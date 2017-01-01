Deadline to submit opinions on Media standards and entitlements extended to January 31: Jan 01, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka has proposed introducing legislation to ensure the rights of media and journalists in compliance with international ethics and standards and invited views of stakeholders on the proposals. Government focused on empowering people while encouraging co-existence - PM: Jan 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the consensus government is focused on empowering the people while encouraging co-existence and harmony between all communities.

Tamil Nadu political leaders flay Sri Lanka for seizing boats of poaching fishermen : Jan 01, Chennai: Tamil political leaders in Tamil Nadu state of India have strongly condemned the Sri Lankan government for seizing the boats of Indian fishermen poaching in the island nation waters. State Minister portfolios not useful if no definite role established - state minister: Dec 31, Colombo: State Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training Palitha Range Bandara says it is not useful to continue to hold a state minister portfolio if the government does not establish definite guidelines as to the duties of a State Minister.

Sri Lankan President calls for doing the right thing at the right time for greater good: Dec 31, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today called for people to 'do the right thing at the right time' with unwavering commitment to serve the greater good. State Minister Priyankara Jayaratne resigns -report: Dec 31, Colombo: State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Priyankara Jayaratne has resigned from his post, local media reports say.

Health Ministry plans to reduce the prices of another 50 types of pharmaceuticals: Dec 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine plans to reduce the prices of another 50 types of pharmaceuticals. General Amnesty for military deserters ends today: Dec 31, Colombo: General amnesty extended to tri forces deserters is scheduled to end on midnight today (31st December 2016), the Ministry of Defense said. This is the second General Amnesty extended to tri forces deserters during this year.

Lanka Salt Limited makes a net profit of Rs. 990 million this year: Dec 31, Colombo: Lanka Salt Limited (LSL) in Hambantota with the new administration under the present government has made a net profit of Rs. 990 million within two years, the Government Information Department said. Sri Lankan, Indian fisheries officials hold high level discussions ahead of ministerial talks: Dec 31, Colombo: Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the nagging fishing issue ahead of the ministerial level talks scheduled for next week.

Sri Lanka Navy praised for assisting cargo operations of South Korean vehicle carrier at Hambantota Port: Dec 31, Colombo: The Local Agents of Hyundai Glovis, Korea, one of the leading Auto Liners in the world, on behalf of their parent company has extended their "sincere gratitude" to Sri Lanka Navy for assisting the cargo operations of their Merchant Vessel, MV Glovis Phoenix at the Port of Hambantota during the recent strike by the port employees. Government to reduce prices of surgical equipment : Dec 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has decided to reduce the prices of surgical equipment, coinciding with the move to slash the prices of essential medicinal drugs.

Melstacorp shares commence trading at Colombo Stock Exchange: Dec 31, Colombo: The shares of Melstacorp Limited (CODE: MELS) commenced trading on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday. Five policemen suspected of shooting Jaffna University students remanded till January 13: Dec 30, Colombo: A Sri Lankan Court Friday extended the remand of the five Police officers, suspected of involvement in the 21 October shooting of two Jaffna University students, in Kokuvil, Jaffna.

Third round of Sri Lanka, India talks on ETCA on Jan 4 and 5 : Dec 30, Colombo: The third round of talks between India and Sri Lanka on the proposed Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will be held on the 4th and 5th of January in Colombo. Sri Lanka Marxist party asks President to withdraw deal on Hambanthota Harbor: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has asked President Maithripala Sirisena to not to proceed with the deal to hand over the management of Hambantota Harbor to a Chinese company.

UNP condemns state minister's statement glorifying LTTE leader Prabhakaran: Dec 30, Colombo: The United National Party parliamentarians yesterday distanced themselves from State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran following her statement glorifying the late LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran. Sri Lanka Opposition Leader hopes for a permanent and lasting solution to national question next year: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and the major Tamil party, Tamil national Alliance (TNA) R. Sampanthan today said Sri Lanka should find a permanent and lasting solution to the national question in the coming year.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing using banned nets: Dec 30, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 10 local fishermen in two separate incidents on Thursday for allegedly engaged in illegal fishing practices using unauthorized nets. Sri Lankan President instructs expansion of Wilpattu National Park : Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the expansion of the forest area of the country's oldest wildlife sanctuary, Wilpattu National Park in the northwest.

Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo rises to 4.1 percent in December 2016: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers' Price Index (CCPI) , increased to 4.1 percent in December 2016 from 3.4 percent in November, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Friday. Sri Lanka maintains policy rates, current monetary policy stance is appropriate: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Central Bank releasing the monetary policy review for December 2016 on Friday said it has decided to maintain current policy interest rates as the current monetary policy stance is appropriate.

President sends a team to probe allegations of deforestation in Wilpattu: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has sent a team of experts to investigate the allegations of deforestation in the Wilpattu National Park. Sri Lanka’s tourism has the potential to grow further if it invests more in its marketting plans- leading hotelier: Dec 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka can achieve higher numbers in tourist arrivals if it puts in place a robust and strategic marketing plan to promote the island as a world class tourist destination, a leading hotelier said.

Work on Volkswagen assembly plant in Sri Lanka to begin on January 3: Dec 30, Colombo: Work on the Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant to be established in Kuliyapitiya area will commence on the 3rd January under the patronage of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Kurunegala district United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said.

Over 6000 Sri Lankan military deserters take opportunity of latest general amnesty: Dec 30, Colombo: Over 6,000 Sri Lankan military deserters have taken the opportunity to get legally discharged from the service within a month-long amnesty, which came into effect from the 01st of December, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Kidney Patients' Association holds social care program today for kidney patients: Dec 30, Colombo: Samastha Lanka Kidney Patients’ Association will hold a social care program today for kidney patients and their families. The program will be at the Mahaweli Centre in Colombo today under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Youth who threatened Sri Lankan leaders on Facebook further remanded: Dec 29, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has further remanded a youth who was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader on Facebook till 30 December.

Sri Lanka Health Ministry to take more active measures to crackdown on dengue mosquito breeding : Dec 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine has decided to bring amendments to the Prevention of Mosquito Breeding Act in order to take more active measures to crackdown on facilitation of dengue mosquito breeding following a rapid increase in dengue related deaths this year.

UNP dismisses former president's threats to topple Sri Lankan government : Dec 29, Colombo: The United National Party today dismissed the former president and Kurunegala district UPFA parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa's claim that the current unity government would be toppled next year.

Western Provincial Council rejects Development (Special Provisions) draft Bill: Dec 29, Colombo: The Western Provincial Council also has defeated the draft Development (Special Provisions) Bill when it was presented in the Council today for vote.

Former president vows to topple the Sri Lankan government in 2017: Dec 29, Colombo: Former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has vowed to topple the unity government of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next year.

Sri Lanka election monitor mulls legal action against deliberately delaying Local Government polls : Dec 29, Colombo: An election watchdog in Sri Lanka says it will consider taking legal action against those institutions allegedly delaying the Local Government (LG) polls.

Norway assists Sri Lanka Fisheries Ministry to formulate national fisheries and aquaculture policy : Dec 29, Colombo: As directed by the Prime Minister, Sri Lanka Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Government of Norway for technical assistance for formulation of a National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested at airport in Kolkata with fake passports: Dec 29, Colombo: Kolkata police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with fake Indian passports on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission to take up complaint lodged by Salawa explosion victims today: Dec 29, Colombo: Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka will take up a complaint lodged by a group affected by the explosion at the Salawa army camp in June this year.

Commercial Bank affirmed Best SME Bank in Sri Lanka : Dec 29, Colombo: The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has been declared the 'Best SME Bank' in Sri Lanka in 2016 by International Finance Magazine (IFM) of the UK, for 'making a significant difference and adding value, and achieving the highest standards of innovation and performance' for Small and Medium Enterprise clients.

Second round of Indo-Lanka ministerial level meeting on fishermen issue in Colombo on 2nd January: Dec 29, Colombo: The Governments of Sri Lanka and India have initiated diplomatic discussions on the issue of Indian fishermen using bottom trawling method in Sri Lankan waters.

ADB provides Sri Lanka USD 150 million for green power development and energy efficiency improvement: Dec 28, Colombo: The implementation of Green Power Development and Energy Efficiency Improvement Investment Program will support the Sri Lankan Government's objective of enhancing clean power generation, system efficiency and reliability.

