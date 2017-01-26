Finance Ministry denies reports of not settling bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries: Jan 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Finance today denied news reports which said that the Ministry has not settle the bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries in the last quarter of 2016. GSP+ concessions would massively benefit Sri Lankan fish exports industry - Fisheries Minister: Jan 26, Colombo: Regaining European Union's GSP+ tariff concession is a huge achievement to Sri Lanka since it will benefit not only apparel exports but also fish exports and many other sectors, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says.

Government hands over 240 acres of army-held land to people in the North: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has released another 243 acres of land held by the Sri Lanka Army in Mullaitivu in the Northern Province to the people in the area. Sri Lanka to construct luxury tourist camps adjacent to Yala National Park: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government with the aim to attract high-income tourists plans to construct luxury environmentally-friendly tourist camps adjacent to the Yala National Park in the deep South.

'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country. Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka: Jan 25, Colombo: The Government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Information Department said.

Sri Lanka not successful in reducing corruption in 2016, ranks 95th on 2016 Corruption Perception Index : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka has not been successful in its efforts to reduce corruption in 2016 as the country slipped 12 notches down to rank at the 95th place on the 2016 Corruption Perception Index released today by Transparency International, the global movement against corruption. Finance Minister to open new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow: Jan 25, Colombo: Fulfilling another proposal in 2017 Budget Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will open a new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow.

Digital summit to be held in Sri Lanka : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka is planning to hold a digital summit in March this year with a view to make the island a global digital hub. The planned summit will be held on 23rd and 24th March 2017. President instructs to fill vacancies of senior officials at Department of Archaeology: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies of senior officials at the Department of Archaeology, President's Media Division said.

Sri Lanka electricity regulator expedites grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's electricity regulator, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), has directed Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) to expedite the grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants. Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month : Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced.

Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder: Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham. SriLankan Airlines clarifies penalty figures on cancellation of three A350 aircraft : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines clarifying recent news reports on returning the three A350 aircraft said the total penalty paid was US$ 98 million or Rs. 14.7 billion and not Rs. 150 billion as reported.

Port Minister prefers government to retain majority stake of Colombo Port East Container Terminal: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ports and Shipping Minister Arjuna Ranatunga says he prefers the government to retain majority stake of Sri Lanka Port Authority's Colombo Port East Container Terminal. Government to conduct a workshop on drone journalism: Jan 25, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka will conduct a workshop on the ethics and laws of using drone cameras for journalists and other users of the technology, the said.

Finance Ministry disputes reports that Arjuna Mahendran is an advisor on Central Bank: Jan 25, Colombo: The Ministry of Finance rejected the media reports which said that the controversial former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran is currently functioning as an advisor on the Central Bank to the Ministry of Finance. Indian court orders center government to take measures to salvage 120 Tamil Nadu fishermen's boats from Sri Lanka: Jan 25, Madurai: An Indian court has directed the central government of India to take appropriate measurers within two months to retrieve the Indian fishermen's boats seized by Sri Lanka Navy when the fishermen enter the island waters illegally for poaching.

American Chamber recognizes Sri Lanka's President for his commitment to mitigate climate change: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena was recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Sri Lanka for his commitment to mitigate climate change. Government will not interfere in Central Bank bond investigation process - Minister: Jan 24, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will not interfere in the ongoing investigation process on the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue, Minister Kabir Hashim assured today during the debate on the recommendations of the Committee on Public Enterprises on the issue in parliament.

TNA MP Raviraj murder case: Appeal against lower court verdict re-listed: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has reinstated the appeal filed against the verdict issued by a lower court in exonerating all the suspects in the murder of Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj. The appeal will be taken up for support on March 3 by the Appellate Court. Upul Tharanga to Captain ODI matches against South Africa: Jan 24, Colombo: Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka's 31-year-old batting talisman has been chosen to captain the country's five One Day International matches against South Africa starting in Port Elizabeth this Saturday (28), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

Sri Lanka opens Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry in North: Jan 24, Colombo: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open a Regional Consular Office in Jaffna. Taranjit Singh Sandhu assumes duties as new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka: Jan 24, Colombo: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the new High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, presented his credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on 24 January 2017 at a ceremony at President's House in Colombo.

