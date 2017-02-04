| Foreign Ministry's Consular Affairs Division moves to new premises:
|Feb 03, Colombo: The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presently at the BOI building, 3rd Floor at No.14, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha in Fort, will be relocated to the Ceylinco Building, 2nd Floor, No. 69 Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01 with effect from Monday, 6th February 2017, the Ministry said in a release.
| Thajudeen murder case: CID interrogates two military officers :
|Feb 02, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka police today informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that two military officers who were in charge of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security were interrogated on the murder of the national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.
| IATA renews SriLankan Airlines IOSA registration:
|Feb 02, Colombo: SriLankan Airlines as part of its efforts to maintain the highest standards as the trademark national carrier has renewed its registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for the years 2016-2017 in conformity with standards introduced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
| A great leap has to be taken to achieve development - Sri Lankan PM:
|Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a great leap has to be taken to carry forward the country and a massive development will have to be achieved in the country if the unemployment issue of the young men and women was to be solved, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has said.
| Sri Lanka to ban fishing of parrotfish:
|Jan 31, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is considering a request made by the environmentalist to ban the fishing of colorful parrotfish found in the coral reefs.
| Ceylon Chamber releases its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017':
|Jan 31, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has launched its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017,' a new report, which contains information on trends, risks and prospects of both Sri Lankan and the global economy. Titled, 'Triumph Through Turbulence'.
| Sri Lanka President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police:
|Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utmost honor in every possible way.
| Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals :
|Jan 30, Colombo: Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva to appoint new doctors to all the closed government hospitals in order to re-open them.
| Any act to sabotage the economy will be defeated - Sri Lanka PM:
|Jan 29, Anuradhapura: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the unity government will not allow any acts to sabotage the economy and strikes, protests and any other such threats conducted by the opponents to derail the economy will be defeated.
| CAA sets Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities:
|Jan 28, Colombo: The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities - Mysore dhal, sugar, potatoes, green gram and imported sprats with effect from midnight Friday, January 27, the agency said in a statement.
| No 'cold war' within the government - Petroleum Minister:
|Jan 28, Colombo: Even though some proposals presented by the ministers of the United National party (UNP) are rejected by the President Maithripala Sirisena, there is no 'cold war' within the government, the Minister of Petroleum and Petroleum Development Chandima Weerakkody said.
| Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows :
|Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans.
| Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told :
|Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of Sri Lanka police has informed the court.
