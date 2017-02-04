Only a path that unites all can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka - PM: Feb 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe hopes that the Sri Lankans possess the courage and the determination to choose a path that unites all and can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President calls on society to value equality and rights for all : Feb 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena in a message to mark the 69th Independence Day called on the Sri Lankan society to free itself from all the shackles and value equality and rights for all for true meaning of freedom.

Foreign Ministry's Consular Affairs Division moves to new premises: Feb 03, Colombo: The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presently at the BOI building, 3rd Floor at No.14, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha in Fort, will be relocated to the Ceylinco Building, 2nd Floor, No. 69 Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01 with effect from Monday, 6th February 2017, the Ministry said in a release. Consumer Affairs Authority to act on errant traders who sell rice above MRP of Rs. 76 : Feb 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said the Consumer Affairs Authority, which comes under his Ministry will act on errant traders who sell rice above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 76 a kilo.

Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian PM to get 25 fishermen and 119 boats released from Sri Lanka: Feb 03, Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has once again written to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the immediate release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lanka for illegally poaching in island's waters. Sri Lanka tourist arrivals up by 12.9 percent in January 2017: Feb 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals rose 12.9 percent in January this year compared to the same period last year, the data released today by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

President discusses strengthening government procurement process : Feb 03, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has taken measures to improve the public procurement system in order to enhance efficiency and reduce cost while strengthening fair competition. Iranian President Congratulates Sri Lanka on National Day: Feb 03, Teheran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered his congratulations to the Sri Lankan people and government over the island nation's Independence Day.

Sri Lanka Red Cross launches World Disasters Report 2016: Feb 03, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) along with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched the World Disasters Report 2016 in Sri Lanka yesterday. Bangladesh Coast Guard ship, Indonesian Naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka: Feb 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed a Bangladesh Coast Guard ship and an Indonesian Naval ship arrived in Sri Lankan ports.

Sri Lanka Navy Commander concludes five-day visit to India : Feb 03, Colombo: Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Ravi Wijegunaratne on Thursday completed his five - day official tour in India visiting the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. Sri Lanka Export Development Board to prepare National Export Strategy : Feb 03, Colombo: The Export Development Board (EDB) has initiated action on the preparation of a National Export Strategy (NES) for the next five years. The EDB is empowered by the Sri Lanka Export development Act to prepare a national Export strategy.

Queen congratulates Sri Lanka on 69th Independence Day: Feb 03, Colombo: The Queen Elizabeth II of England has sent a congratulatory message to Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on the occasion of the country's 69th National Independence Day. Sri Lanka's Right to Information Act in-force from today: Feb 03, Colombo: Minister of Parliament Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka says the Right to Information (RTI) Act is enforced from today.

Sri Lanka's trade deficit widens nearly 33 percent in October 2016: Feb 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka's external sector recorded a modest performance in October 2016 with a deterioration in the trade deficit amidst continued growth in tourist earnings, the Central Bank said in its External Sector Performance Review released on Friday. Japan-Sri Lanka Expo - 2017 showcasing Japanese culture opens today: Feb 03, Colombo: Japan-Sri Lanka Expo 2017, a three-day exhibition showcasing the culture of Japan, will open at the BMICH in Colombo today and continue until February 5.

'Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging' - World Bank : Feb 03, Colombo: Overall, Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging but living standards remain low and pockets of severe poverty persist, according to a recently released World Bank report on the analysis of poverty reduction programs and their progress. GMOA to launch token strike tomorrow against arresting protesting medical students: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's trade union of the state doctors. The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) Thursday said they will launch an island wide token strike tomorrow to protest today's police action on protesting medical students

Sri Lankan President requests mothers to take lead in making families drug-free: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today pointing out that the drug menace is the main obstacle in creating a prosperous family, requested the mothers to take the lead in making every family a drug free household. Sri Lanka Finance Minister urges traders to import rice quickly : Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake today requested the rice traders to take advantage of the reduced import taxes and import rice quickly to provide the relief for the consumers.

