide relief : Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a special task force with the participation of all related institutions to make preparations to face the severe drought prevailing in the country.

Sri Lanka President instructs to get Tri-forces help for drought relief : Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the officials to get the assistance of the Tri-forces in addition to the contribution of the public servants in the process of providing relief to the people affected by drought in the country.

Sri Lanka PM questions why former president opposes development of Hambantota: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe why the joint opposition and the former president oppose the government development programs aimed at uplifting the future of the people.