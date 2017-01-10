SriLankan Airlines' codeshare partnerships contribute to 2 million tourists' milestone: Jan 09, Colombo: The smooth functioning of SriLankan Airlines' codeshare partnerships in the Western and Central European region contributed in a significant manner to the growth of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in 2016, which expanded by 14% and crossed the 2 million milestone. Sri Lanka Treasury allocates Rs. 680 million to develop tourist-related infrastructure: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka targeting 4 million tourist arrivals by 2020 will spend more money in upgrading tourist sites to ensure better facilities and access for visitors this year, according to a report in Xinhua.

Sustainable Development Bill presented in parliament: Jan 09, Colombo: Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Ranil Wickremesinghe has moved the Bill entitled "Sri Lanka Sustainable Development" before parliament today when the House reconvened after holidays. Sri Lanka begins national program to empower state institutions with solar power: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka has commenced the first stage of the national program of empowering state establishments with solar power today from the Ministry of Finance. The national program aims to electrify all state establishments with solar power within two years.

Sri Lanka Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index improved significantly in 2015: Jan 09, Colombo: The Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index (CSOSI) for Asia compiled by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) shows that Sri Lanka's CSO sustainability while significantly improved in 2015, is still low with only nearly 1,500 organizations operating. President emphasizes need for a national policy on building construction industry in Sri Lanka: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today emphasized the need of a national policy on the construction of buildings in both the state and private sectors.

Sri Lanka courts sentences six police officers to death for killing youth in custody: Jan 09, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced police officers to death for killing youth, who was in police custody three years ago. Jet Airways starts second route to Sri Lanka : Jan 09, Colombo: Indian carrier Jet Airways has launched its second route to Sri Lanka on 5 January. The carrier began four times weekly flights on the 710-kilometre route between Bengaluru (BLR) and Colombo (CMB), according to anna aero airline news network.

US launches US$ 1 million clean water project in Sri Lanka to provide drinking water to local communities : Jan 09, Colombo: The United States government joined State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle and MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena on January 5 to launch an approximately Rs. 150 million ($1 million) program to provide safe disaster-resilient drinking water to local communities in Sri Lanka. Progress of Government's 100-day program after two years is at 71 percent: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday marked 2 years in office following his election on January 8, 2015. The newly-elected President pledged that within 100 days of taking office his government will fulfill 100 tasks delivering necessary reforms and fundamental and structural changes.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh consider a free trade agreement: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have discussed signing a free trade agreement between the two countries when the new Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah called on Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake at the Finance Ministry on Friday. Law and Order Minister visits police and STF officers injured during clash at Hambantota : Jan 09, Colombo: Minister of Law, Order, and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake on Saturday looked into the health condition of the police and the STF officers, who were injured during the Hambantota protest and admitted to Hambantota hospital.

Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne further remanded till Jan. 13: Jan 09, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Monday extended the remand of former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne arrested on January 2nd for allegedly misappropriating Rs.12 million of public funds during his tenure at the previous government. Pakistan Maritime Security ships' visit to Sri Lanka further strengthen bonds between the two countries - Pakistan envoy : Jan 09, Colombo: The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra has said that the visit of Pakistan Maritime Security Ships here will further strengthen the cooperation among the two navies as well as brotherly relationships between the two countries.

LAUGFS Maritime first to register ship at Hambantota Port: Jan 09, Colombo: LAUGFS, one of the largest diversified conglomerates in Sri Lanka, is set to mark another monumental milestone by being the first to register a vessel at the Hambantota Port. Delegation of Sri Lankan publishers to participate in Beijing book fair: Jan 09, Colombo: A delegation of sixteen Sri Lankan publishers will join the Beijing International Book Fair, which will open on January 12th.

'My ability is stronger than my disability' - Motivational Speaker Janis McDavid: Jan 09, Colombo: Janis McDavid, 25, was born with no arms and legs. But he still goes to university, drives a car and travels the world. He is a business economics undergraduate at Witten/Herdecke University in Germany and famous motivational speaker. President must contest next presidential election in 2020 - SLFP: Jan 08, Colombo: The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) at a meeting held recently has decided that the party leader, President Maithripala Sirisena should contest the next presidential election in 2020, Minister of Special Assignments Dr. Sarath Amunugama said.