Sri Lanka Consumer Affairs Authority earns Rs. 89 million this year in fines on errant traders: Dec 28, Colombo: Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka says it has filed cases against 20,510 errant traders who have violated consumer laws this year.

National Day of Mourning for late Prime Minister cancelled, funeral with full state honors: Dec 28, Colombo: The Home Affairs Ministry today confirmed that the government will not declare December 30 as a national day of mourning for former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake.

Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded over Tamil MP's murder : Dec 28, Batticaloa: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police over the killing of a Tamil parliamentarian.

North Western Provincial Council also rejects Development (Special Provisions) Bill : Dec 28, Colombo: The North Western Provincial Council also has defeated the draft Development (Special Provisions) Bill when it was presented in the Council today for vote.

Some SLFP ministers are obstacles to good governance - Minister Mano Ganesan: Dec 28, Colombo: A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ministers are working against the Good Governance government to reverse the victory obtained on 8 January 2015 by the people, Tamil Progressive Alliance, which represents the upcountry Tamils charges.

Respect the democratic rights of people, hold LG elections, election monitor tells Sri Lankan government: Dec 28, Colombo: An election monitoring body in Sri Lanka, People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has urged the Sri Lankan government to conduct the Local Government (LG) elections promptly.

Sri Lanka government calls for RFPs for a foreign currency term financing facility up to US$ 1 bn for 2017: Dec 28, Colombo: The Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) intends to raise a Foreign Currency Term Financing Facility (FTFF) denominated in U.S. Dollar (USD) up to a limit of USD 1 billion in 2017 and the Central Bank Wednesday called for Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the facility.

Indian Prime Minister condoles demise of former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake: Dec 28, New Delhi: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his "deepest condolences" on the death of former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake.

World Bank grants Sri Lanka US$ 75 million loan assistance for social safety nets project: Dec 28, Colombo: World Bank and Sri Lanka today signed a $75 million credit to support the country's welfare programs. The project includes an integrated system to better manage the selection, administration, and payments to beneficiaries.

Cancer Care Help Line launched for cancer patients in Sri Lanka : Dec 28, Colombo: An island wide cancer counseling hotline operational for 12 hours a day was launched yesterday to provide cancer patients in Sri Lanka with physical and mental support.

MP Wimal Weerawansa arrives at FCID to record a statement: Dec 28, Colombo: United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of police this morning to give a statement in connection with his alleged involvement in misusing government vehicles.

Sri Lanka declares December 30 National Day of Mourning for former Prime Minister: Dec 28, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has declared Friday, December 30 a national day of mourning for the death of the former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake.

Sri Lanka power regulator recommends immediate action to face possible power crisis next year: Dec 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka power regulator, Public Utility Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) following an analysis on current power supply situation has recommended several measures for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to mitigate the impact of power shortage during the period from January to April 2017.

Sri Lanka to establish 'Happy Villages' throughout the island to eliminate poverty: Dec 27, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government prepares to launch a project to establish 'Happy Villages' throughout the island aiming to empower communities in eliminating poverty.

Sri Lanka Olympic medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe hospitalized: Dec 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Olympic silver medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe has been hospitalized at the Diyathalawa Hospital due to a sudden illness, Hospital sources said.

Southern and Sabaragamuwa provincial councils also reject Development (Special Provisions) Bill: Dec 27, Colombo: Following the decision of several other provincial councils, the Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councils have also rejected the proposed Development (Special Provisions) Bill.

Funeral of former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake with full state honors: Dec 27, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to conduct the funeral of the former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake with full state honors.

Sri Lanka's Hayleys group to build 'World Export Center' twin towers in Colombo: Dec 27, Colombo: The Hayleys group, Sri Lanka’s most diversified conglomerate and pioneer in value added exports, announced its latest venture, the ’World Export Centre’, a state of the art ”A” Grade office Twin Towers, with 55 floors each, having 3.8 million square feet of commercial office space.

Sri Lanka's Fortress Resorts to build Rs 2.1 bn 5-star hotel in Weligama: Dec 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Fortress Resorts through its fully owned subsidiary La Forteresse (Private) plans to build a five Star Hotel in Weligama.

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away: Dec 27, Colombo: Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka veteran politician Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passed away today after a brief illness.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests eight local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Dec 27, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has yesterday arrested eight local fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices.

