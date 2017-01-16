Construction of 100 houses for landslide victims in Aranayake begin with Chinese aid: Jan 16, Colombo: Construction of 100 houses for families displaced by the landslide at Samasara Kanda in Aranayake last year was launched today. The construction work at a cost of Rs. 217 million is supported by the Government of China. Coca Cola interested in setting up a production plant in Sri Lanka : Jan 16, Colombo: American beverages giant Coca-Cola is interested in using Sri Lanka as a production hub and set up a plant, to cater to the Indian market, the Finance Ministry said today.

UN assures Sri Lanka assistance for drought relief: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka faced with prolonged drought is seeking international assistance to provide relief to the affected people, especially farmers, and President Maithripala Sirisena Monday met with the top officials of international agencies to discuss relief measures. Travel ban imposed on Avant Garde Chairman and former Defense Ministry official: Jan 16, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today imposed a travel ban on the Chairman of controversial Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Palitha Fernando

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister visits Sweden: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sweden at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, from January 17-18, 2017. Sri Lankan PM reminds former president advantages of GSP+: Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka did not even manage to increase the revenues from apparel exports twofold from 2003 to 2015 without the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences plus tariff concession.

PM leaves for Switzerland to attend Davos meeting : Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today left the island for Switzerland, to attend the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting from 17-20 January 2017 in Davos-Klosters. Hayleys unveils Sri Lanka's largest capacity solar power plant in Welikande : Jan 16, Colombo: Hayleys Group PLC jointly with Windforce Ltd., in the forefront of renewable energy in the country, has commissioned their solar power plant.

Over Rs. 1 billion paid as compensation to people affected by Salawa Army explosion : Jan 15, Colombo: The Disaster Management Ministry announced that about 90 percent of the people affected by the Salawa ammunition dump explosion have been compensated by 31st of December, 2016. Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year : Jan 15, Colombo: Prevalence of mosquito-borne dengue is alarmingly rising in Sri Lanka and according to the Ministry of Health over 1,300 cases of dengue have been reported already in the first half of January this year.

Drone camera hits pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police say that a drone fitted with a camera has hit the pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura during an illegal shooting of the historic Stupa. Sri Lanka main Tamil party threatens to quit constitution-making process if more devolution not considered: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Tamil party Tamil National Alliance says it will not be a part of the ongoing constitution-making process and will quit if the government abandons the idea of finding a political solution to the Tamil issue.

Iran, Sri Lanka hope to remove financial obligations on way of bilateral corporation: Jan 15, Teheran: Iran and Sri Lanka expressed hope that the remaining financial obstacles on the way of bilateral cooperation will be removed and the two countries would expand bilateral relations further. Sri Lanka PM to leave for Davos meeting tomorrow: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave the island tomorrow to attend the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sri Lanka business chambers conduct briefing on introducing mediation for the resolution of commercial disputes: Jan 15, Colombo: Introduction of 'Commercial Mediation' will offer Sri Lanka's business community an optional dispute resolution mechanism in addition to litigation and Arbitration, both of which are riddled with delay and expense. Farmers in Puttalam battered by drought: Jan 15, Colombo: The prolong drought has affected a large population in the Puttalam district and farmers have been struggling with the severe drought, according to media reports.

No equipment to detect bus drivers using drugs - Police Spokesman: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lankan police say the medical tests or the equipment needed to determine the use of narcotic drugs such as heroin among private bus drivers have not yet been introduced to the legal system in Sri Lanka. Institutional, personal policies need to be changed to move country forward - President: Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says that the unity government is moving forward strongly to build the country and changes in institutional and personal policies are needed to move the country forward.

SriLankan Airlines to introduce daily flights to Muscat: Jan 15, Colombo: With growing trade and tourism links between Oman and Sri Lanka, the national carrier, SriLankan Airlines plans to introduce daily flights to Oman, according to an airline official. Prime Minister pledges to cut poverty in half by 2020: Jan 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to reduce poverty by half in the next four years and make Sri Lanka a high income country by 2030.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests eight local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Jan 14, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has yesterday arrested eight local fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices. Global Tamil Forum calls on the Sri Lankan Government to expeditiously implement the CTF recommendations : Jan 14, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) welcoming the recommendations of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms (CTF) released on January 3, 2017 has called on the Sri Lankan government to fully implement these recommendations.

