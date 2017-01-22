| President to take action against removal of head of Lanka Coal Company:
|Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to take action against the removal of Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited, Maithri Gunaratne and the Director Board of the Company by the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, according to a local media report.
| Three bidders for Sri Lanka national carrier shortlisted :
|Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka has received nine bids from international airlines in response to the call for bids to privatize its loss-making national SriLankan Airlines and out of those three bidders are shortlisted State Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim said.
| UNEP offers Sri Lanka expert advice on green economy:
|Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has offered Sri Lanka its expert advice on a green economy and an environmentally friendly financial environment to promote health, wealth, and well-being of the island nation
| China's Alibaba interested in investing in Sri Lanka:
|Jan 19, Colombo: The world famous Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has shown keen interest in investing in Sri Lanka and to build an e-commerce platform to promote online business ventures, Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said today.
| Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka - Sharif:
|Jan 19, Davos: Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are most cordial and friendly. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said when he and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum meeting in in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.
| UN assures Sri Lanka assistance for drought relief:
|Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka faced with prolonged drought is seeking international assistance to provide relief to the affected people, especially farmers, and President Maithripala Sirisena Monday met with the top officials of international agencies to discuss relief measures.
| Sri Lankan PM reminds former president advantages of GSP+:
|Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka did not even manage to increase the revenues from apparel exports twofold from 2003 to 2015 without the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences plus tariff concession.
| Farmers in Puttalam battered by drought:
|Jan 15, Colombo: The prolong drought has affected a large population in the Puttalam district and farmers have been struggling with the severe drought, according to media reports.
| Sri Lanka ratifies the ILO Maritime Labour Convention:
|Jan 14, Geneva: On 12 January 2016, the Government of Sri Lanka deposited with the International Labor Office (ILO) the instrument of ratification of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) . Sri Lanka is the 81st ILO Member State and the 16th Asian State to have ratified the Convention.
| World Affairs Council of Washington features Sri Lanka:
|>Jan 14, Washington D.C.: The World Affairs Council - Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam for members and guests of the WAC-DC at the Sri Lanka Residence on January 12.