New envoys of four nations present credentials to Sri Lankan President: Jan 24, Colombo: Three new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the President's House in Colombo.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister highlights migrant workers' issues at Abu Dhabi Dialogue: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today highlighting the issues faced by the migrant workers said it is necessary for all stakeholders to get together in addressing the matters important to the migrant workers.

Sri Lanka earns a profit of Rs 1.2 billion from fish exports in 2016: Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka has earned a profit of Rs. 1.2 billion by exporting fish in 2016, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera revealed at a progress and performance review meeting held at the Ministry on 16th January.

Debate on the Central Bank bond issue in parliament today: Jan 24, Colombo: The Parliamentary debate on the recommendations of the Committee on Public Enterprises on the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue is being held in parliament today. The debate will be held in Parliament today from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p. m.

Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa's remand extended until February 7: Jan 24, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa who was arrested and remanded over misuse of state property.

State Minister emphasizes the need to change laws and attitudes to uplift livelihoods of fisherman and the industry: Jan 24, Colombo: State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Dilip Wedaarachchi emphasized that a desirable change need to be taken place in laws and attitudes regarding the fisheries industry in order to uplift the livelihoods of the fisherman and fisheries industry.

Dry weather conditions impair Sri Lanka's Maha cereal output significantly this year - FAO: Jan 24, Colombo: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations says the Maha season cereal crop in 2017 is significantly impaired by dry weather conditions and the rice import requirements are projected to increase in the year.

Sri Lanka's Bank of Ceylon surpasses one Trillion mark, three years in a row: Jan 24, Colombo: The Bank of Ceylon (BOC) scored its third "Trillion" at the end of the year 2016. That is surpassing the Rs. One trillion mark in advances-

INSEE Cement partners with three big league universities in Sri Lanka: Jan 24, Colombo: INSEE Cement (formerly known as Holcim (Lanka) Ltd) signed a milestone partnership with three of Sri Lanka's big league universities - Peradeniya, Moratuwa and Ruhuna - to boost the local construction industry with game changing, innovative, research and development advancements.

Central Bank, law enforcement authorities probe transactions of Employees' Provident Fund: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Central Bank and law enforcement authorities are probing the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), a retirement fund of private sector workers which is managed by state institution.

Sri Lanka, MCC in discussions on multi hundred million dollar grant for economic development: Jan 23, Colombo: A Team of senior officials of the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is in Sri Lanka to discuss the island nation's economic growth strategies and its solutions to eradicating poverty through growth with the Corporation's million dollar grant for the country's economic development.

Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded over Tamil MP's murder: Jan 23, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police over the killing of a Tamil parliamentarian.

Sri Lanka strengthens Consumer Affairs Authority investigation officers force to safeguard consumers: Jan 23, Colombo: Faced with increasing price control issues in its domestic market, Sri Lanka has started enforcing new protection measures to safeguard its consumers from errant traders, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said.

Sri Lanka's President promises to strengthen free education system to benefit all children in country: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says he will take steps to create a society of intellectuals by strengthening the free education system of the country and providing equal benefits to all the children in the country.

Sri Lanka nationwide inflation marginally increases to 4.2 percent in December 2016 : Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's nationwide inflation in December 2016 determined under the new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) marginally increased to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent recorded in November 2016, on an year-on-year basis, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Monday.

SriLankan Airlines most punctual among oneworld airlines in 4th quarter 2016: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines has further enhanced its reputation as one of the most punctual airlines in the world, by being rated as the most on-time member airline of the oneworld global airline alliance in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Captain Angelo Mathews, injured players to return to Sri Lanka from South Africa tour : Jan 23, Colombo: Captain of Sri Lanka's national team Angelo Mathews is expected to return to Sri Lanka from his South Africa tour to join his family this week, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

European Investment Bank provides Sri Lanka Euro 50 million loan to improve Colombo wastewater network: Jan 23, Colombo: The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 million to support improvement and expansion of sewage networks across the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, the long-term lending institution of the European Union confirmed today in a statement.