Indian Chief Minister impressed with Sri Lanka's success in health and education: Jan 08, Colombo: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who is on a visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena said he was highly impressed with the progress made by Sri Lanka in many fields, especially in education and health. Indian court releases three Sri Lankan fishermen: Jan 08, Colombo: An Indian court in Tamil Nadu has ordered the release of three Sri Lankan fishermen, arrested on October 22 last for allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters off Dhanushkodi, PTI report said.

Sri Lanka President launches new national program 'Shrama Shakthi' to overcome poverty : Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena entering the third year of his tenure today as the leader of the island nation said he is happy about what Sri Lanka has been able to achieve collectively as a country during the first two years in office. Sri Lanka begins celebrating National Integration and Reconciliation week from today: Jan 08, Colombo: The week from January 8-14 has been declared as the National Integration and Reconciliation week for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters: Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has arrested ten Indian fishermen on two separate occasions on Saturday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Planters sound alarm as a lack of weedicides strangles sustainability in Sri Lanka's tea estates: Jan 08, Colombo: In the face of devastating crop losses in excess of an estimated Rs. 15 billion in 2016, the Planters Association of Ceylon (PA) released a statement pleading with the Government to immediately provide a rational, and effective solution to the management of chemical weeding in the estate sector in a commercially viable manner.

Sri Lanka Premier says government implementing former president's initiative to industrialize Hambantota : Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said it was former President Mahinda Rajapaksa who first understood the necessity of the industrialization for Hambantota area to develop the Hambantota port and this government is only implementing his initiative.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to participate in the launch of the Sri Lankan government's 3rd year in Sustainable Era : Jan 07, Colombo: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh of India Dr. Sri Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Colombo this evening at an invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka Navy accused of attacking Tamil Nadu fishermen: Jan 07, Colombo: Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have accused the Sri Lankan navy of attacking them when they were fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation on Saturday.

Sri Lanka launches special industrial zone to attract Chinese industries: Jan 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe accompanied by the Ambassador of China to Colombo Yi Xianliang Saturday launching the Southern Development Project inaugurated a special industrial zone in Hambantota amid protests by joint opposition politicians and Buddhist monks.

Clashes at Hambanthota over southern development project injure 23 people, 2 arrested: Jan 07, Hambanthota: Violent clashes erupted between the people protesting the launch of Southern Development Project and the government supporters Saturday in Mirijjawila in Hambanthota injured 23 people including 11 law enforcement personnel.

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister to visit UK on 9-14 January: Jan 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom on 9-14 January 2017, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

President assures highest level of transparency when signing bilateral agreements: Jan 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has assured that the government will not sign agreements with any foreign country or institution that would be detrimental to Sri Lanka’s heritage and dignity.

Sri Lanka targets 2.5 million tourist arrivals this year: Jan 07, Colombo: Despite the impediment due to the partial closure of the international airport during the first quarter and withdrawal of the national carrier from key markets, Sri Lanka has set a target of 2.5 million tourist arrivals in 2017.

Sri Lanka Police fire tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters opposing launch of Industrial zone at Hambanthota : Jan 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of people including Joint Opposition parliamentarians protesting the launch of Southern Development Project in Hambantota today.

Volkswagen's emission scandal changed Sri Lanka plans for plant - Deputy Minister: Jan 07, Colombo: The emission scandal in which German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) was embroiled since September 2015, ended its project to set up an assembling facility in Sri Lanka, according to Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Prime Minister says only 1235 acres will be taken from Hambantota: Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says only 1,235 acres of land will be given from Hambantota to the Chinese companies for investment.

PM opens glove factory in Koggala generating 7,000 employment opportunities: Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Friday opened a glove manufacturing plant in the Free Trade Zone in Koggala in Matara district.

Sri Lanka reduces import taxes on rice as prices escalate: Jan 06, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to exempt the taxes on imported rice with immediate effect to arrest the escalation of prices in the domestic market.

Sri Lanka Marxist party organizes protests against government’s Hambanthota Port deal : Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has organized demonstrations against the government's deal with a Chinese company to manage the idling southern port in Hambantota.

Court issues restraining order against protests near Hambantota Port: Jan 06, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today issued a restraining order against protesting in the vicinity of the Hambantota Port tomorrow.

Sri Lanka to receive GSP+ concession next week - President: Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says he has received information that the country will regain the European Union's Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade concession that was suspended during the tenure of the previous government next week, marking a significant turning point in the industry and export sector of the country.

