| A great leap has to be taken to achieve development - Sri Lankan PM:
|Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a great leap has to be taken to carry forward the country and a massive development will have to be achieved in the country if the unemployment issue of the young men and women was to be solved, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has said.
| Sri Lanka to ban fishing of parrotfish:
|Jan 31, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is considering a request made by the environmentalist to ban the fishing of colorful parrotfish found in the coral reefs.
| Ceylon Chamber releases its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017':
|Jan 31, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has launched its 'Economic Review and Outlook 2017,' a new report, which contains information on trends, risks and prospects of both Sri Lankan and the global economy. Titled, 'Triumph Through Turbulence'.
| Sri Lanka President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police:
|Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utmost honor in every possible way.
| Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals :
|Jan 30, Colombo: Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva to appoint new doctors to all the closed government hospitals in order to re-open them.
| Any act to sabotage the economy will be defeated - Sri Lanka PM:
|Jan 29, Anuradhapura: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the unity government will not allow any acts to sabotage the economy and strikes, protests and any other such threats conducted by the opponents to derail the economy will be defeated.
| CAA sets Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities:
|Jan 28, Colombo: The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed Maximum Retail Prices on five essential commodities - Mysore dhal, sugar, potatoes, green gram and imported sprats with effect from midnight Friday, January 27, the agency said in a statement.
| No 'cold war' within the government - Petroleum Minister:
|Jan 28, Colombo: Even though some proposals presented by the ministers of the United National party (UNP) are rejected by the President Maithripala Sirisena, there is no 'cold war' within the government, the Minister of Petroleum and Petroleum Development Chandima Weerakkody said.
| Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows :
|Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans.
| Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told :
|Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of Sri Lanka police has informed the court.
| Eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum today:
|Jan 27, Colombo: The eleventh Ease of Doing Business forum, organized by the Ministry of Finance will be held today (27 January) at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Auditorium of MILODA - Academy of Financial Studies Center in Colombo, the Finance Ministry said in a release.
| Sri Lankan authorities arrest 250 tri forces deserters:
|Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan Authorities are continuing to take action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty periods provided in the past, the Ministry of Defense said.
| Proposal for national policy on education presented to President:
|Jan 26, Colombo: The proposal for the national policy on general education which includes the proposals on the reforms in the education sector of the country was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena today (Jan. 26) at the President's Official Residence, President's Media Division said.
| 'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM:
|Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country.
| Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka:
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Government of Indonesia will donate 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka on a request made by President Maithripala Sirisena and it will arrive in Sri Lanka soon, the Government Information Department said.
| Digital summit to be held in Sri Lanka :
|Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka is planning to hold a digital summit in March this year with a view to make the island a global digital hub. The planned summit will be held on 23rd and 24th March 2017.
| Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month :
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced.
| Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder:
|Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.