US Navy Ship USS Hopper's visit signals growing bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka: >Jan 23, Colombo: The USS Hopper (DDG 70) concluded its five-day port call to Colombo today as part of a visit to strengthen growing United States-Sri Lankan ties and expressed appreciation to the Sri Lankan Navy for its assistance during an emergency medical evacuation of a USS Hopper crewmember in September 2016.

Sri Lanka President instructs AG to appoint a commission this week to investigate Central Bank bond scam: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena said he has instructed the Attorney General to take immediate steps to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and take required legal action.

Sri Lanka Tourism promotes island as a destination for all seasons for Latin American Market at FITUR, Madrid 2017: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka has made a great impact in promoting the country as a tourism destination by participating at the 37th staging of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, held in Madrid, Spain from 18th to 22nd January 2017, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Board (SLTPB) said.

Appellate Court requested to relist the appeal against acquittal of suspects in TNA MP's murder: Jan 23, Colombo: A motion has been filed before the Court of Appeal by Shashikala Raviraj, wife of slain former TNA Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj, requesting the court to re-list an appeal filed by the petitioner earlier, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal last week.

Party leaders to meet today to discuss Local Government polls: Jan 23, Colombo: Leaders of political parties are expected to meet today to discuss the upcoming Local Government Election and reach a decision on its conduct after the report on demarcation was handed over to the Minister of Local Government by the National Delimitation Commission.

Belgium and European companies affirm to expand trade ties with Sri Lanka: Jan 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama met with representatives of the Belgium government and heads of several leading European companies in Brussels last week.

Three Sinha Group receives FCCISL Silver Award: Jan 23, Colombo: Three Sinha Group of Companies, an organization that strives to break new barriers in the roller door industry won the Silver Award in large category – manufacturing sector (national level) at 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 ' Awards Ceremony organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).

Rs. 5.7 million robbed from a stat bank ATM in Monaragala: Jan 22, Colombo: Around Rs. 5.7 million have been stolen from a state bank in Moneragala by breaking open its Automated Teller Machine (ATM), the police said.

Sri Lankans urged to conserve water and electricity as rains not sufficient: Jan 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center today urged the people to conserve water and electricity as the rains received today in many parts of the country are not enough to alleviate the severe drought prevailing in the country.

Prices of eye lenses to be reduced from next week: Jan 22, Colombo: The National Drug Regulatory Board has initiated a program to reduce the prices of contact lenses and the prices will be reduced by Rs.20,000 from next week, the Government Information Department said.

Provincial Chief Ministers meet former President to unite Sri Lanka Freedom Party: Jan 22, Colombo: Chief Ministers of six provinces representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) met with the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence today to discuss the future of the party in preparation for upcoming local government elections.

Extraordinary Gazette notification announces Right to Information Act to be enforced from February 3rd : Jan 22, Colombo: An Extraordinary Gazette notification published on Friday (20) has announced the date of the enforcement of the Right to Information Act as from 3rd February 2017.

Renuka City Hotel honors and rewards 46 long serving employees : Jan 22, Colombo: Renuka City Hotel recently honored 46 of its longest serving staff members at a felicitation ceremony held at the hotel.

Sarath Fonseka to be questioned further on Lasantha Wickrematunge murder : Jan 22, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police will bring in former Army Commander and Minister of Regional Development, Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday for further questioning in connection with the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, according to a report in Sunday Observer.

Sri Lanka will try to negotiate separate trade agreements with Britain - PM: Jan 22, Colombo: Even if Sri Lanka regains the European Union's GSP+ tariff concession, the government will try to negotiate separate trade agreements with Britain when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

International Commission of Jurists calls on Sri Lanka to implement recommendations of Consultation Task Force: Jan 22, Colombo: The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international non-governmental human rights organization has called on the Sri Lankan government to implement the recommendations made by the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms.

President pledges to increase funding for research and development: Jan 21, Talawakelle: President Maithripala Sirisena today said his government will allocate more funds for research and development in all areas including agriculture.

Motor vehicle enthusiasts to gather at Ceylon Motor Show 2017 - a showcase of the best of modern cars and classic vehicles in Sri Lanka: Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan motor vehicle enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming launch of the "Ceylon Motor Show 2017" sponsored by Sri Lanka Insurance Motor Plus, the island's largest platform for cutting edge and classic motor vehicles.

