| UN assures Sri Lanka assistance for drought relief:
|Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka faced with prolonged drought is seeking international assistance to provide relief to the affected people, especially farmers, and President Maithripala Sirisena Monday met with the top officials of international agencies to discuss relief measures.
| Sri Lankan PM reminds former president advantages of GSP+:
|Jan 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka did not even manage to increase the revenues from apparel exports twofold from 2003 to 2015 without the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences plus tariff concession.
| Farmers in Puttalam battered by drought:
|Jan 15, Colombo: The prolong drought has affected a large population in the Puttalam district and farmers have been struggling with the severe drought, according to media reports.
| Sri Lanka ratifies the ILO Maritime Labour Convention:
|Jan 14, Geneva: On 12 January 2016, the Government of Sri Lanka deposited with the International Labor Office (ILO) the instrument of ratification of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) . Sri Lanka is the 81st ILO Member State and the 16th Asian State to have ratified the Convention.
|
| World Affairs Council of Washington features Sri Lanka:
|>Jan 14, Washington D.C.: The World Affairs Council - Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam for members and guests of the WAC-DC at the Sri Lanka Residence on January 12.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sri Lankan government issues guidelines on drone journalism:
|Jan 11, Colombo: Following the seizure by security officers of a drone fitted with a camera, deployed by a private TV channel during last week's clashes at Hambantota, the Government Information Department has issued guidelines on the usage of drones for purposes of journalism.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen released from custody repatriated:
|Jan 10, Colombo: Fifty-one Indian and three Sri Lankan fishermen who were held in custody in each other's countries for violation of International Maritime Boundary Line and engaging in illegal fishing practices, were released from custody and repatriated to their respective countries today.
|
|
| MP Wimal Weerawansa arrested by FCID:
|Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's financial crimes investigating unit of police has arrested the joint opposition lawmaker Wimal Weerawansa over charges of financial misappropriation.
|
|
|
| Sri Lanka rating upgrade depends on meeting IMF conditions, Fitch says:
|Jan 10, Colombo: Potential improvements in credit profiles of sovereigns like Sri Lanka which have received assistance form International Monetary Fund (IMF) will depend on the country’s level of compliance with IMF conditions, as implementation risks are often high, Fitch Ratings said.
|
|
| Sustainable Development Bill presented in parliament:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Ranil Wickremesinghe has moved the Bill entitled "Sri Lanka Sustainable Development" before parliament today when the House reconvened after holidays.
|
|
|
|
| Jet Airways starts second route to Sri Lanka :
|Jan 09, Colombo: Indian carrier Jet Airways has launched its second route to Sri Lanka on 5 January. The carrier began four times weekly flights on the 710-kilometre route between Bengaluru (BLR) and Colombo (CMB), according to anna aero airline news network.
|
| Progress of Government's 100-day program after two years is at 71 percent:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday marked 2 years in office following his election on January 8, 2015. The newly-elected President pledged that within 100 days of taking office his government will fulfill 100 tasks delivering necessary reforms and fundamental and structural changes.
| Sri Lanka, Bangladesh consider a free trade agreement:
|Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have discussed signing a free trade agreement between the two countries when the new Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah called on Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake at the Finance Ministry on Friday.