Sri Lanka university students protest court ruling on private medical school, 13 arrested : Feb 02, Colombo: Thousands of university students in Sri Lanka took to the streets today to protest a court ruling that allowed the medical degree granted by the only private medical school in the country to be recognized. Thajudeen murder case: CID interrogates two military officers : Feb 02, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police today informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that two military officers who were in charge of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security were interrogated on the murder of the national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

Sri Lanka, Ethiopia conclude agreements in economic, political sectors strengthening bilateral ties: Feb 02, Addis Ababa: Ethiopia and Sri Lanka on Wednesday signed two agreements that will enable them to cooperate in political and economic affairs strengthening bilateral relations. India constructs multi-ethnic tri-lingual school promoting reconciliation in Sri Lanka: Feb 02, Colombo: India and Sri Lanka today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a new multi-ethnic tri-lingual secondary school in Polonnaruwa District.

Minimum salary of Sri Lanka's migrant workers increased: Feb 02, Colombo: The minimum salary of the migrant workers is increased from 1st February as proposed by the budget 2017, Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala said.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests five Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday has arrested five Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

No Sri Lankans are stranded at US airports, Foreign Ministry assures: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Ministry today refuted reports that Sri Lankans are among those stranded at US airports due to U.S. President's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

FSP leader Kumar Gunaratnam granted Sri Lankan citizenship: Feb 02, Colombo: Leader of the Frontline Socialist Party Kumar Gunaratnam was granted Sri Lankan citizenship, effective February 1, the Immigration and Emigration Department confirmed today.

Sri Lankan President commutes death sentences of 60 inmates to life: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to commute the sentences of 60 prisoners in death row to life sentences prisoners on account of the 69th Independence Day on February 04.

Chinese Oceanographic Research Vessel 'Quan Sanqiang' arrives at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed a research vessel of Chinese Navy arrived at the Port of Colombo on Wednesday.

EU - Sri Lanka investor dialogue to boost trade and investment from Europe: Feb 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's investment promotion agency, the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade have organized a meeting to address outstanding matters concerning investors from the European Union, a BOI statement said.

IATA renews SriLankan Airlines IOSA registration: Feb 02, Colombo: SriLankan Airlines as part of its efforts to maintain the highest standards as the trademark national carrier has renewed its registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for the years 2016-2017 in conformity with standards introduced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

A great leap has to be taken to achieve development - Sri Lankan PM: Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a great leap has to be taken to carry forward the country and a massive development will have to be achieved in the country if the unemployment issue of the young men and women was to be solved, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has said.

IATA grants SriLankan Airlines the ISAGO Registration: Feb 01, Colombo: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) renewal Registration,...

Four Sri Lankans arrested off Tuticorin coast in India trying to smuggle heroin into Sri Lanka: Feb 01, Tuticorin: Indian customs officials have seized nearly six kilograms of heroin meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka from a boat off the coast of Tuticorin and arrested seven persons including four Sri Lankan Tamils.

Sri Lanka President says government will take country forward in unity despite criticisms: Feb 01, Batticaloa: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the objective of his government is to take the country forward, together with all people despite criticism and allegations.

French President acknowledges positive developments in Sri Lanka: Feb 01, Colombo: French President François Hollande has acknowledged the positive developments underway in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Tamil Diaspora groups urge EU to perform due diligence on Sri Lanka's Human Rights abuses before reinstating GSP+: Feb 01, Brussels: A collective of Tamil Diaspora groups have urged the European Parliament and European Council to perform due diligence on Sri Lanka's human rights abuses before reinstating the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) facility to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Central Bank releases a new publication 'A Survey of Financial System': Feb 01, Colombo: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka yesterday launched a new book titled "A Survey of Financial System" authored by Deputy Governor P Samarasiri. This is the fourth book authored by Mr. Samarasiri and published by the Central Bank.