Thajudeen murder: CID identifies suspect who followed rugby player's vehicle: Jan 06, Colombo: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police today informed the court that it has identified the individual who was in the vehicle pursuing Wasim Thajudeen's vehicle on the night of his murder.

Renovation work at Sri Lanka's main airport begins today: Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, will be closed beginning today for eight hours a day for three months due to renovation work on its runway.

Sri Lanka releases 51 Tamil Nadu fishermen from custody: Jan 06, Colombo: Courts in Sri Lanka have released 51 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and detained in prisons for illegally entering Sri Lankan waters for poaching.

Chairman of the National Police Commission, Prof. Siri Hettige resigns: Jan 06, Colombo: Chairman of the National Police Commission, Prof. Siri Hettige has given his resignation to the Legislative Council.

Tamil Nadu CM urges Indian Government to send a 'firm, clear, unequivocal and unambiguous message' to Sri Lanka : Jan 06, Chennai: Following the arrest of 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Nay on Wednesday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam urged the government of India to send a "firm, clear, unequivocal and unambiguous message" to Sri Lanka to ensure such incidents will not happen.

Sri Lanka’s Laugfs buys third LPG carrier vessel for US$ 2.875 mn : Jan 06, Colombo: Laugfs Maritime Services, fully owned subsidiary and the maritime arm of Sri Lanka’s Laugfs Gas has purchased another Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier vessel for US$ 2.875 million.

Ruhunu Development Zone opens tomorrow - Minister: Jan 06, Colombo: The Ruhunu Development Zone will be opened on 7th January, said Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema.

Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce calls on business community to support Central Bank independence and policy reform efforts: Jan 06, Colombo: The Monetary Policy Roadmap 2017 released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) this week provides an encouraging outlook for the Sri Lankan business community, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said in a media release.

Sri Lankan Premier seeks support from all parties to create employment for youth : Jan 05, Colombo: Stressing the importance of job creation, especially for the youth, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the current unity government's goal is to create a country nurtured with jobs for young men and women by the year 2020 and urged all parties to support the initiative and help the country.

Sri Lankan government explains land allocation to Hambanthota Port development project : Jan 05, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government today reiterated that the 15,000 acres of land proposed to be allocated for the Hambanthota Port development project is mostly state land and it will not be handed over to China as reports claimed.

Two Pakistan Maritime Security ships arrive in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit: Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed two Pakistani Maritime Security ships arrived at the Port of Colombo today.

President halts large-scale land reclamation in Ja-Ela: Jan 05, Colombo: The Central Environmental Authority under the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena has taken speedy steps to halt large-scale land reclamation carried out illegally in two separate locations in Dandugama, Ja-Ela, President's Media Division said.

Sri Lanka Finance Minister says state revenues increased last year : Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake says the state revenues have increased considerably during the past two years.

UN Human Rights Chief welcomes Sri Lanka Consultation Task Force report on reconciliation mechanisms : Jan 05, Colombo: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has welcomed the report published by the Consultations Task Force (CTF) on Reconciliation Mechanisms earlier this week.

Former Sri Lankan President says he is not a backstabber, won't topple government while PM is away: Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is not a backstabber and will not topple the government while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is visiting Switzerland.

Fisheries Ministry pays Rs. 2 million in compensation for families of fishermen perished at sea during severe weather : Jan 05, Colombo: The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development recently compensated the families of two fishermen perished in at sea during severe weather last year.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for poaching in island waters: Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Wednesday evening to arrest ten Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Sri Lanka's Teejay first in industry to develop green fabric: Jan 05, Colombo: Teejay, South Asia's leading fabric manufacturer, has taken the lead in producing green fabric for some of their key customers.

Sri Lanka court orders Army to submit list of LTTE surrendees: Jan 05, Colombo: A court in northern Sri Lanka has asked the army to submit the list of LTTE members who surrendered to the security forces during the final phase of the war with the LTTE in 2009.

Sri Lanka to establish a national authority to coordinate research and development activities at various institutions: Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod for the government to establish a national science technology and innovation coordinating authority to facilitate the coordination of research and development activities at various research institutions and centers.

Sri Lanka war victims have no trust in domestic mechanism, CTF says while government reiterates no foreign judges: Jan 05, Colombo: The Consultation Task Force (CTF) on Reconciliation mechanisms says the victims have no trust that justice will be meted out by a domestic mechanism.