Sri Lanka ratifies the ILO Maritime Labour Convention: Jan 14, Geneva: On 12 January 2016, the Government of Sri Lanka deposited with the International Labor Office (ILO) the instrument of ratification of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) . Sri Lanka is the 81st ILO Member State and the 16th Asian State to have ratified the Convention. Sri Lankan President says Thai Pongal is an occasion to show gratitude to the nature: Jan 14, Colombo: Thai Pongal is a festive occasion that allows us to show our gratitude to the nature and renew our hopes, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said in a message to mark the Hindu Festival.

'Bird Flu' is not the cause of AH1N1 deaths, health authorities clarify: Jan 14, Colombo: The Head of the Department of Animal Production and Health, Dr. Hemal Kotalawala said that the deaths caused due to Influenza AH1N1 viral infection in Kandy General Hospital is not because of "Bird Flu".

World Affairs Council of Washington features Sri Lanka: >Jan 14, Washington D.C.: The World Affairs Council - Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam for members and guests of the WAC-DC at the Sri Lanka Residence on January 12.

Prime Minister advises police officials on modernizing police force: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Friday met with the senior police officials of Sri Lanka police and instructed the police heads on how to reform the police force in the future.

Commonwealth delighted to offer technical assistance to Sri Lanka on constitutional reforms: Jan 13, London: The Commonwealth was delighted to give technical assistance to the constitutional realignment to Sri Lanka, particularly to make sure minorities feel represented, Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland said when she met with Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera Thursday at Marlborough House in London.

Sri Lanka to issue US$ 225 million development bonds: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka Central Bank has announced that it plans to sell US$ 225 million worth of development bonds to foreign and local investors.

Sri Lanka's manufacturing and services sectors continue to expand in December 2016: Jan 13, Colombo: Both manufacturing and service sectors of Sri Lanka recorded a positive growth in December 2016, the Central Bank's recent Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Survey showed.

Sri Lanka prepares for impact of drought, President appoints a multi-institutional task force to provide relief : Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a special task force with the participation of all related institutions to make preparations to face the severe drought prevailing in the country.

Sri Lanka President instructs to get Tri-forces help for drought relief : Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the officials to get the assistance of the Tri-forces in addition to the contribution of the public servants in the process of providing relief to the people affected by drought in the country.

Sri Lanka PM questions why former president opposes development of Hambantota: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe why the joint opposition and the former president oppose the government development programs aimed at uplifting the future of the people.

Court questions police on the conflicting reports on cause of death of Jaffna University students : Jan 13, Jaffna: The District Court of Jaffna hearing the case of the death of two university students in Kokuvil, Jaffna last October asked the police to explain the discrepancy on the cause of death in their report from the Judicial Medical Officer's report.

India grants Sri Lanka Rs. 300 million to construct 3000 rain water harvesting systems in Jaffna: Jan 13, Colombo: India and Sri Lanka today signed an Memorandum of Understanding to construct 3000 rain water harvesting systems at a cost of Rs. 300 million in Jaffna District.

Pakistan's largest ever Trade Expo kicks off in Sri Lankan capital Colombo: Jan 13, Colombo: Pakistan Single Country Exhibition 2017, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) along with High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka with an aim to boost bilateral trade between the two countries, opened today in Colombo.

Japan to assist Sri Lanka to expand local production of pharmaceutical drugs: Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says the manufacturing capacity of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation will be increased with the support of Japanese government to expand the local production of pharmaceutical drugs.

Court extends remand of former Sri Lankan ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya until Jan 27: Jan 13, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Friday further remanded the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) last year on charges of financial fraud.

Sri Lanka canned fish imports reduced by 16.2% in 2016: Jan 13, Colombo: Canned fish imports to Sri Lanka have decreased by 16.2 percent last year according to the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Mahinda Amaraweera.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 11 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Jan 13, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy on Friday has arrested 11 local fishermen for allegedly engaged in illegal fishing practices.

Former Sri Lankan judge sworn in as Resident Magistrate in Fiji: Jan 13, Suva: Former Sri Lankan district judge Geethani Wijesinghe Widanelage was sworn in today as Fiji's new Resident Magistrate by President Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote at the State House in Suva today.

Fitch revises sector outlook for Sri Lankan banks to negative from stable, affirms nine banks: Jan 13, Colombo: The global rating agency, Fitch Ratings has revised its sector outlook for Sri Lankan banks to negative from stable, while affirming nine banks.