Sailors of USS Hopper restores the resting place of first US envoy to Sri Lanka in Galle : Jan 21, Galle: The sailors of the US Navy ship USS Hopper, which is docked at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port, today cleared and restored the All Saints cemetery in Galle, where the final resting place of the first US Consul to Sri Lanka lies.

Heavy rainfall expected in Sri Lanka as over one million people affected by severe drought : Jan 21, Colombo: The Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka said today heavy rains could be expected at different parts of the country during next few days as authorities warned that the number of people affected by the severe drought could rise if the rains do not arrive soon.

President sets price ceiling for imported rice, instructs to expedite drought relief: Jan 21, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena has set a price ceiling on imported rice at Rs. 76 per kilogram emphasizing that private traders and rice mill owners cannot be permitted to increase prices as they want and burden the people already distressed by the drought.

Police to check all vehicles for covering driver side windows: Jan 21, Colombo: Local police stations island wide will be checking all vehicles for covering the driver side mirror with curtains on the window or using dark tinted glasses, the Police Headquarters has informed.

President to take action against removal of head of Lanka Coal Company: Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to take action against the removal of Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited, Maithri Gunaratne and the Director Board of the Company by the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, according to a local media report.

Three bidders for Sri Lanka national carrier shortlisted : Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka has received nine bids from international airlines in response to the call for bids to privatize its loss-making national SriLankan Airlines and out of those three bidders are shortlisted State Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim said.

IMF commends Sri Lanka's strategy to create financial discipline: >Jan 20, Davos: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the new strategy of Sri Lankan government to create financial discipline and lead the country in a correct path to economic development.

President requests industries to reduce power usage in advertising and decorations at night: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has requested all the private institutions to join reducing usage of power by switching off lights that are used for the advertising and decoration purposes of their respective institutions.

'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Timber Corp, not by Muslim IDPs' - environmentalist: Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan environmentalist has claimed that the forests in the Wilpattu National Reserve were cleared by the State Timber Corporation and not by the displaced Muslims as alleged.

4th Ministerial consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Colombo on 23 -24 January: Jan 20, Colombo: The 4th Ministerial consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) will be held in Colombo next week with the participation of ministers responsible for Foreign Employment of the ADD countries.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister holds discussions with world leaders on expanding bilateral ties, trade and investment: Jan 20, Davos: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is leading the Sri Lankan delegation to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland held discussions with several heads of states and business giants on expanding bilateral ties and boosting trade and investment.

UNHRC Chief satisfied with Sri Lanka's progress on improving Human Rights: Jan 20, Davos: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has expressed his satisfaction towards the positive steps taken by Sri Lanka to improve the country's human rights conditions.

Protests in Sri Lanka against US President elect Donald Trump: Jan 20, Colombo: A small group on Friday staged a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Colombo on the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, officials said.

Gulf Air commences direct operations to Colombo : Jan 20, Colombo: Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, has commenced its direct operations to Bandaranaike International Airport, in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, with 5 flights per week.

Sri Lanka to enter into agreements with Ukraine and Denmark on recognition of Certificates issued to seafarers: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka will sign Memorandums of Understanding with the governments of Ukraine and Denmark to allow the authorities of those countries to recognize the certificates of competency issued for Sri Lankan seafarers.

Sri Lanka Army personnel deployed for drought relief: Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army, in response to a Presidential directive has deployed teams of Army personnel to distribute relief material to those who have been affected by the drought.

Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne granted bail: Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Friday granted bail to former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne, who was arrested on January 2nd and remanded on charges of financial misappropriation during his tenure in the previous government.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 4 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Jan 20, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested four local fishermen on Thursday for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices using banned fishing nets.

New Zealnd's Fonterra welcomes fresh trade and investment discussions with Sri Lanka: Jan 20, Colombo: The New Zealand dairy product giant, Fonterra has welcomed the announcement that New Zealand and Sri Lanka will progress discussions on new trade and investment opportunities, including the possibility of a FTA down the track, the company said in a release.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka discuss trade opportunities, free trade agreement: Jan 20, Davos: New Zealand and Sri Lanka have discussed a free trade agreement to promote the bilateral trade between the two countries.

