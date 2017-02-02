A great leap has to be taken to achieve development - Sri Lankan PM: Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a great leap has to be taken to carry forward the country and a massive development will have to be achieved in the country if the unemployment issue of the young men and women was to be solved, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has said. IATA grants SriLankan Airlines the ISAGO Registration: Feb 01, Colombo: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) renewal Registration,...

Four Sri Lankans arrested off Tuticorin coast in India trying to smuggle heroin into Sri Lanka: Feb 01, Tuticorin: Indian customs officials have seized nearly six kilograms of heroin meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka from a boat off the coast of Tuticorin and arrested seven persons including four Sri Lankan Tamils. Sri Lanka President says government will take country forward in unity despite criticisms: Feb 01, Batticaloa: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the objective of his government is to take the country forward, together with all people despite criticism and allegations.

French President acknowledges positive developments in Sri Lanka: Feb 01, Colombo: French President François Hollande has acknowledged the positive developments underway in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. Tamil Diaspora groups urge EU to perform due diligence on Sri Lanka's Human Rights abuses before reinstating GSP+: Feb 01, Brussels: A collective of Tamil Diaspora groups have urged the European Parliament and European Council to perform due diligence on Sri Lanka's human rights abuses before reinstating the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) facility to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Central Bank releases a new publication 'A Survey of Financial System': Feb 01, Colombo: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka yesterday launched a new book titled "A Survey of Financial System" authored by Deputy Governor P Samarasiri. This is the fourth book authored by Mr. Samarasiri and published by the Central Bank. Japan confers prestigious 'Order of the Rising Sun' on Sri Lanka Speaker: Feb 01, Colombo: The Government of Japan has conferred its highest honor "The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun" upon Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Work on second phase of the Central Expressway begins today: Feb 01, Colombo: The Construction work on the second phase of the Central Expressway from Meerigama to Kurunegala will begin today under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission seeks report from Navy Commander on alleged assault on reporter: Feb 01, Colombo: The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has sought a report from the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, on the alleged assault of a reporter, from an electronic media group, during a protest demonstration in the Hambantota Port premises recently.

Sri Lanka receives highest worker remittances last year: Feb 01, Colombo: The year 2016 has recorded the highest foreign remittances amounting to USD 7,241.5 million equivalent to Rs.1054.5 billion, Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Athukorala has said. Global Tamil Forum condemns alleged plan to assassinate Sri Lanka's Tamil MP MA Sumanthiran: Feb 01, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) expressing deep shock has today condemned the recent alleged attempt to assassinate the prominent Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran.

Sri Lanka Marxist party doubtful that government will take action against the bond scam: Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) expresses doubt that the good governance government of Sri Lanka will take any action against the Central Bank bond scam. Celkon in talks for a JV with telcos in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh: Feb 01, Colombo: Hyderabad-based Celkon Mobiles is in talks with telecom players in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for a possible tie up after joining hands with Dubai's largest telco, Etisalat, Economic Times reported citing a top executive.

Tamil political parties in Tamil Nadu assembly debate over Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu Island: Feb 01, Colombo: Tamil political parties in Tamil Nadu assembly have once again engaged in a debate over Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu Island which is in the center of the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue. Sri Lanka's Dipped Products records steady growth in revenue : Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Dipped Products Group turnover for the 9 months of the financial year 2016/17 was Rs. 18 billion, compared to Rs.16 billion for the same period of the previous year.

Sri Lanka electricity regulator issues guidelines to pay interest on security deposits of electricity consumers: Jan 31, Colombo: Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator has issued guidelines to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company private limited (LECO) to pay an interest on security deposit of electricity consumers. Sri Lanka to ban fishing of parrotfish: Jan 31, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is considering a request made by the environmentalist to ban the fishing of colorful parrotfish found in the coral reefs.

Astrologer predicted Sri Lankan President's death this month arrested : Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police Tuesday arrested an astrologer who falsely predicted Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's death before the end of this month. Sri Lanka President pledges to further strengthen free health service: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says free health service will be further strengthened under this government with new facilities required to provide state health service without any shortages.

Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo rises to 5.5 percent in January 2017: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers' Price Index (CCPI) , increased to 5.5 percent in January 2017 from 4.5 percent in December 2016, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Tuesday. GMOA to meet to discuss court ruling on SAITM while state university medical students protest: Jan 31, Colombo: The powerful state doctors' trade union Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has decide to meet on Thursday to discuss today's court ruling allowing the medical graduates of the private medical college in Malabe to be recognized by the Sri Lanka Medical Council.

Ceylon Chamber releases its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017': Jan 31, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has launched its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017,' a new report, which contains information on trends, risks and prospects of both Sri Lankan and the global economy. Titled, 'Triumph Through Turbulence'.

Finance Minister orders probe into large timber stock seized by Customs in 2014 : Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake has ordered a comprehensive investigation into a large stock of timber confiscated by the Customs Department 3 years ago.

Sri Lanka Appellate Court allows private medical college graduates to register with Medical Council: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal today (31) directed the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to grant provisional registration to the medical graduates of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th Independence Day on Feb 4th: Jan 31, Colombo: This year Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th at the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the theme 'National Unity', the Government Information Department said

Global strategy consulting firm Stax anticipates continued private equity interest in Sri Lanka through 2017 : Jan 31, Colombo: Stax, a global strategy consulting firm that advises leading private equity (PE) funds worldwide, noted that investment and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Sri Lanka has increased over the past two years.

Sri Lanka's Amana Bank gets more time to raise capital: Jan 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Central Bank has extended the time allocated to raise the core capital requirement of Amana Bank to Rs. 7.5 billion by six months.

Sri Lanka President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police: Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utmost honor in every possible way.

Habitat for Humanity joins with Alwaleed Philanthropies to construct 80 houses in landslide-hit Aranayake in Sri Lanka: Jan 30, Colombo: Habitat for Humanity Sri Lanka has partnered with Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal AlSaud, in an initiative to rebuild the lives of families affected by landslides caused by Cyclone Roanu, in May 2016, the global nonprofit housing organization said in a press release.

Gampaha District Divisional Secretariats protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake: Jan 30, Colombo: Administrative officials of Divisional Secretariats in Gampaha District staged a token strike today against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake who allegedly berated a female administrative service official over the mobile phone last week while intervening to prevent an environmental disaster.

No activities against Indian interests in Sri Lanka, visiting Navy commander assures India : Jan 30, New Delhi: Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, who is on a five-day official visit to India, has assured the giant neighbor that there will be no activities against Indian interests in the island's land or sea.

Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals : Jan 30, Colombo: Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva to appoint new doctors to all the closed government hospitals in order to re-open them.

Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment into the Hambantota Industrial Zone: Jan 30, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment coming into the Hambantota Industrial Zone (HIZ), planned to be established in the vicinity of the Hambantota Port in the deep south, over the next few years with 100,000 jobs being created.

Mini power plants needed to provide uninterrupted power, Deputy Minister says : Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera says power cuts would have to be imposed if mini power plants don't contribute to the power generation.

Junior minister in Sri Lanka breaks a leg chasing cattle thieves: Jan 30, Colombo: A deputy minister of the Sri Lankan government has injured his leg in a daring chase after some cattle thieves, who were illegally transporting the animals in his electorate, reports from Colombo said.

SCRM, UNICEF to hold panel discussion on the Role of Children in Reconciliation in Sri Lanka tomorrow: Jan 30, Colombo: The Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms (SCRM) in partnership with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will host a panel discussion on ‘The Role of Children in Reconciliation: Lessons from International Experiences’ tomorrow.

Sri Lankan nabbed at BIA for attempting to smuggle out over Rs. 112 million worth foreign currency: Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested a Sri Lankan national this morning at the Departure Lounge of the Colombo International Airport in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs. 112 million.

