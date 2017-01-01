| General Amnesty for military deserters ends today:
|Dec 31, Colombo: General amnesty extended to tri forces deserters is scheduled to end on midnight today (31st December 2016), the Ministry of Defense said. This is the second General Amnesty extended to tri forces deserters during this year.
| Work on Volkswagen assembly plant in Sri Lanka to begin on January 3:
|Dec 30, Colombo: Work on the Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant to be established in Kuliyapitiya area will commence on the 3rd January under the patronage of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Kurunegala district United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said.
| Commercial Bank affirmed Best SME Bank in Sri Lanka :
|Dec 29, Colombo: The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has been declared the 'Best SME Bank' in Sri Lanka in 2016 by International Finance Magazine (IFM) of the UK, for 'making a significant difference and adding value, and achieving the highest standards of innovation and performance' for Small and Medium Enterprise clients.
| MP Wimal Weerawansa arrives at FCID to record a statement:
|Dec 28, Colombo: United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of police this morning to give a statement in connection with his alleged involvement in misusing government vehicles.
| Delimitation Review Committee to hand over report to Minister tomorrow:
|Dec 26, Colombo: The Delimitation Committee reviewing the demarcation of electoral boundaries in local government wards will hand over its much-awaited report to the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha tomorrow, the Chairman of the Committee Asoka Peiris said.
| Thajudeen murder: CID investigates threats to Thajudeen's brother:
|Dec 26, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka Police today informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that investigations are being conducted into an allegation that one of the suspects in the rugby player Wasim Thajudeen's murder trial has threatened the brother of the deceased.
| 'Let Christmas inspire us to reflect on message of peace and love' - PM:
|Dec 24, Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Christmas message urged all Sri Lankans to embrace the spirit of fellowship, renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ, as a theme that will truly inspire them to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought into the world.
| Japan Expo Premier Sri Lanka 2017 from February 3-5:
|Dec 23, Colombo: Japan Expo Premier Sri Lanka 2017 will be held at the BMICH in Colombo from the 03rd to the 05th of February, Chairperson of the Japan Expo Sri Lanka Exhibition Committee Mikiyo Furusawa said at a media conference held in Colombo.
| Leasing vehicles for 58 MPs halted:
|Dec 23, Colombo: The General Secretary of United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the decision to lease 58 vehicles for parliamentarians has been temporarily suspended.
| PM agrees to amend the Development (Special Provisions) Bill :
|Dec 23, Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today met with the chief ministers of several provinces to enlighten them on the provisions in the Development (Special Provisions) Bill which is opposed by all nine provincial councils in the country.