UNP party headquarters Sirikotha powered with solar energy: Jan 04, Colombo: The United National Party headquarters Sirikotha was powered today with solar power under the Government's new program of introducing alternative energy sources to boost the sustainable power generation in the country.

Government rejects JHU claim that 1 million Chinese have applied for visa to Sri Lanka: Jan 04, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government vehemently rejected a media statement made by the nationalist party Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) claiming that one million Chinese nationals have applied for visa to come to the country,

Sri Lanka declares seven more national parks and wildlife sanctuaries: Jan 04, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government, giving priority to protect natural forests, wetlands and wildlife and to minimize the destruction of animal shelters risked by various illegal activities, has declared six forest areas in the island as national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Sri Lankan government to regulate tourist hotels industry: Jan 04, Colombo: The cabinet of ministers has approved a government's proposal to regulate the tourist hotels industry in the country.

Court suspends 16 bank accounts of former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia accused of financial fraud: Jan 04, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today ordered to suspend the transactions of 16 bank accounts of former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who is charged with financial fraud.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe unveils government's economic development program for a 'Powerful Sri Lanka': Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today unveiled the government's five-year economic development program, aimed at fast tracking development.

Centara Ceysands Resort and Spa Sri Lanka scores hat trick at South Asian Travel Awards 2016: Jan 04, Colombo: Centara Ceysands Resort and Spa in Bentota, Sri Lanka was announced winners of this year's prestigious South Asian Travel Awards, where the resort has received three recognitions for best "Leading Beach Resort Sri Lanka", "Leading All Inclusive Resort Sri Lanka" and "Leading Wellness & Spa Brand".

Sri Lanka readies a high level business delegation to accompany President to Iran : Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lankan officials have started to assemble a high-powered national business delegation to send to Iran as President Maithripala Sirisena, is scheduled for a visit to Tehran later this month to expand relations with the Islamic Republic.

Vanuatu Customs detains suspicious vessel with Sri Lankan crew over irregular travel documents: Jan 04, Port Vila: Vanuatu Customs officials have detained a fishing boat-like vessel called MV Glory and its five Sri Lankan crew and one captain at the Main Wharf in Port Vila, in connection to alleged irregularities regarding the vessel’s travel documents, reportedly from Japan, according to a report in Vanuatu Daily Post.

Prime Minister to open new water treatment plant at Kadana, Horana on 5 January: Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will ceremonially open the Water Treatment Plant at Kadana, Horana constructed under Kalu Ganga Water Supply Project Phase 1 Stage II on 5 January 2017 in the presence of Koji Yagi on behalf of the Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms recommends foreign judges in judicial mechanisms: Jan 03, Colombo: The Consultations Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms appointed by the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on 26 January 2016 has handed over its complete report to the Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera on Tuesday.

President, Prime Minister lay foundation stone for Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant : Jan 03, Kuliyapitiya: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon laid the foundation stone for the Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant to be built in the Labuyaya Mahanugalanda area of Kuliyapitiya, 82 kilometers north-east of capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Industry and Commerce Ministry pledges to fully support government's poverty alleviation program: Jan 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, which is responsible for promoting industrial development in the country pledged its full support to government's poverty alleviation program in 2017.

Government to take measures to reduce price of rice in market : Jan 03, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will take measures to reduce the prices of rice in the market within the next two weeks, the Minister of Rural Economy P. Harrison says.

Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor calls on private sector to invest in government's development projects: Jan 03, Colombo: As the monetary authority and the apex regulator of the financial system of Sri Lanka, Central Bank is making its best efforts to ensure stable economic conditions on a sustainable basis, the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy said today.

Special traffic plan implemented during renovation of Sri Lanka's Colombo international airport: Jan 03, Colombo: A special traffic plan will be implemented around Sri Lanka's main Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake during its three-month long renovation, the Police said.

Sri Lanka Navy earns Rs. 2.26 billion in 2016 after taking over from Avant Garde: Jan 03, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has earned Rs. 2.26 billion in 2016 since taking over the Onboard Security Team Operations from Avant Garde Maritime Services

Sri Lanka's MAS Holdings open new factory in Giriulla: Jan 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially opened the MAS Fabric Park, the newest production facility of MAS Holdings, today in Giriulla.

Pakistan Maritime Security Ships Hingol and Basol in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit : Jan 03, Colombo: In a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Maritime Security Ships (PMSS) Hingol and Basol will be arriving at Colombo Port for a 4-day port call from 05-08 January 2017, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said in a release.