Sri Lanka Marxist party to launch massive agitation campaign on Feb 1st against government's 'selling process': Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has decided to launch a massive agitation campaign 'on 1st February with the participation of trade unions and public to take action against the government's 'selling process', the party said.

National Chamber Seminar on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Cuba' tomorrow: Jan 30, Colombo: The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) will hold a session on "Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Cuba" tomorrow.

War crime perpetrators should be punished - Former Sri Lanka Army Commander Field Marshal Fonseka: Jan 29, Colombo: If there are individuals who have committed war crimes, they should be punished irrespective of their status, the Minister for Regional Development and former Sri Lanka Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says.

Governor of Riyadh Region receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom: Jan 29, Riyadh: Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Azmi Thassim in Riyadh today.

Any act to sabotage the economy will be defeated - Sri Lanka PM: Jan 29, Anuradhapura: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the unity government will not allow any acts to sabotage the economy and strikes, protests and any other such threats conducted by the opponents to derail the economy will be defeated.

Two Sri Lankans arrested in Mumbai for trying to smuggle out US dollars: Jan 29, Mumbai: Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by the authorities of India's Customs Department at the Mumbai airport yesterday when they attempted to smuggle out foreign currency worth over 2 million Indian rupees.

Two MSD policemen arrested for sexually abusing a Russian woman: Jan 29, Colombo: The Mount Lavinia police have arrested two Police Constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) for sexually abusing a Russian woman at the Mount Lavinia Beach Saturday evening, a police report said.

Sri Lanka's Bogala graphite mine collapses killing worker: Jan 29, Colombo: A worker at Sri Lanka's Bogala Graphite mine in Kegalle has been killed when the mine collapsed yesterday, the police said.

Sri Lanka CJ emphasizes the need for legislation to directly benefit people: Jan 29, Lahore: Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, Justice K. Sripavan has emphasized the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice.

Ceylon Chamber to conduct seminar on 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing': Jan 29, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar on the 9th February under the title 'Capital Structure Management for Better Financing', in a bid to help finance sector professionals maintain a healthy capital structure in their firms.

Sri Lanka's Auditor General rejects Finance Minister's allegations on report on Treasury bond issue: Jan 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Auditor General Gamini Wijesingha says Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's allegation that a report on the Central Bank's Treasury bond transactions during the past eight years was given to the parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) without giving it to the Minister, is a 'wrong statement'.

CAA sets Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities: Jan 28, Colombo: The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities - Mysore dhal, sugar, potatoes, green gram and imported sprats with effect from midnight Friday, January 27, the agency said in a statement.

No 'cold war' within the government - Petroleum Minister: Jan 28, Colombo: Even though some proposals presented by the ministers of the United National party (UNP) are rejected by the President Maithripala Sirisena, there is no 'cold war' within the government, the Minister of Petroleum and Petroleum Development Chandima Weerakkody said.

PM assures to implement development projects in Anuradhapura safeguarding the heritage sites: Jan 28, Anuradhapura: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the government will implement development projects in the Anuradhapura district while protecting the national heritage sites.

President launches Kumbukkan Oya development project to uplift agriculture in Moneragala district: Jan 28, Moneragala: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today ceremonially launched the Kumbukkan Oya Reservoir Project in Monaragala District for the benefit of the people in the Uva-Wellassa area.

Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows : Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans.

Sri Lanka showcased at the New York Times Travel Show: Jan 28, New York: Several Sri Lankan Travel Operators are participating in The New York Times Travel Show which is being held from 27th -29th January 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Galle Face road in Colombo closed in weekend in preparation for Independence Day celebrations: Jan 28, Colombo: A part of the Galle Face road in Colombo will be closed on Saturday (28th) and Sunday (29th) for the rehearsals of the 69th Independent Day ceremony, Police Headquarters said.

Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told : Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of Sri Lanka police has informed the court.