Japan confers prestigious 'Order of the Rising Sun' on Sri Lanka Speaker: Feb 01, Colombo: The Government of Japan has conferred its highest honor "The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun" upon Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Work on second phase of the Central Expressway begins today: Feb 01, Colombo: The Construction work on the second phase of the Central Expressway from Meerigama to Kurunegala will begin today under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission seeks report from Navy Commander on alleged assault on reporter: Feb 01, Colombo: The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has sought a report from the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, on the alleged assault of a reporter, from an electronic media group, during a protest demonstration in the Hambantota Port premises recently.

Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year: Feb 01, Colombo: The year 2016 has recorded the highest foreign remittances amounting to USD 7,241.5 million equivalent to Rs.1054.5 billion, Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Athukorala has said.

Global Tamil Forum condemns alleged plan to assassinate Sri Lanka's Tamil MP MA Sumanthiran: Feb 01, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) expressing deep shock has today condemned the recent alleged attempt to assassinate the prominent Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran.

Sri Lanka Marxist party doubtful that government will take action against the bond scam: Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) expresses doubt that the good governance government of Sri Lanka will take any action against the Central Bank bond scam.

Celkon in talks for a JV with telcos in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh: Feb 01, Colombo: Hyderabad-based Celkon Mobiles is in talks with telecom players in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for a possible tie up after joining hands with Dubai's largest telco, Etisalat, Economic Times reported citing a top executive.

Tamil political parties in Tamil Nadu assembly debate over Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu Island: Feb 01, Colombo: Tamil political parties in Tamil Nadu assembly have once again engaged in a debate over Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu Island which is in the center of the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue.

Sri Lanka's Dipped Products records steady growth in revenue : Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Dipped Products Group turnover for the 9 months of the financial year 2016/17 was Rs. 18 billion, compared to Rs.16 billion for the same period of the previous year.

Sri Lanka moving towards industrialization - PM: Jan 31, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is considering to move towards industrialization in its plans to take the country forward, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

Report on demarcation of local government areas will be gazetted within a month, Minister informs Supreme Court : Jan 31, Colombo: Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils, Faizer Mustapha has asserted that the report on demarcation of local government areas will be gazetted within a month.

Sri Lanka electricity regulator issues guidelines to pay interest on security deposits of electricity consumers: Jan 31, Colombo: Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator has issued guidelines to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company private limited (LECO) to pay an interest on security deposit of electricity consumers.

Sri Lanka to ban fishing of parrotfish: Jan 31, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is considering a request made by the environmentalist to ban the fishing of colorful parrotfish found in the coral reefs.

Astrologer predicted Sri Lankan President's death this month arrested : Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police Tuesday arrested an astrologer who falsely predicted Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's death before the end of this month.

Sri Lanka President pledges to further strengthen free health service: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says free health service will be further strengthened under this government with new facilities required to provide state health service without any shortages.

Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo rises to 5.5 percent in January 2017: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers' Price Index (CCPI) , increased to 5.5 percent in January 2017 from 4.5 percent in December 2016, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Tuesday.

GMOA to meet to discuss court ruling on SAITM while state university medical students protest: Jan 31, Colombo: The powerful state doctors' trade union Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has decide to meet on Thursday to discuss today's court ruling allowing the medical graduates of the private medical college in Malabe to be recognized by the Sri Lanka Medical Council.

Ceylon Chamber releases its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017': Jan 31, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has launched its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017,' a new report, which contains information on trends, risks and prospects of both Sri Lankan and the global economy. Titled, 'Triumph Through Turbulence'.

Finance Minister orders probe into large timber stock seized by Customs in 2014 : Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake has ordered a comprehensive investigation into a large stock of timber confiscated by the Customs Department 3 years ago.

Sri Lanka Appellate Court allows private medical college graduates to register with Medical Council: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal today (31) directed the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to grant provisional registration to the medical graduates of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th Independence Day on Feb 4th: Jan 31, Colombo: This year Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th at the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the theme 'National Unity', the Government Information Department said

Global strategy consulting firm Stax anticipates continued private equity interest in Sri Lanka through 2017 : Jan 31, Colombo: Stax, a global strategy consulting firm that advises leading private equity (PE) funds worldwide, noted that investment and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Sri Lanka has increased over the past two years.