Chinese-built Colombo International Container Terminals surpasses 2 mn teu milestone in second full year of operation: Jan 03, Colombo: The Chinese-built Colombo International Container Terminals (CICT) has reported a throughput of 2 million teus for the 12 months ending December 31, 2016, achieving impressive YoY growth of 28 percent in volume.

Sri Lanka tourist arrivals increase by 14 percent in 2016 with over 2 million tourists visiting the island : Jan 03, Colombo: Statistics released by Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) for the last year shows that over 2 million tourists visited the island in 2016.

Sri Lanka is becoming more prosperous with improvements in economy and business climate - Central Bank: Jan 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka has become more prosperous last year along with the improvements in economy and business climate and well-being of the people, according to an indicator introduced by the Central Bank to assess the overall status of prosperity in the country as a whole and in each of its provinces.

Sri Lanka PM to break ground for Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant in Kuliyapitiya today: Jan 03, Colombo: The ground breaking ceremony for a vehicle assembly plant of the German auto maker Volkswagen will be held today under the patronage of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne remanded till Jan. 9: Jan 03, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Tuesday remanded the former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne arrested by the Criminal Investigations Division of Police for allegedly misappropriating Rs.12 million of public funds.

Minister refuses to accept the Delimitation Committee report on legal grounds : Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha has refused to accept the report of the delimitation committee reviewing the demarcation of electoral boundaries in local government wards.

Sri Lanka's good governance government cannot be toppled, Health Minister assures: Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne stressed that the statements saying the good governance government will be toppled are only dreams and no one can topple the government.

Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian Prime Minister again while Sri Lanka agrees to release all Indian fishermen : Jan 02, Chennai: The new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has once again written to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the immediate release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lanka for illegally poaching in island's waters.

Sri Lanka to implement Right to Information Act from next month : Jan 02, Colombo: All arrangements are in place for the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act from February 04th, minister of Minister of Parliamentary Reform and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka said.

Former Sri Lankan ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya remanded further: Jan 02, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Monday further remanded the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) last year on charges of financial fraud.

Sri Lanka PM challenges former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the government: Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday challenged former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the current government, days after the Kurunegala district parliamentarian expressed his intent to make a political comeback by bringing down the government this year.

Sri Lanka launches national program to build a sustainable era : Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena Monday launched the government's "Vision for a Sustainable Era", the national program of building a sustainable country, where everybody will share its dividends.

Canada to celebrate Tamil Heritage Month in January: Jan 02, Colombo: Canada for the first time will celebrate the Tamil Heritage Month throughout January following its declaration by the Canadian House of Commons last year.

Sri Lanka, India explore possible mechanisms to find a permanent solution to fishermen issues: Jan 02, Colombo: India and Sri Lanka held Ministerial level talks on fishermen issues today, 2 January 2017 in Colombo. Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India Radha Mohan Singh met with Minister for Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development of Sri Lanka Mahinda Amaraweera.

Passenger ship to travel from Sri Lanka's North to South India for 10 days from today : Jan 02, Colombo: For the first time in 32 years, a passenger ship will travel from today from Sri Lanka's North to South India carrying pilgrims to a Hindu religious event.

Police Narcotics Bureau arrests six people including a British national with drugs: Jan 02, Colombo: the Police Narcotics Bureau in Matara has arrested six people including a British national on Sunday for the possession of drugs in Mirissa, Weligama.

Sri Lanka's largest fully integrated tire plant to be built in Horana with Rs 11.25 billion investment: Jan 02, Colombo: Rigid Tyre Corporation (Pvt.) Ltd. equipped with the latest technology will invest Rs. 11.25 billion to build a new tire plant in the Board of Investments (BOI) Industrial Zone in Wagawatta, Horana.

Sri Lanka denies reports of nationalizing seized boats of Indian fishermen: Jan 02, Colombo: In the run-up to the first ministerial meeting on fishermen scheduled in Colombo on Monday, Sri Lanka has denied media reports that it proposed nationalization of fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen.

ICICI Bank joins LankaPay Common ATM Network: Jan 02, Colombo: ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated total assets, recently joined 'LankaPay Common ATM Network', the national payment network that facilitates high quality electronic financial services at affordable prices in a secure, reliable and convenient manner to all in Sri Lanka.