Import duty on rice reduced further with immediate effect: Jan 28, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to further reduce the existing tax on imported rice with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka's Hemas and GAC to Build a World-class Integrated Logistics Facility in Muthurajawela Industrial Zone: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hemas Holdings together with the GAC Group Sri Lanka are planning to build a modern integrated logistics facility in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone, with a state-of-the-art distribution center, container yard and a warehouse facility that spreads across 15 acres.

Four ex-LTTE members arrested for plotting to assassinate Sri Lanka Tamil legislator: Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) officials based on intelligence received have arrested four former LTTE cadres in the Tamil-majority Northern Province earlier this month for plotting to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran.

Sri Lanka working to increase forest density to 32 percent within next four years: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said his plan as the Minister of Environment is to increase the forest density from the current 27-28 percent to 32 percent within the next four years.

Fourth South Asia Region Public Procurement Conference to be held in Sri Lanka from February 20 -23 : Jan 27, Colombo: The Fourth South Asia Region Public Procurement Conference (SARPPC) will be held in Colombo and Kandy, Sri Lanka, from February 20 to 23, 2017 under the Theme "Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) in South Asia: Achievements, Opportunities and Challenges".

Former president Rajapaksa says his government will return the property stolen by the current government back to people: Jan 27, Colombo: Former President and current Kurunegala District Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa assured today that a government under him will return all the property stolen from the people by this government back to the people.

European Court of Human Rights orders Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 for ex- LTTE member deported to Sri Lanka: Jan 27, Strasbourg: The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 to a Sri Lankan Tamil national who was deported from Switzerland and subsequently arrested and allegedly beaten in Colombo.

Sri Lanka welcomes India's largest business chamber at Jaffna International Trade Fair: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka today welcomed the India's largest and oldest business chamber, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) which has sent a 75-member delegation to participate in the Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF 2017), opened today in Jaffna.

President calls for highest standards and quality in Sri Lankan products : Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President today called for highest standards and quality in every product made in Sri Lanka to ensure they meet the competition in the world.

Sri Lanka President appoints Commission of Inquiry to investigate the Central Bank bond issue: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a Presidential Commission to inquire into the controversial Central Bank bond issue.

U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation partnering with Sri Lanka to promote economic opportunity: Jan 27, Colombo: Senior officials from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) visited Sri Lanka January 23-26 to discuss joint efforts to fight poverty and promote economic opportunity for all Sri Lankans.

Eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum today: Jan 27, Colombo: The eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum, organized by the Ministry of Finance will be held today (27 January) at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Auditorium of MILODA - Academy of Financial Studies Center in Colombo, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

Transparency International Sri Lanka rejects reports several activists are leaving the organization: Jan 27, Colombo: The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) today rejected the media reports which said that several activists have left organization following controversies over financial transactions between the TISL and other entities.

Sri Lankan authorities arrest 250 tri forces deserters: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan Authorities are continuing to take action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty periods provided in the past, the Ministry of Defense said.

China says never asked Sri Lanka to allow only Chinese companies in Hambanthota Industrial Zone: Jan 27, Colombo: China has never asked Sri Lanka to allow only Chinese enterprises to operate inside the Hambantota Industrial Zone, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Eighth Annual Jaffna International Trade Fair opens today: Jan 27, Jaffna: Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF 2017), the largest ever trade fair and international exhibition in Northern Sri Lanka, opens today for the 8th consecutive year in the capital of Northern Province.

Sri Lanka's Sail Lanka Charter hosts PM on-board catamaran: Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Sail Lanka Charter hosted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife on-board their 53ft sailing catamaran, Sapphire, during the Fairway Galle Literary Festival.

Gold honors for Sri Lanka's Expolanka Freight at National Business Excellence Awards: Jan 26, Colombo: Following a landmark year of initiatives and milestones, Expolanka Freight (Pvt) Ltd received the honor for excellence in the Logistics and Transport sector at the National Business Excellence Awards 2016.

President appointed the commission to probe Treasury bond issue to improve transparency of the government - Minister: Jan 26, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a commission of inquiry to further investigate the Central Bank bond issue just because such an inquiry is necessary in order to ensure the transparency of the government, Minister Susil Premajayantha said.