WFP pledges necessary support to Sri Lanka to cope with drought: Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged to provide necessary support and aid to Sri Lanka to overcome challenges faced by the people due to the prevailing drought.

UNEP offers Sri Lanka expert advice on green economy: Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has offered Sri Lanka its expert advice on a green economy and an environmentally friendly financial environment to promote health, wealth, and well-being of the island nation

Questions of Sri Lankan skipper's leadership will arise if not played well in the ODI and T20 series- Chief Selector: Jan 19, Colombo: The Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee, Sanath Jayasuriya says that questions about the leadership of captain Angelo Mathews will arise again and again if the team does not perform well in the upcoming one-day (ODI) and T20 matches of the South African tour.

Sri Lanka Development Bonds issue for US$ 225 mn oversubscribed five-fold: Jan 19, Colombo: The issue of Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) for US$ 225 million has been oversubscribed with total bids received amounting to US$ 1.137 billion, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

Appellate Court dismisses petition against acquittal of suspects in TNA MP's murder : Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal filed against the verdict issued by a lower court in exonerating all the suspects in the murder of Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj.

China's Alibaba interested in investing in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Colombo: The world famous Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has shown keen interest in investing in Sri Lanka and to build an e-commerce platform to promote online business ventures, Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said today.

Sofia Hospitality & Carlson Rezidor break ground on Park Inn by Radisson Colombo in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Singapore: Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, marked its entry into Sri Lanka at a recent groundbreaking ceremony of Park Inn by Radisson Colombo.

U.S. Navy Ship Hopper arrives at Colombo Port in Sri Lanka: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed the United States Navy ship USS Hopper arrived at the Port of Colombo on Thursday, 19th January 2017 on a goodwill visit.

Diminishing audience prompts U.S. to close the VOA station in Sri Lanka : Jan 19, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo says the diminishing audience for shortwave broadcasts prompted the decision to close the Voice of America Station in Iranawila, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Navy accused of snapping Tamil Nadu fishermen's fishing nets : Jan 19, Colombo: Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have accused the Sri Lankan Navy personnel of damaging their fishing nets and chasing them back to Indian waters while they were fishing near the Katchatheevu islet yesterday.

President advises field officials to provide pragmatic and viable solutions to farmers to boost agriculture sector: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says it is the relevant field officers who can practically implement the government's policies among the people and get successful results to build a prosperous country by enhancing the agriculture.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka - Sharif: Jan 19, Davos: Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are most cordial and friendly. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said when he and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum meeting in in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.

First Capital Holdings signs MOU with Oxford Business Group to publish Sri Lanka 2017 report: Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's efforts to boost capital inflows through the gradual liberalization of its trade and investment laws will be explored in a forthcoming report by the global publishing firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

Sri Lankan government takes action to arrest tri forces deserters: Jan 19, Colombo: Authorities have begun taking legal action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the general amnesty that ended on 31st December 2016, Military Spokesman Brigadier Rohan Seneviratne said.

US to close Voice of America station in Sri Lanka and hand over land to government: Jan 19, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo has informed the Sri Lankan government that U.S. has decided to close the Voice of America broadcasting facility at Iranawila in Puttalam and hand over the land back to the Sri Lanka before its lease expires.

Sri Lankan court orders police to produce suspects of 928 kg cocaine shipment: Jan 18, Colombo: Colombo Magistrate Court today ordered the Police Narcotic Bureau to arrest the suspects linked to the last month's cocaine haul of 928 kilograms and produce them in court.

Swiss President commends Sri Lanka's commitment to democracy and good governance: Jan 18, Davos: President of Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard has commended the Sri Lankan government's commitment to democracy and good governance to make the country more peaceful and prosperous through sustainable peace and the national economic plan to establish economic stability.

New Chairman appointed to head the National Police Commission: Jan 18, Colombo: P.H. Manathunga has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Police Commission, the President’s Media Division said.

President holds special ministerial discussion on drought relief preparations: Jan 18, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena led a special ministerial discussion at the President’s Official Residence today (18) to provide essential relief to the public during the impending drought situation in Sri Lanka.