Sri Lanka's Amana Bank gets more time to raise capital: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Central Bank has extended the time allocated to raise the core capital requirement of Amana Bank to Rs. 7.5 billion by six months.

Sri Lanka President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police: Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utmost honor in every possible way.

Habitat for Humanity joins with Alwaleed Philanthropies to construct 80 houses in landslide-hit Aranayake in Sri Lanka: Jan 30, Colombo: Habitat for Humanity Sri Lanka has partnered with Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal AlSaud, in an initiative to rebuild the lives of families affected by landslides caused by Cyclone Roanu, in May 2016, the global nonprofit housing organization said in a press release.

Gampaha District Divisional Secretariats protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake: Jan 30, Colombo: Administrative officials of Divisional Secretariats in Gampaha District staged a token strike today against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake who allegedly berated a female administrative service official over the mobile phone last week while intervening to prevent an environmental disaster.

No activities against Indian interests in Sri Lanka, visiting Navy commander assures India : Jan 30, New Delhi: Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, who is on a five-day official visit to India, has assured the giant neighbor that there will be no activities against Indian interests in the island's land or sea.

Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals : Jan 30, Colombo: Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva to appoint new doctors to all the closed government hospitals in order to re-open them.

Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment into the Hambantota Industrial Zone: Jan 30, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment coming into the Hambantota Industrial Zone (HIZ), planned to be established in the vicinity of the Hambantota Port in the deep south, over the next few years with 100,000 jobs being created.

Mini power plants needed to provide uninterrupted power, Deputy Minister says : Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera says power cuts would have to be imposed if mini power plants don't contribute to the power generation.

Junior minister in Sri Lanka breaks a leg chasing cattle thieves: Jan 30, Colombo: A deputy minister of the Sri Lankan government has injured his leg in a daring chase after some cattle thieves, who were illegally transporting the animals in his electorate, reports from Colombo said.

SCRM, UNICEF to hold panel discussion on the Role of Children in Reconciliation in Sri Lanka tomorrow: Jan 30, Colombo: The Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms (SCRM) in partnership with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will host a panel discussion on ‘The Role of Children in Reconciliation: Lessons from International Experiences’ tomorrow.

Sri Lankan nabbed at BIA for attempting to smuggle out over Rs. 112 million worth foreign currency: Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested a Sri Lankan national this morning at the Departure Lounge of the Colombo International Airport in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs. 112 million.

Sri Lanka Marxist party to launch massive agitation campaign on Feb 1st against government's 'selling process': Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has decided to launch a massive agitation campaign 'on 1st February with the participation of trade unions and public to take action against the government's 'selling process', the party said.

National Chamber Seminar on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Cuba' tomorrow: Jan 30, Colombo: The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) will hold a session on "Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Cuba" tomorrow.

War crime perpetrators should be punished - Former Sri Lanka Army Commander Field Marshal Fonseka: Jan 29, Colombo: If there are individuals who have committed war crimes, they should be punished irrespective of their status, the Minister for Regional Development and former Sri Lanka Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says.

Governor of Riyadh Region receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom: Jan 29, Riyadh: Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Azmi Thassim in Riyadh today.

Any act to sabotage the economy will be defeated - Sri Lanka PM: Jan 29, Anuradhapura: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the unity government will not allow any acts to sabotage the economy and strikes, protests and any other such threats conducted by the opponents to derail the economy will be defeated.

Two Sri Lankans arrested in Mumbai for trying to smuggle out US dollars: Jan 29, Mumbai: Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by the authorities of India's Customs Department at the Mumbai airport yesterday when they attempted to smuggle out foreign currency worth over 2 million Indian rupees.

Two MSD policemen arrested for sexually abusing a Russian woman: Jan 29, Colombo: The Mount Lavinia police have arrested two Police Constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) for sexually abusing a Russian woman at the Mount Lavinia Beach Saturday evening, a police report said.

Sri Lanka's Bogala graphite mine collapses killing worker: Jan 29, Colombo: A worker at Sri Lanka's Bogala Graphite mine in Kegalle has been killed when the mine collapsed yesterday, the police said.

