| Sustainable Development Bill presented in parliament:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Ranil Wickremesinghe has moved the Bill entitled "Sri Lanka Sustainable Development" before parliament today when the House reconvened after holidays.
| Jet Airways starts second route to Sri Lanka :
|Jan 09, Colombo: Indian carrier Jet Airways has launched its second route to Sri Lanka on 5 January. The carrier began four times weekly flights on the 710-kilometre route between Bengaluru (BLR) and Colombo (CMB), according to anna aero airline news network.
| Progress of Government's 100-day program after two years is at 71 percent:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday marked 2 years in office following his election on January 8, 2015. The newly-elected President pledged that within 100 days of taking office his government will fulfill 100 tasks delivering necessary reforms and fundamental and structural changes.
| Sri Lanka, Bangladesh consider a free trade agreement:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have discussed signing a free trade agreement between the two countries when the new Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah called on Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake at the Finance Ministry on Friday.
| President must contest next presidential election in 2020 - SLFP:
|Jan 08, Colombo: The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) at a meeting held recently has decided that the party leader, President Maithripala Sirisena should contest the next presidential election in 2020, Minister of Special Assignments Dr. Sarath Amunugama said.
| Indian court releases three Sri Lankan fishermen:
|Jan 08, Colombo: An Indian court in Tamil Nadu has ordered the release of three Sri Lankan fishermen, arrested on October 22 last for allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters off Dhanushkodi, PTI report said.
|
|
|
| Sri Lanka launches special industrial zone to attract Chinese industries:
|Jan 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe accompanied by the Ambassador of China to Colombo Yi Xianliang Saturday launching the Southern Development Project inaugurated a special industrial zone in Hambantota amid protests by joint opposition politicians and Buddhist monks.
|
|
|
| Sri Lanka targets 2.5 million tourist arrivals this year:
|Jan 07, Colombo: Despite the impediment due to the partial closure of the international airport during the first quarter and withdrawal of the national carrier from key markets, Sri Lanka has set a target of 2.5 million tourist arrivals in 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sri Lanka to receive GSP+ concession next week - President:
|Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says he has received information that the country will regain the European Union's Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade concession that was suspended during the tenure of the previous government next week, marking a significant turning point in the industry and export sector of the country.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| President halts large-scale land reclamation in Ja-Ela:
|Jan 05, Colombo: The Central Environmental Authority under the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena has taken speedy steps to halt large-scale land reclamation carried out illegally in two separate locations in Dandugama, Ja-Ela, President's Media Division said.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sri Lanka declares seven more national parks and wildlife sanctuaries:
|Jan 04, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government, giving priority to protect natural forests, wetlands and wildlife and to minimize the destruction of animal shelters risked by various illegal activities, has declared six forest areas in the island as national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ICICI Bank joins LankaPay Common ATM Network:
|Jan 02, Colombo: ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated total assets, recently joined 'LankaPay Common ATM Network', the national payment network that facilitates high quality electronic financial services at affordable prices in a secure, reliable and convenient manner to all in Sri Lanka.
|