Two-day dengue prevention program to begin at schools today: Dec 27, Colombo: A two-day Dengue Prevention program will commence today to inspect all the school premises island-wide prior to the beginning of the school term in the New Year, the Government Information Department said.

Demining organizations say Sri Lanka's delay in signing the UN anti-landmine treaty hinders reconciliation: Dec 27, Colombo: Representatives of demining organizations involved in the removal of landmines in the north say Sri Lanka's failure to sign the United Nations convention on the elimination of landmines and cluster bombs is an obstacle for reconciliation among communities.

Sri Lanka Marxist party calls for debate on COPE report on bond scam without delay: Dec 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today urged the Speaker of House to expedite the debate on the report compiled by the Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) over the controversial Central Bank Treasury Bond issue.

General amnesty offered for military deserters ends Sunday: Dec 26, Colombo: The month-long general amnesty declared by the Ministry of Defense for deserters of the Armed Forces to obtain their legal discharge from their respective services will end on the 31st of this month.

Delimitation Review Committee to hand over report to Minister tomorrow: Dec 26, Colombo: The Delimitation Committee reviewing the demarcation of electoral boundaries in local government wards will hand over its much-awaited report to the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha tomorrow, the Chairman of the Committee Asoka Peiris said.

Sri Lanka, India Joint Working Group to meet on January 2 to discuss fishermen issue: Dec 26, Colombo: A Joint Working Group (JWG) of India and Sri Lanka will hold a ministerial-level meeting on Monday, January 2 in Colombo, in order to find a permanent solution to the issue of fishermen.

Thajudeen murder: CID investigates threats to Thajudeen's brother: Dec 26, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka Police today informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that investigations are being conducted into an allegation that one of the suspects in the rugby player Wasim Thajudeen's murder trial has threatened the brother of the deceased.

Sri Lanka government launches tailor-made project management system to monitor progress of projects : Dec 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has launched an IT system developed and tailor-made to Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to monitor progress of projects implemented.

Sri Lanka Police denies restricting news release to media: Dec 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police today denied media reports recently published claiming that the Police Chief has restricted the release of police news to private media.

Police Commission receives complaints against IGP's decision to suspend news release to private media: Dec 26, Colombo: The National Police Commission has received a number of complaints against the decision said to have taken by the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to suspend releasing police reports to private media outlets.

Sri Lanka commemorates worst ever rail disaster today on the 12th anniversary of tsunami: Dec 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday commemorated the 12th anniversary of the deadly 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed over 35,000 people in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms to submit report to President on Jan 3rd : Dec 26, Colombo: The Consultations Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms appointed by the Prime Minister on 26 January this year will present its report to the President on 3rd January, the Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms announced.

More than half of Badulla District prone to landslides: Dec 25, Colombo: The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) of Sri Lanka says that more than half of the Badulla district in the central hill country is prone to landslides.

Sri Lanka's expressways earn record income on Christmas Eve: Dec 25, Colombo: Single-day income from Sri Lanka's toll expressways reached a record on Saturday totaling over Rs. 28 million according to an official of the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Paddy Marketing Board releases paddy stocks to mills to avert rice shortage: Dec 25, Colombo: The Paddy Marketing Board says that distribution of the paddy in their stocks to rice mill owners as a means to avert a shortage in rice has begun.

Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody will be released soon: Dec 25, Colombo : Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development has recommended to the Attorney General department to release 20 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody at present.

Opposition Leader urges all communities in Sri Lanka to unite and work towards peace and reconciliation: Dec 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan in his Christmas message urged all the different communities in Sri Lanka to unite and work towards peace and reconciliation in the country.

Sri Lanka President pardons over 500 prisoners on the occasion of Christmas: Dec 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has pardoned over 500 prisoners serving time for minor offences on the occasion of Christmas.

Sri Lankan President participates in religious observances to pray for rain: Dec 25, Polonnaruwa: As the prevailing drought is affecting the farmers' livelihoods this year, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena along with the farmers in his native Polonnaruwa district participated in religious observances to pray for rain gods.