Sri Lanka CJ emphasizes the need for legislation to directly benefit people: Jan 29, Lahore: Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, Justice K. Sripavan has emphasized the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice.

Ceylon Chamber to conduct seminar on 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing': Jan 29, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar on the 9th February under the title 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing', in a bid to help finance sector professionals maintain a healthy capital structure in their firms.

Sri Lanka's Auditor General rejects Finance Minister's allegations on report on Treasury bond issue: Jan 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Auditor General Gamini Wijesingha says Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's allegation that a report on the Central Bank's Treasury bond transactions during the past eight years was given to the parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) without giving it to the Minister, is a 'wrong statement'.

CAA sets Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities: Jan 28, Colombo: The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities - Mysore dhal, sugar, potatoes, green gram and imported sprats with effect from midnight Friday, January 27, the agency said in a statement.

No 'cold war' within the government - Petroleum Minister: Jan 28, Colombo: Even though some proposals presented by the ministers of the United National party (UNP) are rejected by the President Maithripala Sirisena, there is no 'cold war' within the government, the Minister of Petroleum and Petroleum Development Chandima Weerakkody said.

PM assures to implement development projects in Anuradhapura safeguarding the heritage sites: Jan 28, Anuradhapura: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the government will implement development projects in the Anuradhapura district while protecting the national heritage sites.

President launches Kumbukkan Oya development project to uplift agriculture in Moneragala district: Jan 28, Moneragala: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today ceremonially launched the Kumbukkan Oya Reservoir Project in Monaragala District for the benefit of the people in the Uva-Wellassa area.

Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows : Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans.

Sri Lanka showcased at the New York Times Travel Show: Jan 28, New York: Several Sri Lankan Travel Operators are participating in The New York Times Travel Show which is being held from 27th -29th January 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Galle Face road in Colombo closed in weekend in preparation for Independence Day celebrations: Jan 28, Colombo: A part of the Galle Face road in Colombo will be closed on Saturday (28th) and Sunday (29th) for the rehearsals of the 69th Independent Day ceremony, Police Headquarters said.

Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told : Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of Sri Lanka police has informed the court.

Import duty on rice reduced further with immediate effect: Jan 28, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to further reduce the existing tax on imported rice with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka's Hemas and GAC to Build a World-class Integrated Logistics Facility in Muthurajawela Industrial Zone: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hemas Holdings together with the GAC Group Sri Lanka are planning to build a modern integrated logistics facility in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone, with a state-of-the-art distribution center, container yard and a warehouse facility that spreads across 15 acres.

Four ex-LTTE members arrested for plotting to assassinate Sri Lanka Tamil legislator: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) officials based on intelligence received have arrested four former LTTE cadres in the Tamil-majority Northern Province earlier this month for plotting to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran.

Sri Lanka working to increase forest density to 32 percent within next four years: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said his plan as the Minister of Environment is to increase the forest density from the current 27-28 percent to 32 percent within the next four years.

Fourth South Asia Region Public Procurement Conference to be held in Sri Lanka from February 20 -23 : Jan 27, Colombo: The Fourth South Asia Region Public Procurement Conference (SARPPC) will be held in Colombo and Kandy, Sri Lanka, from February 20 to 23, 2017 under the Theme "Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) in South Asia: Achievements, Opportunities and Challenges".

Former president Rajapaksa says his government will return the property stolen by the current government back to people: Jan 27, Colombo: Former President and current Kurunegala District Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa assured today that a government under him will return all the property stolen from the people by this government back to the people.

European Court of Human Rights orders Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 for ex- LTTE member deported to Sri Lanka: Jan 27, Strasbourg: The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 to a Sri Lankan Tamil national who was deported from Switzerland and subsequently arrested and allegedly beaten in Colombo.

Sri Lanka welcomes India's largest business chamber at Jaffna International Trade Fair: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka today welcomed the India's largest and oldest business chamber, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) which has sent a 75-member delegation to participate in the Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF 2017), opened today in Jaffna.