Sri Lanka Ports and Shipping Minister raises suspicions of a foreign conspiracy against the development of Hambanthota port: Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Ports and Shipping Arjuna Ranatunga today raised suspicions that there is a conspiracy against bringing foreign investors to develop the Hambanthota Port.

Charging money for heart stents and lenses for cataract patients banned at national hospitals: Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has banned charging money for heart stents and lenses for cataract surgery patients at state hospitals.

Sri Lanka Health Minister instructs provincial health ministers to use allocated funds to develop provincial hospitals : Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne today requested the Provincial Health Ministers to properly use the money allocated for the development of the provincial hospitals.

President lays foundation to new Nestlé Factory in Pannala : Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena this afternoon laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of the Nestlé Lanka Company in Pannala.

Sri Lankan-born doctor convicted of killing her husband wins right to stay in Australia: Jan 12, Colombo: A Sri Lankan-born doctor, who was convicted of killing her abusive husband in Geraldton, will be allowed to stay in Australia after the Department of Immigration reinstated her visa, the ABC News reported.

Human Rights Watch urges Sri Lanka to implement Geneva Resolution promptly and transparently : Jan 12, New York: Sri Lanka's government should ensure greater transparency and progress in meeting its undertakings to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Human Rights Watch said in its 2017 World Report.

Sri Lanka Consultation Task Force report must lead to justice - Amnesty International: Jan 12, Colombo: The global human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI) backing the recent report of Consultations Task Force (CTF) on Reconciliation Mechanisms called on the Sri Lankan government to chart a roadmap for the establishment and efficient functioning of the mechanisms proposed by the report.

Racial abuse, bullying lead to suicide of a Sri Lankan teen in The Netherlands: Jan 12, Colombo: A 15-year-old Sri Lankan boy, who was bullied and racially abused by his classmates at his school in Herleen, The Netherlands, has committed suicide.

Sri Lanka offers resident visas for foreigners investing over $300K : Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday offered temporary resident visas for foreign investors who invest a minimum of $300,000, in a move to ease pressure on the rupee.

Pakistan food festival and single country exhibition in Sri Lanka: Jan 12, Colombo: Feel the real taste of Pakistan's strength, diversity and culture through its exotic cuisine. A fact highlighted by several prominent figures at the opening of a five-day Pakistan Food Festival from 11-15 January at Galadari Hotel last evening.

Sri Lanka Navy finds 28 kg stock of abandoned Kerala cannabis on northern beach: Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy personnel have recovered a stock of 'Kerala Ganja' abandoned on the northern coast after spotting some of the consignment drifting in water while some were left on the shore.

Sri Lanka will work out the architecture of a domestic mechanism - Foreign Minister: Jan 12, London: The government of Sri Lanka, as a democratic and sovereign government, will work out the architecture of an independent and credible domestic mechanism in consultation with all the stake holders to address the national reconciliation and accountability, the country's Foreign Minister said.

Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy to deliver CA Sri Lanka's 21st Annual Tax Oration: Jan 12, Colombo: Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy will deliver the 21st Annual Tax Oration organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka) on 19th January 2017.

Sri Lanka's Kandy Hospital opens separate unit for Influenza after three die of H1N1 infection: Jan 12, Colombo: Three kidney patients undergoing treatment at the Kandy General Hospital’s kidney patients' ward have died of H1N1 infection, hospital authorities said.

Sri Lanka to amend prevention of mosquito breeding act to control rising dengue disease: Jan 12, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government says dengue has become a major issue in Sri Lanka and the most fruitful step to face this challenge is to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Sri Lanka seeks US$ 16.5 mn funding from Kuwait to complete Kalu Ganga Development Project: Jan 12, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka is seeking to obtain a US$ 16.5 million loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arabic Economic Development to complete the Kalu Ganga Development Project.

Sri Lanka Premier says recovery of EU's GSP+ a result of unity government's efforts: Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe happily announcing the European Commission's decision to grant the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) facility to Sri Lanka said the recovery of the tariff concession is a result of unity government's efforts in the past two years.

Sri Lanka AG files appeal against HC verdict on Tamil MP's murder case seeking retrial : Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Attorney General has filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals against the recent judgment of the Colombo High Court in the case of former TNA Jaffna District parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj's murder seeking a retrial.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests two Indian nationals with 53 kg of Kerala cannabis: Jan 11, Colombo: The Sri Lankan navy has arrested two Indian nationals transporting a stock of Kerala cannabis in the territorial waters of the island yesterday.