Sri Lanka High Commission organizes trade promotion event in India: Dec 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka High Commission in India has organized a trade promotion event in New Delhi to promote Sri Lanka's exports among the members of Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Minister assures only the uninhabited state-owned land will be given to development in Hambantota: Dec 24, Colombo: The General Secretary of the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Hambanthota district parliamentarian Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stressed that the government will not take people's land away to give the Chinese for development in Hambanthota district as some groups have claimed.

Appeal against the acquittal of suspects in TNA MP's murder: Dec 24, Colombo: Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran says he does not agree with today's High Court decision to acquit five suspects charged with the murder of TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj.

Chief Prelates offer PM advice on preparation of new constitution: Dec 24, Kandy: Sri Lanka Prime Minister has promised to seek consultation of the Malwathu and Asgiri Temples for the process of drafting a new constitution, Chief Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thero said.

'Let Christmas inspire us to reflect on message of peace and love' - PM: Dec 24, Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Christmas message urged all Sri Lankans to embrace the spirit of fellowship, renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ, as a theme that will truly inspire them to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought into the world.

World's tallest Christmas tree in Sri Lanka ready to be lit up on Christmas Eve : Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka has completed the construction of the World's tallest artificial Christmas tree despite building delays and the tree will be ceremonially unveiled this evening.

Sri Lankan President calls for unity and reconciliation during festive season : Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka' President Maithripala Sirisena says the religion is one of the most precious guiding lights of human civilization and all individuals should practice the teachings of peace, unity and patience as taught in respective religions.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 22 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing: Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Friday has arrested 22 local fishermen at two separate locations for allegedly engaged in illegal fishing practices.

Chinese assistance to set up three technical colleges with full facilities in rural areas: Dec 24, Colombo: The Chinese government has agreed to build three 'super' technical colleges with all facilities in rural areas, the Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training.

Sri Lankan court acquits all suspects in Tamil MP Nadarajah Raviraj's murder : Dec 24, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has acquitted all suspects in the murder of former Tamil national Alliance (TNA) Jaffna District Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj following a month-ling trial.

Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry pays attention to safety of its diplomats : Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has paid attention on the safety of its diplomats in overseas missions considering events in other countries.

New St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu built by Sri Lanka Navy vested in Jaffna Diocese: Dec 23, Colombo: The new St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu Island built by the Sri Lanka Navy has been vested with the Catholic Diocese of Jaffna.

Despite drought Sri Lanka's freshwater fisheries industry shows growth of 4.1 percent in 2016: Dec 23, Colombo: Despite the risk of many inland reservoirs, which are imperative in freshwater fisheries, drying up due to the arid weather condition prevailed island wide, the freshwater fisheries industry has shown remarkable success in 2016, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Japan Expo Premier Sri Lanka 2017 from February 3-5: Dec 23, Colombo: Japan Expo Premier Sri Lanka 2017 will be held at the BMICH in Colombo from the 03rd to the 05th of February, Chairperson of the Japan Expo Sri Lanka Exhibition Committee Mikiyo Furusawa said at a media conference held in Colombo.

Leasing vehicles for 58 MPs halted: Dec 23, Colombo: The General Secretary of United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the decision to lease 58 vehicles for parliamentarians has been temporarily suspended.

PM agrees to amend the Development (Special Provisions) Bill : Dec 23, Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today met with the chief ministers of several provinces to enlighten them on the provisions in the Development (Special Provisions) Bill which is opposed by all nine provincial councils in the country.

Sri Lanka needs to maintain a competitive exchange rate to promote exports and attract FDI - Central Bank: Dec 23, Colombo: Maintaining a competitive exchange rate that would promote Sri Lankan exports in the international market and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) is vital for Sri Lanka economy to grow, the Central Bank said.

President emphasizes need of a joint program to protect archaeological sites: Dec 23, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena has emphasized the need of a joint program to protect the historical places with great archaeological value during a discussion held at the President’s Official Residence on Thursday.

Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka: Dec 23, Colombo: A visiting Chinese medical team has successfully completed 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka as part of their first overseas charitable mission.

Sri Lanka Army renders assistance to North Central Province ambulance service crippled by strike: Dec 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army troops under Security Force Headquarters - Wanni (SFHQ-W) have extended their services to health authorities at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and other peripheral hospitals to ease the difficulties caused by trade union actions taken by ambulance drivers and other general drivers, the Ministry of Defense said.