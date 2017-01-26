| 'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM:
|Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country.
| Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka:
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Information Department said.
| Digital summit to be held in Sri Lanka :
|Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka is planning to hold a digital summit in March this year with a view to make the island a global digital hub. The planned summit will be held on 23rd and 24th March 2017.
| Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month :
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced.
| Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder:
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.
| TNA MP Raviraj murder case: Appeal against lower court verdict re-listed:
|Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has reinstated the appeal filed against the verdict issued by a lower court in exonerating all the suspects in the murder of Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj. The appeal will be taken up for support on March 3 by the Appellate Court.
| Upul Tharanga to Captain ODI matches against South Africa:
|Jan 24, Colombo: Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka's 31-year-old batting talisman has been chosen to captain the country's five One Day International matches against South Africa starting in Port Elizabeth this Saturday (28), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.
| Debate on the Central Bank bond issue in parliament today:
|Jan 24, Colombo: The Parliamentary debate on the recommendations of the Committee on Public Enterprises on the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue is being held in parliament today. The debate will be held in Parliament today from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p. m.
| INSEE Cement partners with three big league universities in Sri Lanka:
|Jan 24, Colombo: INSEE Cement (formerly known as Holcim (Lanka) Ltd) signed a milestone partnership with three of Sri Lanka's big league universities - Peradeniya, Moratuwa and Ruhuna - to boost the local construction industry with game changing, innovative, research and development advancements.
| Party leaders to meet today to discuss Local Government polls:
|Jan 23, Colombo: Leaders of political parties are expected to meet today to discuss the upcoming Local Government Election and reach a decision on its conduct after the report on demarcation was handed over to the Minister of Local Government by the National Delimitation Commission.
| Three Sinha Group receives FCCISL Silver Award:
|Jan 23, Colombo: Three Sinha Group of Companies, an organization that strives to break new barriers in the roller door industry won the Silver Award in large category – manufacturing sector (national level) at 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 ' Awards Ceremony organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).
| Prices of eye lenses to be reduced from next week:
|Jan 22, Colombo: The National Drug Regulatory Board has initiated a program to reduce the prices of contact lenses and the prices will be reduced by Rs.20,000 from next week, the Government Information Department said.
| Sarath Fonseka to be questioned further on Lasantha Wickrematunge murder :
|Jan 22, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police will bring in former Army Commander and Minister of Regional Development, Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday for further questioning in connection with the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, according to a report in Sunday Observer.
| President to take action against removal of head of Lanka Coal Company:
|Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to take action against the removal of Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited, Maithri Gunaratne and the Director Board of the Company by the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, according to a local media report.
| Three bidders for Sri Lanka national carrier shortlisted :
|Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka has received nine bids from international airlines in response to the call for bids to privatize its loss-making national SriLankan Airlines and out of those three bidders are shortlisted State Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim said.
| UNEP offers Sri Lanka expert advice on green economy:
|Jan 19, Davos: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has offered Sri Lanka its expert advice on a green economy and an environmentally friendly financial environment to promote health, wealth, and well-being of the island nation
| China's Alibaba interested in investing in Sri Lanka:
|Jan 19, Colombo: The world famous Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has shown keen interest in investing in Sri Lanka and to build an e-commerce platform to promote online business ventures, Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said today.
| Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka - Sharif:
|Jan 19, Davos: Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are most cordial and friendly. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said when he and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum meeting in in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.