Sri Lanka, UK discuss advancing bilateral trade and investment: Jan 11, London: Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom discussed advancing bilateral trade and investment following the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union.

Sri Lanka government ready to pay for power generators as severe drought depletes hydropower capacity: Jan 11, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government today assured that despite the currently prevailing severe drought in the country, there will be no power cuts and offered to purchase power from private power generators.

Sri Lankan President takes up responsibility to protect nation from financial crisis: Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today promised to protect the nation from the financial crisis of the country that arose due to the "mammoth debt burden" created by the previous government.

Italian Navy warship 'Carabiniere' arrives at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port : Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed Italian Navy’s Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere arrived at the Port of Colombo this morning (11) on a goodwill visit.

Sri Lanka trade deficit contracts by 12 percent in September 2016 as exports increase: Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted by 12 percent to US$ 645 million in September 2016 from US$ 733 million a year earlier due to the combined effect of an increase in exports and a decline in imports, according to the Central Bank data released in its External Sector Performance Review Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Financial Intelligence Unit, Department for Registration of Persons sign MOU to facilitate financial crime investigations: Jan 11, Colombo: In terms of the provisions of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act (FTRA), the Financial Intelligence Unit of Sri Lanka Central Bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department for Registration of Persons on Wednesday to receive information in order to facilitate investigations and prosecutions on money laundering and terrorist financing.

European Commission recommends granting GSP+ to Sri Lanka as reforms incentive: Jan 11, Colombo: The European Commission Wednesday proposed that the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences, Plus known as GSP+ should be granted to Sri Lanka once again after withdrawing it in 2010 due to the poor human rights record of the country.

Former Sri Lankan ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya remanded further : Jan 11, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Wednesday further remanded the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) last year on charges of financial fraud.

Sri Lanka's Right to Information Act comes into force on Feb. 3 - Media Minister: Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Right to Information (RTI) Act will be fully operative from February 3 enabling people to obtain any information from the government, Mass Media Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka said.

Sri Lankan government issues guidelines on drone journalism: Jan 11, Colombo: Following the seizure by security officers of a drone fitted with a camera, deployed by a private TV channel during last week's clashes at Hambantota, the Government Information Department has issued guidelines on the usage of drones for purposes of journalism.

Sri Lanka's main airport congestion due to partial closure now eased - Minister : Jan 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Tourism Development John Amaratunga says the initial congestion caused as a result of the partial closure of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) beginning January 6 has now been completely eased.

Human Rights Watch asks Sri Lanka to adopt Task Force justice proposals: Jan 11, New York: The New York-based global human rights organization, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the Sri Lankan government to adopt recommendations of the Consultation Task Force.

New train service from Colombo Fort to Matale from Jan 20: Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to start a new train service from Colombo Fort to Matale, a distance of 148 kilometers.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa explains his position on Hambantota Port deal: Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who built his namesake port in Hambantota with a Chinese loan of US$ 1.4 billion, today said he wishes to explain his position, to the public, on the current government's deal with a Chinese company to transfer 80 percent stake of the port.

Release of water of the Moragahakanda Reservoir scheduled for tomorrow: Jan 10, Colombo: The release of first water of the Moragahakanda Reservoir built under Sri Lanka's largest multi-functional Irrigation Project is scheduled to take place tomorrow under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka seeks tripartite arrangement for trade and investment with India and Singapore: Jan 10, Singapore: Sri Lanka is keen to establish a tripartite arrangement for trade and investment with India and Singapore, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Harsha de Silva has said.

MP Hirunika Premachandra fails to appear in court on abduction case, trial re-fixed for April: Jan 10, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today re-fixed the dates for the trial of an abduction case against the United National Front Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra and eight others as the MP failed to appear in court today.

Update: Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa remanded until Jan 24 over misuse of state property: Jan 10, Colombo: United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of police this morning was remanded when he was produced in court.

Envoy reiterates Sri Lanka's support to reconstruct quake-damaged temples in Nepal: Jan 10, Kathmandu: Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Nepal Ms. W. Swarnalatha Perera, on Tuesday, has reiterated that Sri Lanka would help Nepal rebuild the quake-damaged Rato Machhindranath Temple in Bungamati and the Ananda Kuti Vihar in Swayambhu.

National Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Week declared Feb 6-12: Jan 10, Colombo: The government has declared the week from 06th February to 12th February as the "National Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Week" with the aim of creating healthy, happy and energetic Sri Lankan generation, President's Media Division said.

Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen released from custody repatriated: Jan 10, Colombo: Fifty-one Indian and three Sri Lankan fishermen who were held in custody in each other's countries for violation of International Maritime Boundary Line and engaging in illegal fishing practices, were released from custody and repatriated to their respective countries today.

Sri Lankan President orders immediate steps to prevent abuse of intellectual property rights : Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant officials to take immediate steps to correctly implement the existing laws to prevent the abuse of intellectual property rights as well as to implement new rules and regulations if the existing laws are inadequate.

The Banker names Ravi Karunanayake Finance Minister of the Year in Asia-Pacific: Jan 10, Colombo: The Banker, a magazine of the British daily Financial Times, has named Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake the Finance Minister of the Year in Asia-Pacific, the Finance Ministry said.

MP Wimal Weerawansa arrested by FCID: Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's financial crimes investigating unit of police has arrested the joint opposition lawmaker Wimal Weerawansa over charges of financial misappropriation.

Foreign Ministry marks National Integration and Reconciliation week: Jan 10, Colombo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a special program Monday to mark National Integration and Reconciliation week.

Sri Lanka to commemorate the Uva - Wellassa rebellion against British colonial rulers: Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka today will commemorate the Uva - Wellassa rebellion against the British colonial rulers nearly two centuries ago and the war heroes who led the rebellion.

Sri Lanka's National Integration and Reconciliation Week marked in Washington: Jan 10, Washington, DC: Based on a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena, for the first time, the week from January 8 -14 was declared the National Integration and Reconciliation Week by the Government of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka rating upgrade depends on meeting IMF conditions, Fitch says: Jan 10, Colombo: Potential improvements in credit profiles of sovereigns like Sri Lanka which have received assistance form International Monetary Fund (IMF) will depend on the country’s level of compliance with IMF conditions, as implementation risks are often high, Fitch Ratings said.

SriLankan Airlines' codeshare partnerships contribute to 2 million tourists' milestone: Jan 10, Colombo: The smooth functioning of SriLankan Airlines' codeshare partnerships in the Western and Central European region contributed in a significant manner to the growth of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in 2016, which expanded by 14% and crossed the 2 million milestone.

Sri Lanka Treasury allocates Rs. 680 million to develop tourist-related infrastructure: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka targeting 4 million tourist arrivals by 2020 will spend more money in upgrading tourist sites to ensure better facilities and access for visitors this year, according to a report in Xinhua.

Sustainable Development Bill presented in parliament: Jan 09, Colombo: Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Ranil Wickremesinghe has moved the Bill entitled "Sri Lanka Sustainable Development" before parliament today when the House reconvened after holidays.

Sri Lanka begins national program to empower state institutions with solar power: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka has commenced the first stage of the national program of empowering state establishments with solar power today from the Ministry of Finance. The national program aims to electrify all state establishments with solar power within two years.

Sri Lanka Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index improved significantly in 2015: Jan 09, Colombo: The Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index (CSOSI) for Asia compiled by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) shows that Sri Lanka's CSO sustainability while significantly improved in 2015, is still low with only nearly 1,500 organizations operating.

President emphasizes need for a national policy on building construction industry in Sri Lanka: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today emphasized the need of a national policy on the construction of buildings in both the state and private sectors.

Sri Lanka courts sentences six police officers to death for killing youth in custody: Jan 09, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced police officers to death for killing youth, who was in police custody three years ago.

Jet Airways starts second route to Sri Lanka : Jan 09, Colombo: Indian carrier Jet Airways has launched its second route to Sri Lanka on 5 January. The carrier began four times weekly flights on the 710-kilometre route between Bengaluru (BLR) and Colombo (CMB), according to anna aero airline news network.

US launches US$ 1 million clean water project in Sri Lanka to provide drinking water to local communities : Jan 09, Colombo: The United States government joined State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle and MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena on January 5 to launch an approximately Rs. 150 million ($1 million) program to provide safe disaster-resilient drinking water to local communities in Sri Lanka.

Progress of Government's 100-day program after two years is at 71 percent: Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday marked 2 years in office following his election on January 8, 2015. The newly-elected President pledged that within 100 days of taking office his government will fulfill 100 tasks delivering necessary reforms and fundamental and structural changes.