Sri Lanka’s highest foreign debt repayment of USD 4 billion due in 2019: Jan 26, Colombo: The Ministry of Finance says Sri Lanka's total debt stock has increased by 233% to Rs. 7.391 trillion during the period from 2005 to 2014.

JHU says Athuraliye Rathana Thera should resign from parliamentary seat if wants to work independently: Jan 26, Colombo: Co-Chairman of the Jathika Hela Urumaya, Ven. Hedigalle Wimalasara Thera says parliamentarin Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera should resign from his parliamentary seat if he needed to work independently since he was appointed as a national list MP of the JHU.

Proposal for national policy on education presented to President: Jan 26, Colombo: The proposal for the national policy on general education which includes the proposals on the reforms in the education sector of the country was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena today (Jan. 26) at the President's Official Residence, President's Media Division said.

New Regional Consular Office of Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry opens in Jaffna: Jan 26, Jaffna: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a Regional Consular Office on Thursday, 26 January in Jaffna.

Sri Lankan President underscores importance of current dialogue on corruption, fraud and waste : Jan 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the broad social dialogue emerged within the country regarding corruption, fraud and waste after he took office two years ago is very timely and he considers it as an initiative to prevent the wrong practices.

Teejay Lanka reports 33% revenue growth at the end of Q3 2016: Jan 26, Colombo: The Teejay Group which recently consolidated its operations in Sri Lanka and the region under the single brand 'Teejay,' announced a strong revenue growth of 33 percent over the nine months ended 31st December 2016.

India hopes Sri Lanka take advantage of its 'Neighborhood First' policy: Jan 26, Colombo: The new High commissioner of India to Colombo, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India's "neighborhood first" policy.

Finance Ministry denies reports of not settling bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries: Jan 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Finance today denied news reports which said that the Ministry has not settle the bills produced by Provincial Councils and Line Ministries in the last quarter of 2016.

GSP+ concessions would massively benefit Sri Lankan fish exports industry - Fisheries Minister: Jan 26, Colombo: Regaining European Union's GSP+ tariff concession is a huge achievement to Sri Lanka since it will benefit not only apparel exports but also fish exports and many other sectors, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says.

Government hands over 240 acres of army-held land to people in the North: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has released another 243 acres of land held by the Sri Lanka Army in Mullaitivu in the Northern Province to the people in the area.

Sri Lanka to construct luxury tourist camps adjacent to Yala National Park: Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government with the aim to attract high-income tourists plans to construct luxury environmentally-friendly tourist camps adjacent to the Yala National Park in the deep South.

'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country.

Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka: Jan 25, Colombo: The Government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Information Department said.

Sri Lanka not successful in reducing corruption in 2016, ranks 95th on 2016 Corruption Perception Index : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka has not been successful in its efforts to reduce corruption in 2016 as the country slipped 12 notches down to rank at the 95th place on the 2016 Corruption Perception Index released today by Transparency International, the global movement against corruption.

Finance Minister to open new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow: Jan 25, Colombo: Fulfilling another proposal in 2017 Budget Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will open a new grain storehouse in Mannar tomorrow.

Digital summit to be held in Sri Lanka : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka is planning to hold a digital summit in March this year with a view to make the island a global digital hub. The planned summit will be held on 23rd and 24th March 2017.

President instructs to fill vacancies of senior officials at Department of Archaeology: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies of senior officials at the Department of Archaeology, President's Media Division said.

Sri Lanka electricity regulator expedites grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants: Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's electricity regulator, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), has directed Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) to expedite the grid connection of domestic rooftop solar plants.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month : Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced.

Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder: Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

SriLankan Airlines clarifies penalty figures on cancellation of three A350 aircraft : Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines clarifying recent news reports on returning the three A350 aircraft said the total penalty paid was US$ 98 million or Rs. 14.7 billion and not Rs. 150 billion as reported.